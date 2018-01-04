TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
North Korea agrees to PyeongChang Olympic talks with South Korea

By OlympicTalkJan 4, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
The rival Koreas agreed Friday to revive their first formal dialogue in more than two years on Tuesday to find ways to cooperate on the PyeongChang Olympics.

The announcement by Seoul’s Unification Ministry came hours after the United States said it has agreed to delay annual joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Games.

On Friday morning, North Korea sent a message saying it would accept South Korea’s offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday — one month before the Opening Ceremony — to discuss Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said he expects the two Koreas to exchange messages to determine who would head each other’s delegations and other issues.

It’s likely the North will agree to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics and refrain from provocations during the Games.

North Korea does not have any qualified athletes for the Games, but the International Olympic Committee can invite non-qualified athletes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics.

“The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country,” Kim said Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success.

“We are ready to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation. To this end, the two Koreas can immediately meet.”

Kim’s overture was welcome news for a South Korean government led by liberal President Moon Jae-in, who favors dialogue to ease the North’s nuclear threats and wants to use the Olympics as a chance to improve inter-Korean ties.

Monday marked the first widely reported comments from Kim suggesting North Korea’s Olympic participation and discussions with South Korea on the matter.

In April, the governor of PyeongChang’s province reportedly said that a North Korean sports ministry official told him that North Korean athletes will be in PyeongChang.

In February, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee reportedly said he believed that a North Korean delegation would be at PyeongChang.

North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics held in South Korea, the Summer Games in Seoul in 1988.

Since, North Korean athletes have participated in major sporting events in South Korea, including the 2002 and 2014 Asian Games.

North Korea qualified its first athletes for PyeongChang in September — pairs figure skaters — but then missed a deadline to confirm use of those spots and lost them.

The IOC could extend a special invitation to the pairs skaters — or North Korean athletes in other sports — to join the Olympic field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nathan Chen dominates U.S. Championships short program

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 4, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Nathan Chen was untouchable all autumn, and he was again in the U.S. Championships short program on Thursday night.

The only undefeated man in the world this season landed two quadruple jumps and scored 104.45 points, the second-highest short program tally in nationals history.

The highest? Chen’s score last year, when he became the first man to land seven quads between two programs in one competition.

Chen is surely two days away from being named to his first Olympic team. Who will join him?

Adam Rippon and Jason Brown, the 2016 and 2015 U.S. champions, are in second and third with 96.52 and 93.23 points, respectively.

The men’s free skate is Saturday, live on NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com from 8-11 p.m. ET.

The three-man Olympic team — not necessarily the top three at nationals — will be named Sunday morning, chosen by a committee looking at results from the past year.

NATIONALS: Full Results | TV Schedule

Chen had one jumping error, stepping out of his triple Axel landing. He struggled in practice and training recently, set back by illness.

“The circumstances going into this competition weren’t great,” he said on NBCSN. “I’ve struggled before with illness, with injury, and know that I can push through anything.”

Chen, Rippon and Brown were the top performing U.S. men in the fall Grand Prix season, in that order.

While Chen is known for his quads, neither Rippon nor Brown attempted a four-revolution jump Thursday. That difference is what makes Chen a gold-medal contender for PyeongChang and puts Rippon and Brown on the outside looking in.

However, Rippon and Brown have both trained quads, and Rippon has landed them clean (though none this season).

Two other contenders who tried quads on Thursday struggled.

Vincent Zhou, the 2017 U.S. silver medalist and world junior champion, landed two quads, but placed fifth with 89.02 points, behind Grant Hochstein by 3.16.

That’s because one quad was under-rotated, and he fell on an under-rotated triple Axel. Still, Zhou improved over a disastrous Grand Prix season.

Max Aaron, the 2013 U.S. champion, conceded his Olympic hopes are dead after he scored 74.95 points for 12th place.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said on NBCSN. “After that, I knew my Olympic shot was over, could feel the tears rolling down my eyes.”

Aaron was flawed on all three of his jumping passes, including two quad attempts. Because of that, he didn’t have the required jumping combination, a crushing blow.

The 25-year-old was the third-highest-scoring American in the fall Grand Prix season.

Aaron is the only Skate America men’s winner not to make an Olympic team and one of three U.S. men’s champions in the last 55 years not to make an Olympics, assuming Chen and Rippon make this year’s team.

Aaron was third at the 2014 Nationals, when only two men could be picked for the Sochi Olympics.

Serena Williams to miss Australian Open

AP
Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 8:11 PM EST
Defending champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open, saying she is not ready to return to tournament tennis.

The season’s first major starts on Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park and seven-time Australian Open champion Williams will be missing it for the first time since 2011.

Williams was pregnant with her first child when she won here last year to collect her Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist gave birth to her daughter, Alexis, in September.

Williams played in an exhibition tournament last week in Abu Dhabi and indicated after her loss to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko that she might not make it to Melbourne.

“After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams said in a statement released Friday by Australian Open organizers.

“My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.

“With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year.”

The 36-year-old Williams needs one more Grand Slam singles title to equal the all-time record held by Margaret Court, who won 24 titles before and during the Open era.

Her withdrawal comes less than 24 hours after fellow former world No.1 Andy Murray withdrew from the men’s event with a chronic hip injury.

Several other stars, including top-ranked Rafael Nadal, six-time champion Novak Djokovic and 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, also are dealing with injuries.

Williams last year beat sister Venus Williams in the final, and later revealed she played the tournament despite knowing she was pregnant.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Williams waited as long as she could before letting organizers know she wouldn’t be able to compete.

“I’ve been in constant contact with Serena and her team and know this is why she has pushed it and pushed it until the 11th hour to make her final decision,” Tiley said.

