TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Shaun White
Shaun White's Instagram

Watch Shaun White’s crash that led to 62 face stitches

By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2018, 9:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Shaun White covered his nose and mouth with a blood-soaked white towel — with more blotches of blood scattered in the snow in front of him — after one of the scariest crashes of his life.

Video of the October halfpipe fall — which led to 62 face stitches — was published Wednesday. Watch it here.

White’s snowboard hit the top of a New Zealand halfpipe as he trained a double cork 1440.

It folded, and the side of his head landed on the pipe’s lip, whipping off as he crumbled, head first, into the flat bottom.

“I just like scared myself,” White said later from his hospital room. “I’ve never really had that much blood coming out of me before.”

The tip of White’s nose was pressed in like Marty Moose and appeared raw, as if a chunk of skin had been ripped off.

White returned to competition for the first two U.S. Olympic qualifiers last month, placing third overall in the first qualifier and missing the final in the second one.

The last two qualifiers are the next two weeks. White is still favored to make the Olympic team and go for his third gold medal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Olympic team

What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Jason Brown was in tears before the biggest skate of his life Shibutanis headline tight ice dance field at figure skating nationals Nathan Chen is the man at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Ashley Wagner headlines the field as U.S. Figure Skating Championships senior competition starts Wednesday night with live coverage on NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

The women’s short program starts at 9:35 p.m. ET, streaming on Icenetwork.com for subscribers.

NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com coverage starts at 11 p.m. ET from San Jose.

NBCOlympics.com STREAM LINK | START LIST/LIVE RESULTS

The key skaters going Wednesday night:

Polina Edmunds — 9:49 p.m. ET
Bradie Tennell — 10:41 p.m.
Mariah Bell — 11:35 p.m.
Mirai Nagasu — 11:42 p.m.
Ashley Wagner — 12:15 a.m.
Karen Chen — 12:47 a.m.

The three-woman Olympic team will be named after Friday night’s free skate, but it might not be the top three finishers. A committee chooses the team, looking at results from the past year.

Wagner has the most experience as three-time U.S. champion and a Sochi Olympian.

But Tennell is the highest-scoring U.S. woman this season, Nagasu plans a triple Axel and Chen is the defending champion.

Gracie Gold, the top U.S. woman in Sochi, is sitting out nationals after receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold is in San Jose to support the competing skaters.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

PREVIEWS: Men | Women | DancePairsTV Schedule | Olympic Selection

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Wednesday 11 p.m.-1 Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Thursday 4-5 p.m. Pairs Short Olympic Channel | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
5-6:30 p.m. Pairs Short NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m.-12 Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Friday 4-6:30 p.m. Short Dance NBCSN | STREAM
8-11 p.m. Women’s Free NBC | STREAM
Saturday 4-6 p.m. Pairs Free NBC | STREAM
8-11 p.m. Men’s Free NBCSN | STREAM
Sunday 3-6 p.m. Free Dance NBC | STREAM
Jan. 13 4 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | STREAM

Shani Davis makes one more Olympic speed skating team (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2018, 6:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Shaun White Watch Shaun White’s crash that led to 62 face stitches What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday Bode Miller: Mikaela Shiffrin can win 5 medals, may be best ever already

Shani Davis is going to another Olympics, looking to add to his four speed skating medals.

The 35-year-old finished second in the 1000m at the Olympic Trials in West Allis, Wis., on Wednesday to take one of up to three U.S. spots in the event in PyeongChang next month.

“Just wanted to get back there and be in the Olympic moment and just try to get to my best skating at the right time at the Olympics,” Davis said on NBCSN. “Just go out there and fight one more time.”

Sochi Olympian Joey Mantia won the trials 1000m in 1:09.15. Davis was second in 1:09.23, followed by Mitch Whitmore in 1:09.31 to likely round out the Olympic team in the event.

Whitmore’s spot will be safe if some men start making the team in multiple events, which is highly expected, to keep the overall men’s roster size to a maximum of eight.

Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe, who both own 1000m world titles, went one-two in the women’s 1000m at trials later Wednesday. They’ll likely be joined on the Olympic team by third-place finisher Mia Manganello, who still needs to meet the qualifying time.

Davis earned Olympic 1000m gold in 2006 and 2010 but finished eighth in Sochi as part of a stunning medal-less performance from the U.S. in its historically most successful Winter Games sport.

“It’s not a passing moment that I don’t think about 2014, but there’s nothing I can do about it now,” Davis said in 2016.

He also owns Olympic 1500m silver medals from 2006 and 2010.

Davis rebounded from Sochi to earn a surprise world 1000m title in 2015, a crown that helped convince him not to retire. He has struggled since, finishing 12th, 12th, 13th and 14th in four World Cup 1000m races this season.

“I’m not a middle-type-of-the-pack skater,” Davis said in 2015, before his bounce-back world title. “If I’m not competitive with the rest of the world, and I’m sixth and seventh and eighth, whatever, then it’s not for me. I can happily move on.”

Up to 16 skaters could qualify for the Olympic team at trials with the best medal hopes in the 1000m, 1500m and mass start.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Dutch speed skaters won’t defend Olympic titles

U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials

Day Time (ET) Events Network
Tuesday, Jan. 2 4:15 p.m. Women’s 3000m LIVE STREAM
5:30-7 p.m. Women’s 3000m NBCSN, Streaming
Wednesday, Jan. 3 6-7:30 p.m. 1000m NBCSN, Streaming
Thursday, Jan. 4 6:30-8:30 p.m. Women’s 5000m NBCSN, Streaming
Friday, Jan. 5 4:20 p.m. 500m #1 LIVE STREAM
6:30-8 p.m. 500m #2 NBCSN, Streaming
Saturday, Jan. 6 6-8 p.m. 1500m NBCSN, Streaming
Sunday, Jan. 7 6-6:45 p.m. Mass start NBCSN, Streaming