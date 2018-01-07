Noriaki Kasai makes record 8th Winter Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai is officially on the PyeongChang Olympic team, set to become the first person to compete in eight Winter Olympics, according to Japanese media.

Kasai is 45 years old and made his Olympic debut at Albertville 1992.

At Sochi 2014, Kasai and Russian luger Albert Demtschenko became the first athletes to compete in seven Winter Olympics.

Kasai won two medals in Sochi, large hill silver and team event bronze. That came 20 years after he won his first Olympic medal in the Lillehammer 1994 team event.

Kasai ranks 38th in this season’s World Cup standings. He has more than 500 career World Cup starts in individual events, the first in 1988.

“My current goal is to win the gold medal at [the] Pyeongchang [2018 Winter Games],” Kasai said in 2015, according to the Japan Times. “When I reached 40, I decided I would call it quits when I turned 50. But now Sapporo, my birthplace, is [potentially] bidding for the 2026 Games. I will be 54 by that time, but it is too big a chance to give up.”

Kasai’s legend is strong in the ski jumping hotbed of Poland, where he was honored in a rap song.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

