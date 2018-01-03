What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday

Ashley Wagner headlines the field as U.S. Figure Skating Championships senior competition starts Wednesday night with live coverage on NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.
The women’s short program starts at 9:35 p.m. ET, streaming on Icenetwork.com for subscribers.
NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com coverage starts at 11 p.m. ET from San Jose.
NBCOlympics.com STREAM LINK | START LIST/LIVE RESULTS
The key skaters going Wednesday night:
Polina Edmunds — 9:49 p.m. ET
Bradie Tennell — 10:41 p.m.
Mariah Bell — 11:35 p.m.
Mirai Nagasu — 11:42 p.m.
Ashley Wagner — 12:15 a.m.
Karen Chen — 12:47 a.m.
The three-woman Olympic team will be named after Friday night’s free skate, but it might not be the top three finishers. A committee chooses the team, looking at results from the past year.
Wagner has the most experience as three-time U.S. champion and a Sochi Olympian.
But Tennell is the highest-scoring U.S. woman this season, Nagasu plans a triple Axel and Chen is the defending champion.
Gracie Gold, the top U.S. woman in Sochi, is sitting out nationals after receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold is in San Jose to support the competing skaters.
PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Dance | Pairs | TV Schedule | Olympic Selection
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Wednesday
|11 p.m.-1
|Women’s Short
|NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
|Thursday
|4-5 p.m.
|Pairs Short
|Olympic Channel | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Pairs Short
|NBCSN | STREAM
|8:30 p.m.-12
|Men’s Short
|NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
|Friday
|4-6:30 p.m.
|Short Dance
|NBCSN | STREAM
|8-11 p.m.
|Women’s Free
|NBC | STREAM
|Saturday
|4-6 p.m.
|Pairs Free
|NBC | STREAM
|8-11 p.m.
|Men’s Free
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Sunday
|3-6 p.m.
|Free Dance
|NBC | STREAM
|Jan. 13
|4 p.m.
|Exhibition Gala
|NBC | STREAM