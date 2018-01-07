What to watch at U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Sunday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani look to close out the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with their third straight ice dance crown, live on NBC and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

The Shibutanis take a 3.23-point lead into the free dance.

NBC and NBCOlympics.com coverage runs from 3-6 p.m. ET.

FREE DANCE: Stream Link | Start List/Results

The Olympic team of three ice dance couples will be announced at 8:55 p.m. ET. It’s crystal clear.

The Shibutani siblings, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates have been the top three U.S. couples since Meryl Davis and Charlie White stepped away from competition after winning the first U.S. Olympic dance title in Sochi.

Even if another team shockingly makes the top three Sunday, a committee has discretion to stray from the final standings when choosing the Olympic team.

There is still plenty at stake. The national champions likely go into the Olympics as the bronze-medal favorites behind the last two world champs from France and Canada.

The Shibutanis are undefeated against U.S. couples for more than two years, but all three were within a point of each other at their last event in December.

They’re within five points of each other after Friday’s short dance.

The key skaters going Sunday:

Free Dance

Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons — 5:13 p.m. ET

Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — 5:20 p.m. ET

Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani — 5:28 p.m. ET

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 5:35 p.m.

Madison Chock/Evan Bates — 5:43 p.m.

