TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Ted Ligety leads 3 more Alpine skiers qualifying for Olympic team

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 8:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Ill Mikaela Shiffrin stays historically hot with 6th win in 7 races (video) Marcel Hirscher is fourth male Alpine skier to win 50 World Cups Bode Miller: Mikaela Shiffrin can win 5 medals, may be best ever already

Two-time gold medalist Ted Ligety qualified for his fourth Olympic Alpine skiing team on Saturday.

Tommy Ford and Megan McJames, two more Olympic veterans, are also going to PyeongChang in the giant slalom.

They join Mikaela Shiffrin, who qualified in December, as the first four members of the Olympic team.

Ligety, 33, won surprise combined gold in 2006 and then the giant slalom in 2014. The five-time world champion has been set back by injuries since Sochi, last making a podium in December 2015.

Ligety is the top finisher on an underwhelming U.S. men’s Alpine team this season. He was fifth and seventh in a pair of December giant slaloms.

Ligety straddled a gate in the second run of Saturday’s giant slalom in Switzerland after placing eighth in the first run.

The Olympic giant slalom favorites are led by longtime Ligety rival Marcel Hirscher of Austria.

Hirscher, a six-time World Cup overall champion eyeing his first Olympic gold, has won the last three World Cup GS season titles.

The other GS medal favorites include Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen.

Ford, 28, made his second Olympic team thanks to a 10th-place finish in a giant slalom earlier this season. Ford was 26th in the 2010 Olympic GS.

McJames, 30, made her third Olympic team because she’s the only U.S. woman other than Shiffrin to finish in the top 30 of a giant slalom this season.

McJames was 30th and 32nd in the last two Olympic giant slaloms.

More than a dozen more Alpine skiers, including Lindsey Vonn, are expected to join the Olympic team in the next two weeks.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Bradie Tennell leads Olympic figure skating team; Ashley Wagner left off Bradie Tennell wins U.S. title; Mirai Nagasu 2nd; Ashley Wagner 4th Ashley Wagner ‘furious’ over U.S. Championships scores (video)

Nathan Chen looks to complete his maturation from child star to Olympian, among many figure skaters chasing Olympic berths at the U.S. Championships on Saturday, live on NBC and NBCSN and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC will air pairs’ free skate coverage from 4-6 p.m. ET. NBCSN will have the men’s free skate from 8-11 p.m.

One pair and three men — not necessarily the top finishers from nationals — will be named to the Olympic team on Sunday.

PAIRS’ FREE: Stream Link | Start List/Results
MEN’S FREE: Stream Link | Start List/Results

The pre-event pairs’ favorites — husband and wife Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim — topped Thursday’s short program by 2.17 points.

The Knierims have been the top-scoring U.S. pair each of the last four seasons and could be named the lone U.S. Olympic pairs team even if they are beaten Saturday.

Chen, the only undefeated male skater this season, carries a 7.93-point lead into the free skate, where he plans five quadruple jumps.

He could tumble out of the top three Saturday and still make the Olympic team on the strength of his incredible 2017 — winning last season’s national title, beating Sochi gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu at the Olympic test event and going unbeaten in the fall Grand Prix season.

The question is which two skaters join Chen in PyeongChang.

Adam Rippon and Jason Brown, the U.S. champions who preceded Chen, are second and third going into the free skate. Vincent Zhou, the 2017 U.S. silver medalist, is in fifth but plans more quads than Rippon and Brown.

The key skaters going Saturday:

Pairs’ Free Skate
Deanna Stellato/Nathan Bartholomay — 5:16 p.m. ET
Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier — 5:25 p.m.
Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 5:34 p.m.
Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim — 5:43 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate
Vincent Zhou — 10:03 p.m.
Grant Hochstein — 10:11 p.m.
Ross Miner — 10:19 p.m.
Adam Rippon — 10:28 p.m.
Jason Brown — 10:36 p.m.
Nathan Chen — 10:44 p.m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Ashley Wagner ‘furious’ over U.S. Championships scores

