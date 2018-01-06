TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Nathan Chen wins U.S. figure skating title on path to Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 11:02 PM EST
Nathan Chen was the one singles skater who had nothing to prove at the U.S. Championships, but his repeat national title was resounding.

The 18-year-old landed five quadruple jumps and extended his undefeated season with a 40.72-point victory in San Jose on Saturday night.

He will lead the three-man Olympic team named Sunday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

“There’s more to come,” Chen said on NBCSN. “This is exactly what I wanted my entire life. I’m ready for it.”

It was thought the other two Olympians would be Adam Rippon and Jason Brown, but both struggled in Saturday’s free skate and finished fourth and sixth.

Ross Miner, a complete surprise, and 2017 U.S. silver medalist Vincent Zhou rose from sixth and fifth, respectively, after the short program to land second and third behind Chen overall.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee will choose the Olympic team. They have the discretion to stray from the top three at nationals. The criteria for team selection is here.

Chen, who missed training due to illness leading up to nationals, was not flawless. He singled a triple Axel but was otherwise his usual groundbreaking self.

He will go to PyeongChang as the U.S.’ best hope for a singles figure skating medal and, arguably, the favorite in a historically decorated men’s field.

The U.S. Championships conclude with the free dance Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

NATIONALS: Full Results | TV Schedule

Chen’s night has been either eight or 16 years in the making.

The youngest of five children born to Chinese immigrants first tried skating on a practice rink built for the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

In 2010, a toy-soldier-dressed Chen, after winning the U.S. novice title, said on NBC that he was targeting the 2018 Olympics.

In 2014, Chen won the junior title at nationals. He stuck around to watch the senior women’s free skate from the second deck in TD Garden, trying to envision what it would be like in four years.

Chen spent this Olympic cycle maturing from junior to senior. From jumper to complete performer. From confined to a hospital bed for a week and off the ice for nearly six months to becoming the first man to land five quads in one program.

Last February, he beat Sochi gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

He dealt Hanyu another defeat to open the fall Grand Prix season, then did the same to world silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan at December’s Grand Prix Final.

“Nathan Chen is the most exciting thing to come out of U.S. Figure Skating in quite some time,” two-time Olympian Johnny Weir said on Saturday’s NBCSN broadcast. “He really has it all.”

Miner, 26, made three straight nationals podiums from 2011 through 2013 but hasn’t been better than fifth since. His jumps, including one quad, were clean on Saturday.

But Miner’s Olympic spot is not secure. He checks no other boxes on the committee’s selection criteria, unlike Zhou and Rippon.

The world junior champ Zhou attempted a Chen-like free skate — five quads. Three were judged under-rotated and one was downgraded. Still enough to land on the podium after the mistakes from Rippon and Brown.

Rippon and Brown, the two U.S. champions preceding Chen, were second and third after Thursday’s short program.

Rippon, after missing the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams, was in line to become, at 28, the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater since 1928.

Then he fell on his lone quad attempt and singled the last two jumps of his free skate.

Brown, the only man in the field with Olympic experience, fell on his lone quad attempt and singled two jumps of his own.

Former professional cyclist makes Olympic speed skating team

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 8:49 PM EST
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Mia Manganello made her first Olympic team with a third-place finish in the 1500m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, capping a comeback following a five-year break from the sport.

Manganello qualified with a time of 1:59.28 on Saturday night.

Brittany Bowe upset world champion and world-record holder Heather Bergsma for the win — 1:55.93 to 1:56.13.

All three made the Olympic team in the 1500m. Bowe and Bergsma previously qualified for the Olympics in the 500m and 1000m.

Manganello smiled as she circled the ice after crossing the finish line in time to qualify. She returned to speed skating in 2016 after focusing on professional cycling for five years.

“It’s everything I thought it would feel like. It’s a moment that I’ve been dreaming about, at least this year for sure every day,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s actually true.”

A former inline skater who switched to ice at age 13, Manganello needed a break after failing to advance out of the 2010 Olympic Trials. She spent five years racing professionally in cycling before returning to speed skating in 2016.

