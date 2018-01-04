Marcel Hirscher is fourth male Alpine skier to win 50 World Cups

Austrian ski superstar Marcel Hirscher became the fourth man to reach 50 career World Cup wins, taking a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Hirscher won his fifth race of the season, a strong recovery from breaking his left ankle in August slalom training.
He edged countryman Michael Matt by .05 combining times from two runs. Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen was third. The top American was Mark Engel in 24th.
The World Cup men’s career wins list:
Ingemark Stenmark (SWE) — 86
Hermann Maier (AUT) — 54
Alberto Tomba (ITA) — 50
Marcel Hirscher (AUT) — 50
“Alberto Tomba is a name where you think, oh my God, he is a real living ski legend,” Hirscher said.
Hirscher has now won at least five races in seven straight seasons. He already holds the record of six straight World Cup overall titles.
He leads this season’s standings, eyeing a seventh straight, through 17 of 37 races.
If Hirscher stays on his recent pace, he would pass Stenmark’s 86 wins in 2022 or 2023.
But Hirscher has always cautioned that he could retire after any season, even without an Olympic gold medal.
Hirscher was fourth and fifth in two races at Vancouver 2010 and was upset for slalom gold in Sochi by countryman Mario Matt, the older brother of Michael.
Hirscher grabbed two golds and one silver at each of the last three world championships.
A teen hasn’t played for the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team in more than 25 years. That streak may end next month.
Don’t be surprised if Joseph Woll, a 19-year-old Boston College sophomore, is named to the PyeongChang squad this month, Darren Dreger said on NBCSN on Wednesday night.
Woll has started four of the five U.S. games at the ongoing world junior championships in Buffalo, tallying a .905 save percentage and 2.26 goals-against average.
The U.S. plays Sweden in the semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
“This young guy Joseph Woll is turning heads,” Dreger said. “He could be on the U.S. Olympic team.”
The bulk of the Olympic team was named Monday at the NHL’s Winter Classic — 23 of the 25 players.
Head coach Tony Granato said that the final two players — the last two of three goalies — will be named in the next two weeks.
U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said a few days before the announcement that a junior player could be named to the team. So far, none of the 23 players named came from the U.S.’ world juniors team.
Johannson said Tuesday that five goalies are in consideration to join already named Ryan Zapolski, the presumed No. 1 for PyeongChang. But Johannson declined to name any of the five, according to The Associated Press.
Dreger said that if one of the already named skaters gets hurt, and the team needs an injury replacement, it could add junior team members forward Casey Mittelstadt or defenseman Adam Fox. Both are 19 years old like Woll.
Nathan Chen opens his U.S. Figure Skating Championships, plus the pairs competition gets under way on Thursday in San Jose, live on Olympic Channel and NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.
The pairs short program starts at 4 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel, with coverage switching to NBCSN at 5.
The men’s short is at 8:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
PAIRS: Stream Link | Start List/Results
MEN: Stream Link | Start List/Results
The key skaters going Thursday:
Pairs
Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim — 4:08 p.m. ET
Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 4:35 p.m.
Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier — 5:58 p.m.
Ashley Cain/Timothy LeDuc — 6:17 p.m.
Men
Max Aaron — 9:06 p.m.
Vincent Zhou — 10:53 p.m.
Nathan Chen — 11:13 p.m.
Adam Rippon — 11:33 p.m.
Jason Brown — 11:39 p.m.
The Olympic team of three men will be named after Saturday’s free skate on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET, but it might not be the top three finishers. A committee chooses the team, looking at results from the past year.
Chen is considered a lock as the defending U.S. champion and the world’s only undefeated skater this season.
The one Olympic pairs team will be named Sunday at 12:45 p.m. The Knierims are the favorites as the top-ranked U.S. pair each of the last four seasons.
