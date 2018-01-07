TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Noriaki Kasai makes record 8th Winter Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 8:51 AM EST
Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai is officially on the PyeongChang Olympic team, set to become the first person to compete in eight Winter Olympics, according to Japanese media.

Kasai is 45 years old and made his Olympic debut at Albertville 1992.

At Sochi 2014, Kasai and Russian luger Albert Demtschenko became the first athletes to compete in seven Winter Olympics.

Kasai won two medals in Sochi, large hill silver and team event bronze. That came 20 years after he won his first Olympic medal in the Lillehammer 1994 team event.

Kasai ranks 38th in this season’s World Cup standings. He has more than 500 career World Cup starts in individual events, the first in 1988.

“My current goal is to win the gold medal at [the] Pyeongchang [2018 Winter Games],” Kasai said in 2015, according to the Japan Times. “When I reached 40, I decided I would call it quits when I turned 50. But now Sapporo, my birthplace, is [potentially] bidding for the 2026 Games. I will be 54 by that time, but it is too big a chance to give up.”

Kasai’s legend is strong in the ski jumping hotbed of Poland, where he was honored in a rap song.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Jessie Diggins’ Tour de Ski history; Kikkan Randall’s 5th Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 8:09 AM EST
The U.S. cross-country team that has made so much history the last few years just made some more.

Jessie Diggins became the first American to finish the Tour de Ski on the podium on Sunday, third overall in the 12th annual edition of the World Cup stage race.

The U.S. Olympic cross-country team also grew with the conclusion of the Tour de Ski. Diggins, Sadie Bjornsen and Sophie Caldwell previously qualified for PyeongChang.

Now they’re joined by Kikkan Randall, a 35-year-old mom going to her fifth Olympics, and Liz Stephen and Rosie Brennan.

No U.S. woman has competed in five Winter Games, but Randall, snowboarder Kelly Clark and Alpine skier Julia Mancuso can do so next month.

A full list of U.S. athletes qualified for the Olympics across all sports is here.

The Tour de Ski is akin to the Tour de France, though it’s only a week long. It’s a test of all-around skiing with sprint and distance races in both classical and freestyle technique.

Diggins, 26, overcame a 10-second deficit to Finland’s Krista Parmakoski in the pursuit Sunday to grab the last podium spot.

Norway’s Heidi Weng overtook countrywoman Ingvild Flugstad Østberg to win the Tour de Ski for a second straight year.

Diggins capped a consistently strong Tour de Ski. She finished third, fourth, fifth and seventh among the first six stages leading into Sunday’s finale.

Diggins and Stephen shared the previous best overall Tour de Ski finish for an American — fifth.

Add this to Diggins’ groundbreaking accomplishments.

In 2013, she and Randall won the first U.S. world title (team sprint).

Last year, Diggins added two more medals to give her four total and become the most decorated American in world championships history.

Diggins is one of four U.S. women with a World Cup podium this season, along with Randall, Bjornsen and Caldwell.

They’re all seeking the second U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing medal in PyeongChang, 42 years after Bill Koch‘s 30km silver in Innsbruck.

Randall, the trailblazer for U.S. cross-country in the mid-2000s, took a break after Sochi to have son Breck in April 2016. She returned last season and won sprint bronze at worlds.

By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 7:35 AM EST
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani look to close out the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with their third straight ice dance crown, live on NBC and streaming on NBCOlympics.com.

The Shibutanis take a 3.23-point lead into the free dance.

NBC and NBCOlympics.com coverage runs from 3-6 p.m. ET.

FREE DANCE: Stream Link | Start List/Results

The Olympic team of three ice dance couples will be announced at 8:55 p.m. ET. It’s crystal clear.

The Shibutani siblings, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates have been the top three U.S. couples since Meryl Davis and Charlie White stepped away from competition after winning the first U.S. Olympic dance title in Sochi.

Even if another team shockingly makes the top three Sunday, a committee has discretion to stray from the final standings when choosing the Olympic team.

There is still plenty at stake. The national champions likely go into the Olympics as the bronze-medal favorites behind the last two world champs from France and Canada.

The Shibutanis are undefeated against U.S. couples for more than two years, but all three were within a point of each other at their last event in December.

They’re within five points of each other after Friday’s short dance.

The key skaters going Sunday:

Free Dance
Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons — 5:13 p.m. ET
Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — 5:20 p.m. ET
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani — 5:28 p.m. ET
Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 5:35 p.m.
Madison Chock/Evan Bates — 5:43 p.m.