Manganello skated in the last pair on Saturday, two groups after favorites Bowe and Bergsma squared off. She felt an Olympic berth was within reach.

“I was pretty much tearing up when going to the line, knowing that if I just went out and skated the best I could (to) my potential that I would make it,” Manganello said with an ear-to-ear grin. “Luckily that day came that I finally could be an Olympian.”

In the men’s 1500m, Brian Hansen qualified for his third Olympic team with a second-place finish behind Joey Mantia, who already made the team in the 1000m.

Shani Davis, who earned 1500m silver in 2006 and 2010, also joined Mantia on the team in the 1000m and 1500m with a third-place finish.

“I think that I have the tools to be a real threat for sure in the 1000m,” Davis said. “The 1500m is kind of questionable, but anything can happen in the Olympics.”

Jonathan Garcia and Kimani Griffin, who did not race Saturday, earned trips to the Games in the 500m by virtue of qualification rules, with Mantia and Davis eligible at multiple distances.

Garcia and Griffin finished second and third, respectively, in the 500m on Friday.

On the women’s side, Jerica Tandiman clinched a spot on the team, with Bowe and Bergsma able to double up in other distances. Tandiman finished fourth in the 1000m but made the team because third-place Manganello doesn’t have a fast enough qualifying time from this season.

The Olympic Trials wrap up with mass-start races Sunday.

Alexa, Chris Knierim win U.S. pairs title with one Olympic spot at stake

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim took all of the drama out of choosing the one U.S. Olympic pairs team.

The married couple won their second national title Saturday, capping four years as leaders of the nation’s weakest figure skating discipline.

The Knierims tallied 206.60 points, beating 2016 U.S. champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea by 5.8 points despite major errors in side-by-side jumps.

“After the music ended, I was a little bummed that I didn’t have that feeling after when you know you’ve nailed the program, and you just feel so alive inside,” Alexa said. “I knew of the mistakes that we left on the table. …  I was concerned whether we would win or not in that moment.”

Deanna Stellato, a 2000 World junior silver medalist in singles, and 2014 Olympian Nathan Bartholomay were third.

Both U.S. pairs from Sochi split up weeks after placing ninth and 12th at those Games.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee will choose the one PyeongChang pair team, the smallest U.S. contingent in the event since the first Winter Games in 1924. The announcement is Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

It will surely by the Knierims, the top-scoring U.S. pair each of the last four seasons.

Still, U.S. pairs are nowhere near the world’s elite and will extend an Olympic medal drought to 30 years barring a miracle in PyeongChang.

The U.S. Championships conclude with the men’s free skate (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the free dance (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC).

NATIONALS: Full Results | TV Schedule

The Knierims would be the first married U.S. pair to make an Olympics since Jenni Meno and Todd Sand at the 1998 Nagano Games.

They teamed in 2012 and took silver at the 2013 U.S. Championships. But Chris broke a fibula before the 2013-14 Olympic season, and they ended up fourth at nationals. Sochi alternates.

The following season, the Knierims became the first U.S. pair to break 190 points internationally. They’ve now eclipsed that mark four straight seasons.

Their best year was 2015. The Knierims won their only national title and became the first U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final in eight seasons.

Then came 2016. Alexa first felt sick that April.

For several months that spring and summer, she had episodes of vomiting, typically lasting 10 to 12 hours, every few days, suffering from a rare condition she referred to as “a series of binding internal issues.”

It took at least 10 doctors and many emergency-room visits before she was correctly diagnosed. Her weight dropped below 90 pounds.

She underwent three abdominal surgeries, resulting in a several-inch scar running north-south on her belly.

In the same stretch, the couple planned their wedding and were married on June 26, 2016.

The Knierims returned to competition in February 2017. They have competed in five international competitions in the last year and posted the five highest scores of all U.S. pairs in any competitions in that time.

It’s good enough to rank No. 16 in the world. Their average scores are more than 30 points behind the Olympic medal contenders from China, Germany, Russia and Canada.

