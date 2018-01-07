Mikaela Shiffrin wins 40th World Cup race in rout (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Make it 40 World Cup wins for Mikaela Shiffrin. That’s four victories in a row to start 2018. And seven in the last eight World Cup races.

The PyeongChang Winter Games are in one month. Shiffrin is favored for three gold medals.

She won Sunday’s slalom by 1.64 seconds, combining times from two runs, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Swede Frida Hansdotter was second, followed by Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin led by 1.47 seconds after the opening morning run.

“That was maybe the best run of slalom I have ever done in a race,” Shiffrin said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s confident. It’s flowing.”

Shiffrin celebrates her 23rd birthday March 13. Shiffrin’s win total before turning 23 trails only one other skier all-time — Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who had 41.

Lindsey Vonn, who holds the female record of 78 wins, had seven victories before turning 23.

In her last 28 World Cup slaloms (including parallel and city events), Shiffrin owns 23 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF.

The women’s World Cup continues with another slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

