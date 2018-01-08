TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Watch Mikaela Shiffrin try to extend historic streak Tuesday afternoon

By Nick ZaccardiJan 8, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin goes for her fifth straight World Cup win — the longest streak in 20 years — live on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s a rare opportunity to watch Shiffrin race live during daytime hours across the U.S.

The slalom runs in Flachau, Austria, are at 12 p.m. ET (streaming) and 2:30 p.m. (Olympic Channel and streaming). NBCSN will air coverage at 6 p.m.

What better time to tune in than one month before the Olympics with Shiffrin on the hottest streak of her career.

The 22-year-old won seven of the last eight World Cups and is heavily favored under the lights in her patented discipline Tuesday.

The last Alpine skier to win five straight races on the World Cup calendar was German Katja Seizinger in 1997.

Shiffrin’s dominance the last three weeks has been historic. Three slalom wins, two more in parallel slaloms and another pair in giant slalom.

Four of the five non-parallel wins have been by the following time margins: .89, .99, 1.59 and 1.64 seconds.

“All of us want to ski faster than her, but she is on another level,” Swedish slalom rival Frida Hansdotter said after Shiffrin’s 40th World Cup win on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Shiffrin has nine wins in 16 starts this season. She became the third Alpine skier to reach 40 World Cup victories before the age of 23 (she’s 22 until March 13).

The Coloradoan can tie the record of 41 wins before the age of 23 held by Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell on Tuesday. Lindsey Vonn, the female record holder with 78 victories, had seven at this age.

All of this success made Shiffrin a favorite for three gold medals in PyeongChang, which would tie the record for Alpine golds at one Olympics.

Shiffrin is the world’s best slalom and giant slalom skier and the one to beat in super combined, given she also won a downhill in December.

She’s also leading the World Cup overall standings with 1,281 points. The second-place skier, Swiss Wendy Holdener, has 560 points.

There is talk that Shiffrin could break Slovenian Tina Maze‘s record of 2,414 points in one season, but that will have to wait until the World Cup campaign concludes after an Olympic break.

Shiffrin plans to skip four of the six remaining speed races this month to rest up for PyeongChang.

Gracie Gold, inspired at nationals, would love to return to skating

Gracie Gold
AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 8, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
2 Comments

Gracie Gold tweeted more than 100 times (including replies) while in San Jose for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships over the weekend.

No tweet received more interactions than this one from a half-hour after the women’s free skate ended Friday night.

“I would love nothing more than to come back to skating,” the tweet read, receiving more than 700 retweets and 5,000 likes. “This women’s event has inspired me more than ever.”

Then on Sunday night, Gold tweeted, “I wish I was out there competing, but I had to put myself first.”

Gold, the top U.S. woman at the Sochi Olympics in fourth place, hasn’t competed since a disastrous sixth-place finish at the January 2017 U.S. Championships.

She announced Sept. 1 that she was seeking professional help “after recent struggles on and off the ice,” then in October said she was in treatment for an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.

Gold, 22, has not been quoted in media about if or when she will return to skating.

U.S. Olympic figure skating team looking at 3 medals in PyeongChang

By Nick ZaccardiJan 8, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
The face of U.S. women’s skating missed the Olympic team. The only male singles skater with prior Olympic experience is out, too.

And ice dance — usually the most predictable discipline — was the one event at the U.S. Championships with an underdog champion.

After a whirlwind few days in San Jose, the team is set with the same Olympic medal expectations as it had before nationals.

The U.S. is looking at three figure skating medals in PyeongChang — which would match its highest total in more than 50 years — though one of those three would come from the team event that debuted in 2014.

It’s very likely the U.S. gets at least a bronze in both the team event and ice dance.

Their overall team is clearly ahead of every nation except Canada and Russia, which may battle closely for gold in PyeongChang.

In dance, the U.S. arguably has the world’s third-, fourth- and fifth-best couples going to PyeongChang. If one falters, the biggest beneficiary would be another U.S. couple.

The third probable medal seems like Nathan Chen‘s destiny. He has the best shot at gold of U.S. skaters, but he also may be more likely than the team and the ice dancers to finish off the podium altogether given the strength of the men’s field.

