Alexa, Chris Knierim win U.S. pairs title with one Olympic spot at stake

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim took all of the drama out of choosing the one U.S. Olympic pairs team.

The married couple won their second national title Saturday, capping four years as leaders of the nation’s weakest figure skating discipline.

The Knierims tallied 206.60 points, beating 2016 U.S. champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea by 5.8 points despite major errors in side-by-side jumps.

Deanna Stellato, a 2000 World junior silver medalist in singles, and 2014 Olympian Nathan Bartholomay were third.

Both U.S. pairs from Sochi split up weeks after placing ninth and 12th at those Games.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee will choose the one PyeongChang pair team, the smallest U.S. contingent in the event since the first Winter Games in 1924. The announcement is Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

It will surely by the Knierims, the top-scoring U.S. pair each of the last four seasons.

Still, U.S. pairs are nowhere near the world’s elite and will extend an Olympic medal drought to 30 years barring a miracle in PyeongChang.

The U.S. Championships conclude with the men’s free skate (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the free dance (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Full Results | TV Schedule

The Knierims would be the first married U.S. pair to make an Olympics since Jenni Meno and Todd Sand at the 1998 Nagano Games.

They teamed in 2012 and took silver at the 2013 U.S. Championships. But Chris broke a fibula before the 2013-14 Olympic season, and they ended up fourth at nationals. Sochi alternates.

The following season, the Knierims became the first U.S. pair to break 190 points internationally. They’ve now eclipsed that mark four straight seasons.

Their best year was 2015. The Knierims won their only national title and became the first U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final in eight seasons.

Then came 2016. Alexa first felt sick that April.

For several months that spring and summer, she had episodes of vomiting, typically lasting 10 to 12 hours, every few days, suffering from a rare condition she referred to as “a series of binding internal issues.”

It took at least 10 doctors and many emergency-room visits before she was correctly diagnosed. Her weight dropped below 90 pounds.

She underwent three abdominal surgeries, resulting in a several-inch scar running north-south on her belly.

In the same stretch, the couple planned their wedding and were married on June 26, 2016.

The Knierims returned to competition in February 2017. They have competed in five international competitions in the last year and posted the five highest scores of all U.S. pairs in any competitions in that time.

It’s good enough to rank No. 16 in the world. Their average scores are more than 30 points behind the Olympic medal contenders from China, Germany, Russia and Canada.

Kamil Stoch is second ski jumper to sweep Four Hills Tournament

AP
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria (AP) — Kamil Stoch of Poland rounded off his second straight Four Hills Tournament victory by also winning the last stop on Saturday.

The man who swept the Sochi Olympic golds became the second ski jumper to win the annual competition by triumphing at all four stages, 16 years after Germany’s Sven Hannawald completed the feat.

Hannawald, who was working at the event as a TV commentator, appeared in the finish area soon after Stoch’s winning jump and congratulated him.

“I am positively surprised, happy, and a bit tired,” said Stoch, adding that the win was a “great reward” for him.

After winning in Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Innsbruck, Stoch said that the prospect of matching Hannawald’s record had not put him under extra pressure.

“It was big pressure this whole tournament, not just today. The most important was to stay focused on your job,” he said. “I just wanted to do my job, that’s all. I didn’t focus on winning. I focused on doing it right.”

The 30-year-old Stoch won both individual events at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, adding to his world title on the large hill a year before.

In 2017, he became the second Polish winner of the Four Hills Tournament after Adam Malysz took the title in 2001.

On Saturday, Stoch had jumps of 132.5 and 137 meters to finish on 275.6 points, edging Anders Fannemel of Norway by 3.2 points.

Andreas Wellinger of Germany was third with 270.5 points, and he finished runner-up to Stoch in the final Four Hills standings.

With his fourth straight World Cup win, Stoch overtook Richard Freitag atop the overall standings with 723 points, 12 clear of the German.

Freitag didn’t enter Saturday’s event having injured his left hip in a crash in Innsbruck two days ago.

Kiley McKinnon all but seals Olympic aerials spot with first World Cup win

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 3:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kiley McKinnon was just about the most successful aerials skier without a World Cup win. Until Saturday.

McKinnon grabbed her first gold in her 36th career start after seven previous podium finishes. The 22-year-old’s victory in Moscow all but clinches her first Olympic berth.

In Saturday’s super final, McKinnon landed a triple-twisting double flip for 95.52 points.

She beat a field that included 2017 World champion Ashley Caldwell of the U.S. and 2014 Olympic champion Alla Tsuper of Belarus, a 38-year-old coming back this season after 3 1/2 years away from international competition.

“My strategy was to go out and have confidence in my jumping,” McKinnon said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I have been struggling with that recently and I wanted to prove to myself that I could put a solid jump down.

McKinnon won the 2015 World Cup title without any wins that season. She also placed second and fourth at the last two world championships.

McKinnon previously competed nine years in gymnastics, a sport requiring similar acrobatics as aerials.

She was recruited to aerials after the 2010 Olympics by Island Avenue Elementary School classmate Mac Bohonnon, who placed fifth in Sochi.

McKinnon was knocked out of contention to qualify for Sochi with a shoulder injury.

Now, McKinnon and Bohonnon should be going to PyeongChang as Olympic teammates.