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Wednesday 11 p.m.-1 Women’s Short NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Thursday 4-5 p.m. Pairs Short Olympic Channel | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
5-6:30 p.m. Pairs Short NBCSN | STREAM
8:30 p.m.-12 Men’s Short NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Friday 4-6 p.m. Short Dance NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
8-11 p.m. Women’s Free NBC | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Saturday 4-6 p.m. Pairs Free NBC | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
8-11 p.m. Men’s Free NBCSN | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Sunday 3-6 p.m. Free Dance NBC | STREAM | SKATE ORDER
Jan. 13 4 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | STREAM

 

Bradie Tennell leads Olympic figure skating team; Ashley Wagner left off

By Nick ZaccardiJan 6, 2018, 8:02 AM EST
1 Comment

More: Figure Skating

What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday Bradie Tennell wins U.S. title; Mirai Nagasu 2nd; Ashley Wagner 4th Ashley Wagner ‘furious’ over U.S. Championships scores (video)

U.S. champion Bradie TennellMirai Nagasu and Karen Chen are going to PyeongChang. Ashley Wagner was left off the Olympic team.

A U.S. Figure Skating committee chose the three-woman Olympic team after the national championships free skate on Friday night.

The committee went with the top three finishers from nationals, though it could have strayed based on this criteria. Wagner was fourth and one of three Olympic alternates.

Tennell, 19, leads the team after winning her first senior national title as part of a breakout season.

The Chicagoland native was nearly flawless with jumps in San Jose, topping the short program and free skate one year after placing ninth at nationals.

“I knew it was an Olympic year, and I knew that somebody has to go, so I just kind of kept it in the back of my mind all season,” Tennell, who missed six months between the last two years due to back injuries, said Friday night. “The first time it entered my mind was when I won my junior title back in 2015, and probably the reason I thought that is that a lot of previous Olympic team members have won junior titles, so I thought, ‘Ooh, this is the first step to making the Olympics.’”

Tennell is the top U.S. woman overall this season, ranking 14th in the world. A U.S. women’s medal in PyeongChang against the top skaters from Russia, Japan, Canada and Italy would be a tall ask.

Nagasu is going back to the Olympics eight years after she finished fourth in Vancouver and 10 years after her national title as a 14-year-old.

Nagasu bawled Friday night, and for good reason.

She was tearfully left off the 2014 Olympic team of three women, despite finishing third at nationals. A committee put fourth-place Wagner on the Sochi team because of the aforementioned criteria.

“I’m aware that I’m the oldest here tonight, but I really feel like the comeback kid,” Nagasu, whose two programs at nationals were highlighted by triple Axels (though with messy landings), said Friday night. “I cannot wait for the decision to come out because I cannot wait to be that 5-year-old girl who began this journey.”

Chen, the youngest team member at 18, edged Wagner for bronze by 2.4 points on Friday night.

The 2017 U.S. champion and fourth-place finisher at 2017 Worlds said she was bedridden by sickness all Thursday.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I was able to forget about all the pain I was in and just keep reminding myself that I trained so hard for this moment and I’m not going to let some stupid sickness win,” Chen said.

Wagner, a three-time U.S. champion and the only American woman to win an individual Olympic or world medal in the last decade.

The 2016 World silver medalist tried to rally from a fifth-place short program with a brand-new free skate to “La La Land” but struggled with jumps and was given lower-than-usual artistic scores overall.

Afterward, Wagner said she was underscored and criticized judges (video here). She said she deserved to be put on the team like she was in 2014.

The committee looked at results from the last year in picking the team, and Wagner is coming off her two worst seasons in several years. Chen’s better results from 2017 Nationals and Worlds boosted her case.

“I honestly think that at the end of the day, this is how I feel and I feel like I need to stick up for myself, and I think that I delivered when I really needed to,” Wagner said. “I think all of these girls delivered when they needed to but, I want to be on that Olympic team, and I’m really mad that I’m in this position again.”

She was named to the team for the Four Continents Championships in three weeks.

The U.S. Championships continue Saturday with the pairs and men’s free skates. A full broadcast schedule is here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for PyeongChang Olympics