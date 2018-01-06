Nathan Chen wins U.S. figure skating title on path to Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nathan Chen was the one singles skater who had nothing to prove at the U.S. Championships, but his repeat national title was resounding.

The 18-year-old landed five quadruple jumps and extended his undefeated season with a 40.72-point victory in San Jose on Saturday night.

He will lead the three-man Olympic team named Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

“There’s more to come,” Chen said on NBCSN. “This is exactly what I wanted my entire life. I’m ready for it.”

It was thought the other two Olympians would be Adam Rippon and Jason Brown, but both struggled in Saturday’s free skate and finished fourth and sixth.

Ross Miner, a complete surprise, and 2017 U.S. silver medalist Vincent Zhou rose from sixth and fifth, respectively, after the short program to land second and third behind Chen overall.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee will choose the Olympic team. They have the discretion to stray from the top three at nationals. The criteria for team selection is here.

Chen, who missed training due to illness leading up to nationals, was not flawless. He singled a triple Axel but was otherwise his usual groundbreaking self.

He will go to PyeongChang as the U.S.’ best hope for a singles figure skating medal and, arguably, the favorite in a historically decorated men’s field.

The U.S. Championships conclude with the free dance Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

Chen’s night has been either eight or 16 years in the making.

The youngest of five children born to Chinese immigrants first tried skating on a practice rink built for the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

In 2010, a toy-soldier-dressed Chen, after winning the U.S. novice title, said on NBC that he was targeting the 2018 Olympics.

In 2014, Chen won the junior title at nationals. He stuck around to watch the senior women’s free skate from the second deck in TD Garden, trying to envision what it would be like in four years.

Chen spent this Olympic cycle maturing from junior to senior. From jumper to complete performer. From confined to a hospital bed for a week and off the ice for nearly six months to becoming the first man to land five quads in one program.

Last February, he beat Sochi gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

He dealt Hanyu another defeat to open the fall Grand Prix season, then did the same to world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan at December’s Grand Prix Final.

“Nathan Chen is the most exciting thing to come out of U.S. Figure Skating in quite some time,” two-time Olympian Johnny Weir said on Saturday’s NBCSN broadcast. “He really has it all.”

Miner, 26, made three straight nationals podiums from 2011 through 2013 but hasn’t been better than fifth since. His jumps, including one quad, were clean on Saturday.

But Miner’s Olympic spot is not secure. He checks no other boxes on the committee’s selection criteria, unlike Zhou and Rippon.

The world junior champ Zhou attempted a Chen-like free skate — five quads. Three were judged under-rotated and one was downgraded. Still enough to land on the podium after the mistakes from Rippon and Brown.

Rippon and Brown, the two U.S. champions preceding Chen, were second and third after Thursday’s short program.

Rippon, after missing the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams, was in line to become, at 28, the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater since 1928.

Then he fell on his lone quad attempt and singled the last two jumps of his free skate.

Brown, the only man in the field with Olympic experience, fell on his lone quad attempt and singled two jumps of his own.

