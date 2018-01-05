What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The U.S. women’s figure skating champion will be crowned Friday night, live on NBC and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

Bradie Tennell takes her short-program lead into the free skate in San Jose, Calif. She’s followed in the standings by 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen.

Three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner sits fifth, needing a strong free skate to make her case for PyeongChang.

Coverage runs from 8-11 p.m. ET.

WOMEN: Stream Link | Start List/Results

The U.S. Olympic team of three women will be chosen after the free skate and announced Saturday morning. A committee will look at results from the last year, so the team won’t necessarily be the top three finishers Friday night.

Also Friday, the ice dance competition begins with the short dance from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

The favorites for the three U.S. Olympic spots are clear, as the U.S. has three of the top six couples in the world (and nobody else in the top 15), led by two-time defending national champs Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani.

ICE DANCE: Stream Link | Start List/Results



The key skaters going Friday:

Short Dance

Madison Chock/Evan Bates — 4:40 p.m. ET

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 4:53 p.m.

Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani — 5:41 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate

Mariah Bell — 10:03 p.m.

Ashley Wagner — 10:11 p.m.

Angela Wang — 10:19 p.m.

Mirai Nagasu — 10:28 p.m.

Karen Chen — 10:36 p.m.

Bradie Tennell — 10:44 p.m.

