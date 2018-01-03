TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Bode Miller: Mikaela Shiffrin can win 5 medals, may be best ever already

By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
Bode Miller said he believes Mikaela Shiffrin has “an outside shot” at five medals in PyeongChang and could already be the greatest Alpine skier ever at age 22, according to Reuters.

“I think she’s maybe the best ski racer I’ve ever seen, male or female,” the NBC Olympics analyst Miller said, according to the report. “She’s so balanced, dynamic, intense and focused, so for me, I think she’s got a chance in any event she skis in.

 “I would say it’s likely she wins two [Olympic] golds. I would say an outside shot at five medals, and I think probably, at her best, maybe three or four of them are golds.”

The praise likely means plenty to Shiffrin, who idolizes the retired Miller. Shiffrin watched his movie, “Flying Downhill,” hundreds of times as a kid, according to the Denver Post.

Shiffrin already has more World Cup wins than Miller — 38 to 33 — and would match Miller’s U.S. Olympic skiing record of six medals if she gets five in PyeongChang.

The record for Alpine medals at one Olympics is four, set by Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2002.

Shiffrin, who won a gold medal in Sochi as the youngest Olympic slalom champion, has blossomed into an all-event skier in the last two years.

She leads this season’s World Cup standings in the slalom and downhill, plus ranks second in the giant slalom, having won seven of her 14 starts across all disciplines.

The women haven’t raced a super combined yet this season, but given that event is a mix of slalom and downhill, she would be a favorite there.

Shiffrin’s plan has been to race the slalom, giant slalom, super-G and super combined in PyeongChang. She could add the downhill and the team event, which come late in the Olympic schedule.

Jason Brown was in tears before the biggest skate of his life

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
Jason Brown‘s free skate from the 2014 U.S. Championships — “Riverdance” — garnered a few million YouTube views, but few saw a bawling Brown as he went to warm up on the ice.

Brown insisted he was thinking about the PyeongChang Olympics — not the Sochi Games in a month’s time — as he was in third place after the short program. With two Olympic spots available.

“I want to soak this up for 2018,” Brown recalled last spring.

Brown picked up his skates that Sunday afternoon before the biggest program of his 19-year-old life. Inside one boot he found a note with recognizable artwork.

“I made it when I was 5,” Brown said. “A sun, and I drew my family, and there’s a house. And I signed the back.”

He opened the card and read a message from his roommate that week. His mom, Marla, the former executive producer of “The Arsenio Hall Show.”

“Follow the joy in your heart and the passion in your soul,” Brown said. (He remembered the words three and a half years later because he keeps the note in his skating bag.)

The ebullient Chicagoland native streamed tears. His coach, Kori Ade, came over to ask what was wrong.

“I’m like, my mom!” Brown cried. “At the moment, I had gotten mad at first, like why would she do this to me, because I’m sobbing. And I just, like, can’t stop crying. But then the tears faded, and it just gave me a different strength.

“It’s not like I opened up this card, and it was like, ‘Just move up one more placement, you got this, love mom!’ ‘The Olympics are so close, they’re in your reach! Love mom!’ It was none of that. It was just enjoy, basically. That gave me a sense of, this is what it’s all about — enjoyment, loving the process.”

Brown regained composure for his free skate a half-hour later. He gave Ade a big hug and brought the Garden crowd to its feet with the highest score of the day by 8.2 points.

Second place overall. Youngest U.S. male singles skater to make an Olympic team since 1976.

Brown placed ninth in Sochi and earned a team event bronze medal. He won his first U.S. title a year later and is a favorite to make his second Olympic team at nationals this week.

Brown’s mom continued to randomly leave notes in his skating bag after Boston.

“If he sees you doing it, it kind of defeats the whole purpose,” she said. “Sometimes if he’s in the bathroom, I’ll try and quickly do it.”

Mikaela Shiffrin wins again as history, records come into view (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin won her seventh race in 14 starts this season on Wednesday. She will chase history at the PyeongChang Olympics, but single-season records are already coming into view on the World Cup.

Shiffrin captured the Snow Queen crown in Zagreb by a huge margin — 1.59 seconds — combining times from two runs.

Swiss Wendy Holdener was second, followed by Swede Frida Hansdotter.

In her last 27 World Cup slaloms, Shiffrin owns 22 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF. The DNF came in Zagreb last year.

She made the podium in the last six World Cup races overall. The last woman to do that was Tina Maze in 2012-13, arguably the greatest season in Alpine history.

Which leads one to look ahead for Shiffrin.

If the Coloradoan stays on this pace in her best events of giant slalom and slalom, she will become the third skier to reach 2,000 World Cup points in a single season come the World Cup Finals in March.

Hermann Maier scored 2,000 in 40 races in 1999-2000. Tina Maze crushed that record with 2,414 in 35 races in the 2012-13 season. There are 38 scheduled women’s races this season.

Skiers receive 100 points for a win, 80 points for second place and 60 points for third place in a descending scale down to one point for 30th place.

This system was implemented for the 1991-92 season. Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy‘s historic 1966-67 season (won 12 of the 17 races) is out of the record picture because of the points table change and a busier race schedule.

Shiffrin will break Maze’s record if she stays on her current pace in slalom and giant slalom and adds another 398 points from the 11 remaining races in downhill, super-G and super combined.

“I don’t know if I will ever be able to do that. It’s not really one of my goals,” Shiffrin said, according to The Associated Press. “I also have so much respect for the season that Tina Maze had with so many points, it was incredible. There is a part of me that hopes that nobody ever beats that because she should really be remembered as one of the best ski racers of all time.”

Shiffrin is expected to skip several of the remaining speed races. She picks and chooses downhills and super-Gs at places where she feels comfortable with the speed and risk. She may pass on the Olympic downhill.

The focus is on the Winter Games, where Shiffrin is expected to become the first repeat Olympic slalom champion. She’s also a medal favorite in giant slalom and super combined.

Shiffrin, 22, is now at 38 career World Cup wins. Lindsey Vonn, the record-holder with 78 victories, had seven wins at the same age.

Shiffrin passed childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria for solo sixth place on the women’s all-time list Wednesday.

The women’s Alpine World Cup continues with a giant slalom and slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday and Sunday with coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. The events were moved from Maribor.