A look at the U.S. figure skating team’s prospects at the Olympics:

Men
Nathan Chen
U.S. champion
Grand Prix Final champion
World ranking: 2

The lone Olympic medal contender among the U.S. singles skaters. Chen is also the only undefeated male singles skater in the world this season. But Chen significantly trails the other two Olympic medal favorites from Japan in highest international score this season (Shoma Uno‘s 319.84 to Chen’s 293.79) and all time (Yuzuru Hanyu‘s 330.43 to Chen’s 307.46).

Vincent Zhou
U.S. bronze medalist
World junior champion
World ranking: 12

The 17-year-old picked himself up after a disastrous fall Grand Prix season to land four quadruple jumps in his free skate Saturday, though three were judged under-rotated, losing some points. Zhou is the highest-scoring junior skater of all time and attempts Chen-like totals of quads but usually does not land them clean. That’s what keeps him out of the top tier of medal contenders.

Adam Rippon
U.S. fourth-place finisher
Skate America silver medalist
World ranking: 7

The oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater since 1936 at 28 years old. Rippon made the team over U.S. silver medalist Ross Miner on the strength of his fall Grand Prix season — two silver medals and qualifying fifth overall in the world for the Grand Prix Final. Rippon, known for his artistry, hasn’t landed a clean, fully rotated quadruple jump in competition in more than one year. He won’t be in the medal conversation without one.

Women
Bradie Tennell
U.S. champion
Skate America bronze medalist
World ranking: 14

The 19-year-old breakthrough (ninth at last year’s nationals) is in a class of her own in the U.S. with regards to jumping. She received positive grades of execution on 28 of her 30 jumping passes in her main three competitions this season. But her best scores — the top two scores among U.S. women internationally this season — are still more than 10 points behind the Olympic medal favorites from Russia, Japan, Canada and Italy.

Mirai Nagasu
U.S. silver medalist
2010 Olympics fourth-place finisher
World ranking: 23

Nagasu has the potential to outscore Tennell thanks to her triple Axel. She’s the only woman in the world going to the Olympics who is performing that jump. But she has yet to land it clean with a positive grade of execution and has trouble fully rotating her easier jumps.

Karen Chen
U.S. bronze medalist
Worlds fourth-place finisher
World ranking: 36

Chen, unrelated to Nathan, has never finished better than fifth in a Grand Prix but has now made the podium at nationals three times in four years. Plus that incredible fourth-place finish at worlds last season. As strong as that was, her point total from worlds would rank her 10th this season among the 2018 Olympic field.

Ice Dance
Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
U.S. champions
Grand Prix Final fourth-place finishers
World ranking: 5

Hubbell and Donohue broke through at nationals after placing either third or fourth the previous six seasons. They upset the Shibutani siblings after losing to them in all 19 of their previous head-to-heads in significant competitions. Great timing, but does it make them the favorites for Olympic bronze behind French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir? Internationally, their personal best is still nearly five points shy of the Shibutanis. Still work to do.

Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani
U.S. silver medalists
Three-time world championships medalists
World ranking: 3

The Shibutanis lost nationals by .19 of a point with Maia’s slight trip during a free dance step sequence proving costly (though Hubbell and Donohue were flawed in the free dance, too). It marked the first time a couple other than Papadakis and Cizeron and Virtue and Moir beat them in more than two years. The Shibutanis could have laid clear claim as bronze-medal favorites with a nationals three-peat. Instead, it’s up for grabs.

Madison Chock/Evan Bates
U.S. bronze medalists
Two-time world championships medalists
World ranking: 6

Chock and Bates ascended to the top U.S. couple after Meryl Davis and Charlie White stepped away from competition following their Sochi gold medals. Two years ago, they were passed by the Shibutanis. Now, they’ve lost both head-to-heads with Hubbell and Donohue this season. They can take solace in their free dance, having topped both the Shibutanis and Hubbell and Donohue in that program at the last two nationals and last month’s Grand Prix Final.

Pairs
Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim
U.S. champions
World championships 10th-place finisher
World ranking: 16

The Knierims have been the top-scoring U.S. pairs team each of the last four seasons. In 2015, they became the first U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final in eight years. But as their world ranking shows, the U.S. pairs medal drought should extend to 30 years next month. In fact, this is the first time since the first Winter Games in 1924 that the U.S. will not have multiple pairs at the Olympics.

