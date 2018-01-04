North Korea agrees to PyeongChang Olympic talks with South Korea

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The rival Koreas agreed Friday to revive their first formal dialogue in more than two years on Tuesday to find ways to cooperate on the PyeongChang Olympics.

The announcement by Seoul’s Unification Ministry came hours after the United States said it has agreed to delay annual joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Games.

On Friday morning, North Korea sent a message saying it would accept South Korea’s offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday — one month before the Opening Ceremony — to discuss Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said he expects the two Koreas to exchange messages to determine who would head each other’s delegations and other issues.

It’s likely the North will agree to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics and refrain from provocations during the Games.

North Korea does not have any qualified athletes for the Games, but the International Olympic Committee can invite non-qualified athletes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics.

“The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country,” Kim said Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success.

“We are ready to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation. To this end, the two Koreas can immediately meet.”

Kim’s overture was welcome news for a South Korean government led by liberal President Moon Jae-in, who favors dialogue to ease the North’s nuclear threats and wants to use the Olympics as a chance to improve inter-Korean ties.

Monday marked the first widely reported comments from Kim suggesting North Korea’s Olympic participation and discussions with South Korea on the matter.

In April, the governor of PyeongChang’s province reportedly said that a North Korean sports ministry official told him that North Korean athletes will be in PyeongChang.

In February, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee reportedly said he believed that a North Korean delegation would be at PyeongChang.

North Korea boycotted the only other Olympics held in South Korea, the Summer Games in Seoul in 1988.

Since, North Korean athletes have participated in major sporting events in South Korea, including the 2002 and 2014 Asian Games.

North Korea qualified its first athletes for PyeongChang in September — pairs figure skaters — but then missed a deadline to confirm use of those spots and lost them.

The IOC could extend a special invitation to the pairs skaters — or North Korean athletes in other sports — to join the Olympic field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Athletes qualified for U.S. Olympic team