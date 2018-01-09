TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Mikaela Shiffrin wins 5th straight World Cup, longest streak in 20 years

By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2018, 3:42 PM EST
More history for Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the world’s most dominant athletes in any sport.

She became the first Alpine skier to win five straight World Cup races in 20 years on Tuesday, coming from behind at a night slalom in Flachau, Austria.

Shiffrin won for the eighth time in nine races overall, prevailing by .94 of a second combining times from two runs over Austrian Bernadette Schild.

Schild led Shiffrin by .37 after the first run, when Shiffrin said her timing was off. Shiffrin’s coach, Mike Day, set the course for the second run.

“I was just thinking [during the second run], really, I have nothing to lose,” Shiffrin said. “I wanted to ski free.”

Two of Shiffrin’s closest slalom rivals — Slovak Petra Vlhova and Swiss Wendy Holdener — skied out in the first run.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin became the first man or woman to win five straight World Cup races since German Katja Seizinger in 1997.

She also tied Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell‘s record for most World Cup wins before turning 23, grabbing her 41st career victory and 10th this season.

Lindsey Vonn, the female record holder with 78 victories, had seven at this age.

Shiffrin is favored to win three gold medals in PyeongChang (slalom, giant slalom, super combined), which would match the record for an Alpine skier at one Olympics.

The Coloradoan grabbed gold in Sochi as the youngest Olympic slalom champion ever. She since matured into the world’s best all-around skier, taking last year’s World Cup overall title and running away in this year’s standings.

The women’s World Cup continues with a downhill and super-G in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday, live on Olympic Channel.

Vonn will headline those races, which Shiffrin is expected to skip.

Shiffrin picks and chooses speed events where she feels comfortable. She is expected to race the following weekend’s downhill and super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Also Tuesday, Resi Stiegler became the third U.S. female Alpine skier to qualify for PyeongChang, joining Shiffrin and Megan McJames.

Stiegler, 32, has a best finish of 11th from two previous Olympics.

She has a best finish this season of 14th and last made a World Cup podium in 2012, but qualified for the Olympics as the second-best U.S. slalom skier behind Shiffrin this season.

Vonn and other speed racers can qualify the next two weekends.

NBC Olympics to have live virtual reality coverage of PyeongChang

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
NBC Olympics will air more than 50 hours of live virtual reality coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Games next month.

Coverage powered by Intel will be available for authenticated users with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Samsung Gear VR, and both Google Cardboard and Google Daydream, with compatible iOS or Android devices via the NBC Sports VR app.

It’s the first Olympics with live virtual reality programming. VR debuted for Rio 2016 on delay.

Virtual reality coverage includes the Opening and Closing ceremonies plus the Olympics’ marquee events — figure skating free skates, hockey finals and Alpine skiing’s downhill races.

NBC Olympics will also offer virtual reality replays of all events previously live streamed, one daily 360-degree video of a sport not available in VR the previous day and packaged highlights from the day before.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

NBC Olympics VR Live Schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET)
Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.*
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill Training) 9 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free Skate) 8:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men) 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women) 6:20 a.m.
Figure Skating (Men’s Free Skate) 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track 5 a.m.
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m.
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 18
Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s Team) 7:30 a.m.
Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Final) 11:10 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Final) 11:10 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

North Korea to send delegation to PyeongChang Olympics, South says

AP
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 8:50 AM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties.

The Koreas’ first talks in two years were arranged after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un recently made an abrupt push for improved ties with South Korea after a year of elevated tensions with the outside world over his expanding nuclear and missile programs.

During the talks, the North Korean delegation said it would send an Olympic delegation, which includes officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others, South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters, according to media footage from the border village of Panmunjom, the venue for the talks.

The South Korean delegation, for its part, proposed North Korea send a big delegation and conduct a joint march during the Opening and Closing Ceremonines (Feb. 9 and Feb. 25), Chun, one of the five South Korean negotiators, said.

North Korea responded by saying the two Koreas must try to promote peace and reconciliation through dialogue, he said.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement that it “warmly welcomes” the agreed-upon proposals.

“These proposals mark a great step forward in the Olympic spirit,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

The IOC will discuss possible North Korean Olympic participation, including competing athletes, once receiving official reports and proposals from Tuesday’s meeting between the North and South.

North Korea does not currently have any qualified athletes for the Winter Games. North Korea did qualify a pairs figure skating team in September but lost the spot by not registering by an Oct. 31 deadline.

The IOC can extend a special invitation to those figure skaters to be added to the Olympic field.

The two sides were to continue their negotiations later Tuesday at Panmunjom, the only place on the tense border where North and South Korean soldiers are just feet away from each other.

The meeting began with an amicable atmosphere Tuesday morning, with chief North Korean delegate Ri Son Gwon saying he hopes the talks would give “a New Year’s first gift — precious results (of the talks) to the Korean nation.”

 

 

