Mikaela Shiffrin wins 40th World Cup race in rout (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 7:07 AM EST
Make it 40 World Cup wins for Mikaela Shiffrin. That’s four victories in a row to start 2018. And seven in the last eight World Cup races.

The PyeongChang Winter Games are in one month. Shiffrin is favored for three gold medals.

She won Sunday’s slalom by 1.64 seconds, combining times from two runs, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Swede Frida Hansdotter was second, followed by Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Shiffrin led by 1.47 seconds after the opening morning run.

“That was maybe the best run of slalom I have ever done in a race,” Shiffrin said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s confident. It’s flowing.”

Shiffrin celebrates her 23rd birthday March 13. Shiffrin’s win total before turning 23 trails only one other skier all-time — Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who had 41.

Lindsey Vonn, who holds the female record of 78 wins, had seven victories before turning 23.

In her last 28 World Cup slaloms (including parallel and city events), Shiffrin owns 23 wins, two runners-up, a pair of third-place finishes and one DNF.

The women’s World Cup continues with another slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

Noriaki Kasai makes record 8th Winter Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 8:51 AM EST
Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai is officially on the PyeongChang Olympic team, set to become the first person to compete in eight Winter Olympics, according to Japanese media.

Kasai is 45 years old and made his Olympic debut at Albertville 1992.

At Sochi 2014, Kasai and Russian luger Albert Demtschenko became the first athletes to compete in seven Winter Olympics.

Kasai won two medals in Sochi, large hill silver and team event bronze. That came 20 years after he won his first Olympic medal in the Lillehammer 1994 team event.

Kasai ranks 38th in this season’s World Cup standings. He has more than 500 career World Cup starts in individual events, the first in 1988.

“My current goal is to win the gold medal at [the] Pyeongchang [2018 Winter Games],” Kasai said in 2015, according to the Japan Times. “When I reached 40, I decided I would call it quits when I turned 50. But now Sapporo, my birthplace, is [potentially] bidding for the 2026 Games. I will be 54 by that time, but it is too big a chance to give up.”

Kasai’s legend is strong in the ski jumping hotbed of Poland, where he was honored in a rap song.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

VIDEO: Ashley Wagner 'furious' over U.S. Championships scores

Jessie Diggins' Tour de Ski history; Kikkan Randall's 5th Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 8:09 AM EST
The U.S. cross-country team that has made so much history the last few years just made some more.

Jessie Diggins became the first American to finish the Tour de Ski on the podium on Sunday, third overall in the 12th annual edition of the World Cup stage race.

The U.S. Olympic cross-country team also grew with the conclusion of the Tour de Ski. Diggins, Sadie Bjornsen and Sophie Caldwell previously qualified for PyeongChang.

Now they’re joined by Kikkan Randall, a 35-year-old mom going to her fifth Olympics, and Liz Stephen and Rosie Brennan.

No U.S. woman has competed in five Winter Games, but Randall, snowboarder Kelly Clark and Alpine skier Julia Mancuso can do so next month.

A full list of U.S. athletes qualified for the Olympics across all sports is here.

The Tour de Ski is akin to the Tour de France, though it’s only a week long. It’s a test of all-around skiing with sprint and distance races in both classical and freestyle technique.

Diggins, 26, overcame a 10-second deficit to Finland’s Krista Parmakoski in the pursuit Sunday to grab the last podium spot.

Norway’s Heidi Weng overtook countrywoman Ingvild Flugstad Østberg to win the Tour de Ski for a second straight year.

Diggins capped a consistently strong Tour de Ski. She finished third, fourth, fifth and seventh among the first six stages leading into Sunday’s finale.

Diggins and Stephen shared the previous best overall Tour de Ski finish for an American — fifth.

Add this to Diggins’ groundbreaking accomplishments.

In 2013, she and Randall won the first U.S. world title (team sprint).

Last year, Diggins added two more medals to give her four total and become the most decorated American in world championships history.

Diggins is one of four U.S. women with a World Cup podium this season, along with Randall, Bjornsen and Caldwell.

They’re all seeking the second U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing medal in PyeongChang, 42 years after Bill Koch‘s 30km silver in Innsbruck.

Randall, the trailblazer for U.S. cross-country in the mid-2000s, took a break after Sochi to have son Breck in April 2016. She returned last season and won sprint bronze at worlds.

