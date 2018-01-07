TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Usain Bolt aims for March training with Borussia Dortmund

By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
Usain Bolt will try to train with Borussia Dortmund in March, but nothing has been arranged yet, his agent said Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, a newspaper report quoted Bolt saying, “In March we’re going to do a trials with Dortmund, and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.”

Bolt has been linked to training with Dortmund for more than one year. The retired sprinter and German Bundesliga soccer club share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

“Puma boss decided that he could get me just some training time with Borussia Dortmund at the end of next season,” Bolt said in November 2016. “He asked me if I wanted to do it. I was like why not. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to try to see if I was any good at. So at the end of the season, next season, I’ll go out there and do a little training to see if it would be worthy.”

Bolt tore his left hamstring in the final race of his career at the world championships in August, which could have delayed any soccer training.

Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.

He spoke with former longtime Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson while attending a United-Leicester City match on Aug. 26.

“I said, if I get fit, will you give me a trial, and he said give me a call and we’ll see what happens,” Bolt said in September, according to Australia’s 9 News. “So, we’ll see how that works out.”

Hubbell and Donohue upset Shibutanis for 2018 national ice dance title

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzJan 7, 2018, 6:14 PM EST
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue made up a 3.23-point deficit from the short dance to overcome two-time national champions Maia and Alex Shibutani for the gold at the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California on Sunday evening.

Hubbell and Donohue captured four national bronze medals before their first win in 2018, where their bluesy Beth Hart program scored 118.02 points for an overall score of 197.12. They’ve never competed at the Olympics, but will now be seen as the U.S.’ number one team heading into PyeongChang.

“It really puts us in line with what we intend to be, podium-wise, for PyeongChang,” Donohue said on the NBC broadcast. As he predicted after Thursday’s short dance: “This is our year to upset.”

In ice dance especially, an Olympic-year national title is seen as a reputation boost to enter the Olympics as their country’s national champion.

As reigning Olympic ice dance champion Meryl Davis (with partner Charlie White) said on Friday, “In particular in ice dance, you really want to be team number one out of your country. To go into the Olympic Games as the number one team from the United States is really a big statement. [The teams at nationals are] not just looking ahead to the Olympics, they really want to perform their best here so they can go into the Olympics as team number one.”

The “Shib Sibs,” as they’re affectionately known by fans and on their YouTube channel, were vulnerable after Maia got caught up and stumbled briefly on a step sequence. The Shibutanis’ “Paradise” by Coldplay free dance earned 114.60 points for a silver medal-winning overall score of 196.93 points. The Shibutanis most recently earned the bronze medal ahead of Hubbell and Donohue at the Grand Prix Final. They competed at the Sochi Olympics four years ago, placing ninth.

Rounding out the podium for bronze were Madison Chock and Evan Bates, whose “Imagine” by John Lennon cover free dance earned 118.99 points, and 196.60 points overall. Chock and Bates competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics where they finished eighth.

A quick study of the numbers: (full results here)

  • Chock and Bates actually won the free dance by 0.97 points
  • Gold and silver medals were separated by 0.19 points
  • Silver and bronze medals were separated by 0.33 points
  • Hubbell and Donohue’s overall winning score of 197.12 puts them fifth among high-scoring nationals performances (the other scores belong to the Shibutanis, Chock and Bates, and Davis and White)

The U.S. can send three dance teams to the 2018 Olympics, and the heavy favorites for those spots are Hubbell and Donohue, the Shibutanis, and Chock and Bates. The Olympic team announcement is expected from U.S. Figure Skating on Sunday at 8:55 p.m. ET.

First U.S. bobsledder qualifies for PyeongChang Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
In his junior year, Codie Bascue lost a playoff game as quarterback for Whitehall High School, a small New York town on the Vermont border.

As soon as the game ended, he hopped in his parents’ truck and drove 34 hours with them straight to Park City, Utah. For a bobsled camp.

“I liked football a lot, but I think I knew I was better at bobsled, and that would probably be where I’d go,” Bascue said. “I think the decision was made [to do bobsled rather than focusing on college] well before I graduated [high school].”

Seven years later, Bascue is going to the Olympics.

Bascue became the first U.S. bobsledder to qualify for PyeongChang as the nation’s top-ranked four-man pilot this season, according to TeamUSA.org. His spot on the team will become official once a selection committee nominates the team on Jan. 15.

The 23-year-old ranks sixth in the world. Bascue earned his first World Cup medals in November, starting with two-man bronze and gold in Lake Placid, where he learned to bobsled.

Bascue’s grandfather and school principal used to drive him and 10 to 15 other kids in two vans 90 minutes each way to slide at the 1980 Olympic venue.

It started when Bascue was 8, and he made those trips regularly for several years on weekends in December, January and February.

Bascue made his world championships debut in 2011 as a push athlete, then finished seventh as a driver at the 2012 Youth Olympics. He was the U.S.’ No. 4 driver in 2014, missing the Olympic team by one spot.

U.S. men earned three bobsled medals between 2010 and 2014. The driver behind all of those highlights was Steven Holcomb, who died unexpectedly in May.

The rest of the PyeongChang bobsled team will be decided by early next week.

