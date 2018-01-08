TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Tonya Harding thanked by Allison Janney in Golden Globes speech

By Nick ZaccardiJan 8, 2018, 9:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Hubbell and Donohue upset Shibutanis for 2018 national ice dance title, both make Olympic team Adam Rippon makes Olympic figure skating team, completing journey Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim named sole U.S. pair for 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding was in attendance at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, where Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for playing Harding’s mom in the dark comedy, “I, Tonya.”

“Tonya Harding is here tonight,” Janney said in her acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank Tonya for sharing her story with [writer] Steven [Rogers], and allowing him to tell all the different sides of the story … tell a story about class in America. Tell a story about the disenfranchised. Tell a story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality. Tell a story about truth and the perception of truth in the media.”

On Jan. 6, 1994, Harding’s Olympic teammate Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the right leg by a hitman hired by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, in Detroit, where she was preparing for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Kerrigan’s bruised right knee kept her from competing at nationals, but she recovered in time for the Lillehammer 1994 Olympics. Harding won the U.S. title in her absence, so both went to the Olympics.

Tonya and Nancy became a media soap opera in Lillehammer with Super Bowl-like TV ratings. Kerrigan won silver, just behind Ukrainian Oksana Baiul. Harding broke a skate lace in her free skate, reskated and finished eighth.

Four months later, Harding was banned for life by U.S. Figure Skating, which concluded that she had prior knowledge of the attack.

Australian actress Margot Robbie, who co-produced “I, Tonya,” said she thought the saga was fiction before signing up to play Harding in the movie.

Harding received an ovation at the premiere last month (video here).

The film received three Golden Globe nominations overall, including for Robbie’s performance and for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Academy Awards nominations will be announced Feb. 6.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nancy Kerrigan details eating issues before 1994 Olympics

U.S. Olympic speed skating team finalized after trials

Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 11:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Tonya Harding thanked by Allison Janney in Golden Globes speech (video) Hubbell and Donohue upset Shibutanis for 2018 national ice dance title, both make Olympic team First U.S. bobsledder qualifies for PyeongChang Olympics

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — All Joey Mantia needed to do to qualify for the mass start in the Olympics was to finish at the U.S. speed skating trials.

He took it a little easy to begin the race Sunday before adrenaline kicked in.

The fifth-place finish on Sunday clinched Mantia’s spot in the mass start at the Winter Games, where the reigning world champion has bigger goals in mind.

“I really wanted to let those guys race it out and then I got a little hungry with a half-lap to go. I thought, ‘Maybe I can win this,’” Mantia said.

Brian Hansen took the event with a time of 7:48.24 on Sunday, the final day of the trials.

Mantia and Hansen had already qualified in other events. U.S. Speed Skating added Emery Lehman as a specialist in team pursuit to complete the seven-member men’s squad.

  • Jonathan Garcia — 500m
  • Kimani Griffin — 500m
  • Mitchell Whitmore — 500m, 1000m
  • Shani Davis — 1000m, 1500m
  • Joey Mantia — 1000m, 1500m, mass start
  • Brian Hansen — 1500m, mass start
  • Emery Lehman — team pursuit specialist

Lehman, a 2014 Olympian, will have to interrupt his junior year at Marquette, about a 10-minute drive from the Pettit National Ice Center near Milwaukee.

“I have to email my adviser, withdraw from classes,” Lehman said.

Mantia and Hansen finished one-two in the overall rankings to secure the two entries in the mass start, which makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

“I think we can put together a solid plan. I think he’s on board for working for me, as the designated winner for the Games, but we’ve got to see how it plays out and who’s feeling the best when we get there,” Mantia said. “But I’m very confident having a strong teammate like Hansen.”

The mass start is speed skating’s version of NASCAR. Foregoing the traditional time-trial format, all entries were on the oval at the same time for the 16-lap, 6400m free-for-all that included four sprint laps.

“You never know what’s going to happen in that race,” Hansen said.

Asked if the goal was to help Mantia, Hansen added “We’ve got three weeks. I don’t know what exactly the strategy is going to be yet.”

With 24 entries on Sunday, the men’s race was a little more hectic than the eight-entry women’s race in which Heather Bergsma finished second and Mia Manganello third.

That gave each skater, who had already qualified in other events, enough points to finish atop the rankings to clinch the U.S. berths.

Consider the combinations of Mantia and Hansen, and Bergsma and Manganello, as two-person squads at the Games.

“I think that’s the best way that we can get a country medal at the Olympics, is working as a unit,” Manganello said, “and I think with [Bergsma] and I, I think we’ve got a great opportunity to do so.”

Maria Lamb won the women’s race at 9:15.17, but could not pass Bergsma or Manganello in overall points in order to qualify. The women’s roster for the Olympics is complete with six skaters.

  • Heather Bergsma — 500m, 1000m, 1500m, mass start
  • Brittany Bowe — 500m, 1000m, 1500m
  • Erin Jackson — 500m
  • Jerica Tandiman — 1000m
  • Mia Manganello — 1500m, mass start
  • Carlijn Schoutens — 3000m, 5000m

The mass start wrapped up what U.S. Speedskating high performance director Guy Thibault considered a successful trials.

They drew sellout crowds for all six days in the return to Pettit for the first time since 1998.

Once considered the American mecca for the sport, Pettit had been overtaken by the Utah Olympic Oval in recent years as the home for top speedskaters.

“I’ve never seen the Pettit Center so busy,” Thibault said. “That was actually pretty amazing.”

Now it’s on to PyeongChang, where the U.S. hopes to erase the painful memories of getting shutout four years ago in Sochi.

It was the first time that Americans failed to earn a medal in speed skating since 1984.

“As far as selection goes, I think we ended up with the best team,” Thibault said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Two Dutch speed skaters won’t defend Olympic titles

Usain Bolt aims for March training with Borussia Dortmund

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 7, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Track and Field

Japanese runner clocks 76th sub-2:20 marathon in frigid temps Chaunté Lowe’s 2008 Olympic medal ceremony (video) Justin Gatlin fires coach, denies doping

Usain Bolt will try to train with Borussia Dortmund in March, but nothing has been arranged yet, his agent said Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, a newspaper report quoted Bolt saying, “In March we’re going to do a trials with Dortmund, and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.”

Bolt has been linked to training with Dortmund for more than one year. The retired sprinter and German Bundesliga soccer club share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

“Puma boss decided that he could get me just some training time with Borussia Dortmund at the end of next season,” Bolt said in November 2016. “He asked me if I wanted to do it. I was like why not. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to try to see if I was any good at. So at the end of the season, next season, I’ll go out there and do a little training to see if it would be worthy.”

Bolt tore his left hamstring in the final race of his career at the world championships in August, which could have delayed any soccer training.

Bolt has long said he desires to play professional soccer, with most of his comments about his favorite Premier League club, Manchester United.

He spoke with former longtime Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson while attending a United-Leicester City match on Aug. 26.

“I said, if I get fit, will you give me a trial, and he said give me a call and we’ll see what happens,” Bolt said in September, according to Australia’s 9 News. “So, we’ll see how that works out.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bolt gets statue near Bob Marley, more Jamaican icons