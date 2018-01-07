Usain Bolt aims for March training with Borussia Dortmund

Usain Bolt will try to train with Borussia Dortmund in March, but nothing has been arranged yet, his agent said Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, a newspaper report quoted Bolt saying, “In March we’re going to do a trials with Dortmund, and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.”

Bolt has been linked to training with Dortmund for more than one year. The retired sprinter and German Bundesliga soccer club share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

“Puma boss decided that he could get me just some training time with Borussia Dortmund at the end of next season,” Bolt said in November 2016. “He asked me if I wanted to do it. I was like why not. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to try to see if I was any good at. So at the end of the season, next season, I’ll go out there and do a little training to see if it would be worthy.”

Bolt tore his left hamstring in the final race of his career at the world championships in August, which could have delayed any soccer training.

Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.

He spoke with former longtime Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson while attending a United-Leicester City match on Aug. 26.

“I said, if I get fit, will you give me a trial, and he said give me a call and we’ll see what happens,” Bolt said in September, according to Australia’s 9 News. “So, we’ll see how that works out.”

