TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Kiley McKinnon all but seals Olympic aerials spot with first World Cup win

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 3:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kiley McKinnon was just about the most successful aerials skier without a World Cup win. Until Saturday.

McKinnon grabbed her first gold in her 36th career start after seven previous podium finishes. The 22-year-old’s victory in Moscow all but clinches her first Olympic berth.

In Saturday’s super final, McKinnon landed a triple-twisting double flip for 95.52 points.

She beat a field that included 2017 World champion Ashley Caldwell of the U.S. and 2014 Olympic champion Alla Tsuper of Belarus, a 38-year-old coming back this season after 3 1/2 years away from international competition.

“My strategy was to go out and have confidence in my jumping,” McKinnon said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I have been struggling with that recently and I wanted to prove to myself that I could put a solid jump down.

McKinnon won the 2015 World Cup title without any wins that season. She also placed second and fourth at the last two world championships.

McKinnon previously competed nine years in gymnastics, a sport requiring similar acrobatics as aerials.

She was recruited to aerials after the 2010 Olympics by Island Avenue Elementary School classmate Mac Bohonnon, who placed fifth in Sochi.

McKinnon was knocked out of contention to qualify for Sochi with a shoulder injury.

Now, McKinnon and Bohonnon should be going to PyeongChang as Olympic teammates.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for PyeongChang Olympics

Kamil Stoch is second ski jumper to sweep Four Hills Tournament

AP
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Kiley McKinnon all but seals Olympic aerials spot with first World Cup win What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday Ted Ligety leads 3 more Alpine skiers qualifying for Olympic team

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria (AP) — Kamil Stoch of Poland rounded off his second straight Four Hills Tournament victory by also winning the last stop on Saturday.

The man who swept the Sochi Olympic golds became the second ski jumper to win the annual competition by triumphing at all four stages, 16 years after Germany’s Sven Hannawald completed the feat.

Hannawald, who was working at the event as a TV commentator, appeared in the finish area soon after Stoch’s winning jump and congratulated him.

“I am positively surprised, happy, and a bit tired,” said Stoch, adding that the win was a “great reward” for him.

After winning in Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Innsbruck, Stoch said that the prospect of matching Hannawald’s record had not put him under extra pressure.

“It was big pressure this whole tournament, not just today. The most important was to stay focused on your job,” he said. “I just wanted to do my job, that’s all. I didn’t focus on winning. I focused on doing it right.”

The 30-year-old Stoch won both individual events at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, adding to his world title on the large hill a year before.

In 2017, he became the second Polish winner of the Four Hills Tournament after Adam Malysz took the title in 2001.

On Saturday, Stoch had jumps of 132.5 and 137 meters to finish on 275.6 points, edging Anders Fannemel of Norway by 3.2 points.

Andreas Wellinger of Germany was third with 270.5 points, and he finished runner-up to Stoch in the final Four Hills standings.

With his fourth straight World Cup win, Stoch overtook Richard Freitag atop the overall standings with 723 points, 12 clear of the German.

Freitag didn’t enter Saturday’s event having injured his left hip in a crash in Innsbruck two days ago.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for PyeongChang Olympics

What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Bradie Tennell leads Olympic figure skating team; Ashley Wagner left off Bradie Tennell wins U.S. title; Mirai Nagasu 2nd; Ashley Wagner 4th Ashley Wagner ‘furious’ over U.S. Championships scores (video)

Nathan Chen looks to complete his maturation from child star to Olympian, among many figure skaters chasing Olympic berths at the U.S. Championships on Saturday, live on NBC and NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC will air pairs’ free skate coverage from 4-6 p.m. ET. NBCSN will have the men’s free skate from 8-11 p.m.

One pair and three men — not necessarily the top finishers from nationals — will be named to the Olympic team on Sunday.

PAIRS’ FREE: Stream Link | Start List/Results
MEN’S FREE: Stream Link | Start List/Results

The pre-event pairs’ favorites — husband and wife Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim — topped Thursday’s short program by 2.17 points.

The Knierims have been the top-scoring U.S. pair each of the last four seasons and could be named the lone U.S. Olympic pairs team even if they are beaten Saturday.

Chen, the only undefeated male skater this season, carries a 7.93-point lead into the free skate, where he plans five quadruple jumps.

He could tumble out of the top three Saturday and still make the Olympic team on the strength of his incredible 2017 — winning last season’s national title, beating Sochi gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu at the Olympic test event and going unbeaten in the fall Grand Prix season.

The question is which two skaters join Chen in PyeongChang.

Adam Rippon and Jason Brown, the U.S. champions who preceded Chen, are second and third going into the free skate. Vincent Zhou, the 2017 U.S. silver medalist, is in fifth but plans more quads than Rippon and Brown.

The key skaters going Saturday:

Pairs’ Free Skate
Deanna Stellato/Nathan Bartholomay — 5:16 p.m. ET
Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier — 5:25 p.m.
Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 5:34 p.m.
Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim — 5:43 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate
Vincent Zhou — 10:03 p.m.
Grant Hochstein — 10:11 p.m.
Ross Miner — 10:19 p.m.
Adam Rippon — 10:28 p.m.
Jason Brown — 10:36 p.m.
Nathan Chen — 10:44 p.m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Ashley Wagner ‘furious’ over U.S. Championships scores

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Wednesday 11 p.m.-1 Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Thursday 4-5 p.m. Pairs Short Olympic Channel | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
5-6:30 p.m. Pairs Short NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m.-12 Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Friday 4-6 p.m. Short Dance NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
8-11 p.m. Women’s Free NBC | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Saturday 4-6 p.m. Pairs Free NBC | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
8-11 p.m. Men’s Free NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Sunday 3-6 p.m. Free Dance NBC | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Jan. 13 4 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | STREAM

 