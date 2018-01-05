Simone Biles biopic trailer released

Simone Biles‘ biopic — “Courage to Soar,” the same title as her biography — will premiere Feb. 3 on Lifetime.
Biles, after taking all of 2017 off from competition, has returned to training with a new coach and is expected to compete this summer.
Biles is played in the film by Jeanté Godlock.
Godlock, a relative newcomer, has done acrobatic gymnastics and 10 years of dance. She has tumbling experience detailed in her resume and is listed as three inches taller than the 4-foot-8 Biles.
Biles’ parents, Ron and Nellie, will be played by Julius Tennon, who is married to Viola Davis, and Tisha Campbell-Martin of TV series “My Wife and Kids” and “Martin.”
The film will reveal “the sacrifices and dedication it took her to become one of the greatest and most celebrated athletes in the world,” according to a press release.
Biles is a co-executive producer with four others, including her agent.
Biles follows Gabby Douglas, whose biopic, “The Gabby Douglas Story,” premiered on Lifetime in early 2014 after her 2012 Olympic all-around title.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Biles forecasts gymnastics retirement date
Sochi bronze medalist Matt Antoine qualified for his second Olympics as the U.S.’ top-ranked skeleton slider this season, according to TeamUSA.org.
He’s the first of up to five U.S. skeleton sliders who could be going to the Olympics. The rest of the team will be determined in the next two weeks.
So far, 98 athletes have qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should eclipse 200 athletes before the competition starts in PyeongChang on Feb. 7.
Antoine, 32, ranks seventh in World Cup standings this season with a top finish of seventh in six races.
The Olympic favorites are Latvian Martins Dukurs and South Korean Yun Sung-Bin, the top two ranked sliders each of the last three seasons.
Antoine took seventh at last season’s world championships and was 10th at the March World Cup at the PyeongChang Olympic track.
Antoine’s bronze medal from Sochi could be upgraded to silver after Russian gold medalist Aleksandr Tretiyakov was stripped and banned from the Olympics for life as part of his nation’s doping scandal. Tretiyakov has appealed and is still allowed to compete in World Cups.
Antoine said in 2015 that he was diagnosed with depression and that he nearly retired after Sochi.
“Everyone, at some point, needs help,” Antoine said then, according to The Associated Press. “At first I almost felt defeated that I had to seek medical and professional help. It felt like I had lost.
“I don’t feel that way anymore.”
Antoine bought a house in Phoenix, got a dog and regained control of his life.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Ghana, Nigeria skeleton racers set for Olympic berths
The U.S. women’s figure skating champion will be crowned Friday night, live on NBC and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.
Bradie Tennell takes her short-program lead into the free skate in San Jose, Calif. She’s followed in the standings by 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen.
Three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner sits fifth, needing a strong free skate to make her case for PyeongChang.
Coverage runs from 8-11 p.m. ET.
WOMEN: Stream Link | Start List/Results
The U.S. Olympic team of three women will be chosen after the free skate and announced Saturday morning. A committee will look at results from the last year, so the team won’t necessarily be the top three finishers Friday night.
Also Friday, the ice dance competition begins with the short dance from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.
The favorites for the three U.S. Olympic spots are clear, as the U.S. has three of the top six couples in the world (and nobody else in the top 15), led by two-time defending national champs Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani.
ICE DANCE: Stream Link | Start List/Results
The key skaters going Friday:
Short Dance
Madison Chock/Evan Bates — 4:40 p.m. ET
Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 4:53 p.m.
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani — 5:41 p.m.
Women’s Free Skate
Mariah Bell — 10:03 p.m.
Ashley Wagner — 10:11 p.m.
Angela Wang — 10:19 p.m.
Mirai Nagasu — 10:28 p.m.
Karen Chen — 10:36 p.m.
Bradie Tennell — 10:44 p.m.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Dance | Pairs | TV Schedule | Olympic Selection