Simone Biles biopic trailer released

Simone Biles‘ biopic — “Courage to Soar,” the same title as her biography — will premiere Feb. 3 on Lifetime.

Biles, after taking all of 2017 off from competition, has returned to training with a new coach and is expected to compete this summer.

Biles is played in the film by Jeanté Godlock.

Godlock, a relative newcomer, has done acrobatic gymnastics and 10 years of dance. She has tumbling experience detailed in her resume and is listed as three inches taller than the 4-foot-8 Biles.

Biles’ parents, Ron and Nellie, will be played by Julius Tennon, who is married to Viola Davis, and Tisha Campbell-Martin of TV series “My Wife and Kids” and “Martin.”

The film will reveal “the sacrifices and dedication it took her to become one of the greatest and most celebrated athletes in the world,” according to a press release.

Biles is a co-executive producer with four others, including her agent.

Biles follows Gabby Douglas, whose biopic, “The Gabby Douglas Story,” premiered on Lifetime in early 2014 after her 2012 Olympic all-around title.

