Ill Mikaela Shiffrin stays historically hot with 6th win in 7 races

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 7:08 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin is off to the hottest start to a calendar year of any female skier in 29 years, despite a nasty illness.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion won her third straight race to start 2019 — and sixth in her last seven World Cups — taking a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday.

Shiffrin vomited several times leading into the race, NBC Sports’ Steve Porino said.

“Actually, a lot of the girls have been or are sick,” Shiffrin said after the first of two runs Saturday morning, according to The Associated Press. “I think maybe nobody is racing at a 100 percent today.”

The last woman to win the first three races of a calendar year was Swiss Vreni Schneider in 1989.

Shiffrin and Schneider benefited from all of those races being technical events of slalom and giant slalom (in Shiffrin’s case, she has made the podium in seven straight races, all tech events.)

Shiffrin prevailed Saturday by .31 of a second over world champion Tessa Worley combining times from two runs. Shiffrin had the fastest opening run by .86 and held on despite the 21st-fastest second run.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin now leads this season’s World Cup standings in the overall, downhill, giant slalom and slalom. The only discipline she does not lead is super-G through 17 of a scheduled 38 races.

She could break Slovenian Tina Maze‘s record for most World Cup points scored in one season — 2,414.

But the Olympics come first, and Shiffrin is looking like a favorite for three gold medals.

Shiffrin, 22, also moved halfway to Lindsey Vonn‘s female record of 78 World Cup wins. Vonn had seven World Cup wins at age 22.

Also Saturday, Megan McJames became the second U.S. Alpine skier to qualify for the Olympics after Shiffrin. It’s McJames’ third Olympic team.

The women’s Alpine World Cup continues with a slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday with coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. The event was moved from Maribor.

Bradie Tennell wins U.S. title; Mirai Nagasu 2nd; Ashley Wagner 4th

By Nick ZaccardiJan 5, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
2 Comments

Bradie Tennell is your U.S. champion. Silver medalist Mirai Nagasu appears headed back to the Olympics after tearfully being left off the 2014 team.

And bronze medalist Karen Chen will round out the three-woman U.S. Olympic team over fourth-place Ashley Wagner, should a committee stick to the standings from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday night.

But that’s not a sure thing.

Wagner, the three-time national champion and face of U.S. women’s skating, placed fourth for the second straight nationals in an Olympic year.

In 2014, Wagner was placed on the Olympic team over third-place Nagasu. Will a committee using this criteria of results from the past year put Wagner on the team again?

Wagner said she was underscored and deserved a spot on the Olympic team.

VIDEO: Wagner ‘furious’ about nationals scores

The Olympic team of three women — again, not necessarily the top three at nationals — will be announced Saturday at 8 a.m. ET on TODAY.

The U.S. Championships continue Saturday with the pairs and men’s free skates on NBC and NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

Tennell, 19, has been a revelation since placing ninth at the 2017 Nationals. She took bronze in her Grand Prix debut at Skate America on Thanksgiving weekend and entered nationals with the two highest scores among Americans this season.

Tennell’s jumping was nearly impeccable in both programs where every other top U.S. woman had struggles.

She topped the short program by seven tenths of a point and the free skate by nearly five points, with Nagasu runner-up both nights.

“I can’t believe it,” Tennell, the 2015 U.S. junior champion, said on NBC. “I can’t put it into words. … I think the sky’s the limit for me.”

Nagasu, 24, matched her best finish at nationals since winning her only title in 2008. She made the 2010 Olympic team, was fourth at those Winter Games, and topped the 2010 Worlds short program but never reached those levels internationally again.

Her most memorable skate may have been the 2014 U.S. Championships exhibition, when she tearfully performed hours after she was left off the Olympic team in favor of Wagner.

She added the triple Axel this season and landed it messy in both programs but was given credit for the jump. Quite the longevity for the Californian who fell on a double Axel in her 2008 Nationals free skate.

Chen won last year’s national title and was fourth at the 2017 Worlds, two results that boost her resume in the eyes of the selection committee.

In 2014, Wagner had the credentials as defending U.S. champion and top U.S. woman in international competition. She has not been at that level in more than one year.

Wagner, in her first time competing her “La La Land” free skate on Friday, singled a planned triple Salchow as part of a combination. She also under-rotated a late triple Lutz, two-footing the landing.

When she received her score, lower than her free skate at the last three nationals, Wagner shook her head from left to right and raised her eyebrows in concern.

Wagner was in danger after placing fifth in Wednesday’s short program. She has had two poor seasons — by her standards — since winning the 2016 World silver medal.

It may have been her final competition.

It appears none of the Sochi Olympians will make it back for PyeongChang.

Gracie Gold, the top U.S. woman in Sochi, is sitting out nationals after receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold is in San Jose to support the competing skaters and tweeting up a storm.

The third 2014 U.S. Olympian, Polina Edmunds, withdrew before the free skate due to right foot pain, according to her social media.

Edmunds, the youngest U.S. competitor across all sports in Sochi, was seventh in the short program. She missed the entire 2016-17 season due to a bone bruise in her right foot and was ranked 13th among U.S. women this season going into nationals.

Ashley Wagner ‘furious’ over U.S. Championships scores (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 5, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
2 Comments

Ashley Wagner said she was “absolutely furious,” underscored and that she deserved a spot on the three-woman U.S. Olympic team despite finishing fourth at nationals on Friday.

A full event recap is here. Here are some of Wagner’s comments:

“I’m furious. I am absolutely furious,” Wagner, a three-time U.S. champion, Olympian and 2016 World silver medalist, said minutes after the event ended. “I know when I go and I lay it down, and I absolutely left one jump on the table. But for me to put out two programs that I did at this competition, as solid as I skated, and to get those scores, I am furious, and I think deservedly so. I am a performer, and that second mark is just not there.”

“I am absolutely OK with [judges] being strict on my [jump] rotations. That’s what I think that U.S. Figure Skating should demand of their judges, but you know it needs to be across the board. I don’t necessarily feel like it’s been that way at this event, so we’ll see how things pan out.”

“Even though I’m mad about my score, that [free] program was such an experience for me. I skated with heart. I took a program that’s a month old, and I delivered something that was solid and something I’m proud of. It definitely can use a little bit more legwork, but that’s because it’s a month old. It was the right call, and I have no doubt in my mind that ‘La La Land’ was the program that was going to get me where I wanted to be.

“At this point it’s up to the selection committee to see what I have done this season. I don’t like this position that I’m in. You can always say that I put myself in this spot, but I think I had some help getting there.”

