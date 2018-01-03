What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shani Davis is going to another Olympics, looking to add to his four speed skating medals.

The 35-year-old finished second in the 1000m at the Olympic Trials in West Allis, Wis., on Wednesday to take one of up to three U.S. spots in the event in PyeongChang next month.

“Just wanted to get back there and be in the Olympic moment and just try to get to my best skating at the right time at the Olympics,” Davis said on NBCSN. “Just go out there and fight one more time.”

Sochi Olympian Joey Mantia won the trials 1000m in 1:09.15. Davis was second in 1:09.23, followed by Mitch Whitmore in 1:09.31 to likely round out the Olympic team in the event.

Whitmore’s spot will be safe if some men start making the team in multiple events, which is highly expected, to keep the overall men’s roster size to a maximum of eight.

Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe, who both own 1000m world titles, went one-two in the women’s 1000m at trials later Wednesday. They’ll likely be joined on the Olympic team by third-place finisher Mia Manganello, who still needs to meet the qualifying time.

Davis earned Olympic 1000m gold in 2006 and 2010 but finished eighth in Sochi as part of a stunning medal-less performance from the U.S. in its historically most successful Winter Games sport.

“It’s not a passing moment that I don’t think about 2014, but there’s nothing I can do about it now,” Davis said in 2016.

He also owns Olympic 1500m silver medals from 2006 and 2010.

Davis rebounded from Sochi to earn a surprise world 1000m title in 2015, a crown that helped convince him not to retire. He has struggled since, finishing 12th, 12th, 13th and 14th in four World Cup 1000m races this season.

“I’m not a middle-type-of-the-pack skater,” Davis said in 2015, before his bounce-back world title. “If I’m not competitive with the rest of the world, and I’m sixth and seventh and eighth, whatever, then it’s not for me. I can happily move on.”

Up to 16 skaters could qualify for the Olympic team at trials with the best medal hopes in the 1000m, 1500m and mass start.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Dutch speed skaters won’t defend Olympic titles

Shoutout to the real MVP and my friend for making his 5th Olympics @ShaniDavis !!! You’ve inspired me and paved the way as the first African-American speedskater to make an Olympic team. Ahhh can’t wait to go to Pyeongchang with you!!🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Maame Biney (@BineyMaame) January 3, 2018

U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials