TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

North Korea to send delegation to PyeongChang Olympics, South says

Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 5:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin try to extend historic streak Tuesday afternoon Gracie Gold Gracie Gold, inspired at nationals, would love to return to skating Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell U.S. Olympic figure skating team looking at 3 medals in PyeongChang

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties.

The Koreas’ first talks in two years were arranged after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un recently made an abrupt push for improved ties with South Korea after a year of elevated tensions with the outside world over his expanding nuclear and missile programs.

During the talks, the North Korean delegation said it would send an Olympic delegation, which includes officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others, South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters, according to media footage from the border village of Panmunjom, the venue for the talks.

The South Korean delegation, for its part, proposed North Korea send a big delegation and conduct a joint march during the Opening and Closing Ceremonines (Feb. 9 and Feb. 25), Chun, one of the five South Korean negotiators, said.

North Korea responded by saying the two Koreas must try to promote peace and reconciliation through dialogue, he said.

The two sides were to continue their negotiations later Tuesday at Panmunjom, the only place on the tense border where North and South Korean soldiers are just feet away from each other.

The meeting began with an amicable atmosphere Tuesday morning, with chief North Korean delegate Ri Son Gwon saying he hopes the talks would give “a New Year’s first gift — precious results (of the talks) to the Korean nation.”

Ri’s South Korean counterpart, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, said he also hopes they would come up with a “good gift” for people in both Koreas.

The overall prospect for the negotiations was still unclear. The two Koreas have a long history of ending key talks without any agreement and failing to follow through with rapprochement accords.

An agreement on the North’s Olympic participation had been widely expected before the talks began, but the Koreas remain sharply at odds over how to improve their overall ties.

In his New Year’s Day address, Kim said there is an urgent need to improve inter-Korean ties and that he is willing to send a delegation to the Olympics.

President Donald Trump‘s administration agreed last week to delay springtime military drills with South Korea until after the Games. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis insisted the delay was a practical necessity to accommodate the Olympics, not a political gesture.

Trump and Kim traded bellicose warlike rhetoric and even crude insults last year, as the North conducted it sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation and three tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The International Olympic Committee said Monday it has “kept the door open” for North Korea to take part in the Games.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the registration deadline has been extended and that the Switzerland-based committee supports North Korean athletes in the qualification process, while respecting U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic figure skating team’s medal outlook

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin try to extend historic streak Tuesday afternoon

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 8, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Winter Olympics

North Korea to send delegation to PyeongChang Olympics, South says Gracie Gold Gracie Gold, inspired at nationals, would love to return to skating Nathan Chen, Bradie Tennell U.S. Olympic figure skating team looking at 3 medals in PyeongChang

Mikaela Shiffrin goes for her fifth straight World Cup win — the longest streak in 20 years — live on the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s a rare opportunity to watch Shiffrin race live during daytime hours across the U.S.

The slalom runs in Flachau, Austria, are at 12 p.m. ET (streaming) and 2:30 p.m. (Olympic Channel and streaming). NBCSN will air coverage at 6 p.m.

What better time to tune in than one month before the Olympics with Shiffrin on the hottest streak of her career.

The 22-year-old won seven of the last eight World Cups and is heavily favored under the lights in her patented discipline Tuesday.

The last Alpine skier to win five straight races on the World Cup calendar was German Katja Seizinger in 1997.

Shiffrin’s dominance the last three weeks has been historic. Three slalom wins, two more in parallel slaloms and another pair in giant slalom.

Four of the five non-parallel wins have been by the following time margins: .89, .99, 1.59 and 1.64 seconds.

“All of us want to ski faster than her, but she is on another level,” Swedish slalom rival Frida Hansdotter said after Shiffrin’s 40th World Cup win on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Shiffrin has nine wins in 16 starts this season. She became the third Alpine skier to reach 40 World Cup victories before the age of 23 (she’s 22 until March 13).

The Coloradoan can tie the record of 41 wins before the age of 23 held by Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell on Tuesday. Lindsey Vonn, the female record holder with 78 victories, had seven at this age.

All of this success made Shiffrin a favorite for three gold medals in PyeongChang, which would tie the record for Alpine golds at one Olympics.

Shiffrin is the world’s best slalom and giant slalom skier and the one to beat in super combined, given she also won a downhill in December.

She’s also leading the World Cup overall standings with 1,281 points. The second-place skier, Swiss Wendy Holdener, has 560 points.

There is talk that Shiffrin could break Slovenian Tina Maze‘s record of 2,414 points in one season, but that will have to wait until the World Cup campaign concludes after an Olympic break.

Shiffrin plans to skip four of the six remaining speed races this month to rest up for PyeongChang.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Gracie Gold, inspired at nationals, would love to return to skating

Gracie Gold
AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 8, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
2 Comments

Gracie Gold tweeted more than 100 times (including replies) while in San Jose for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships over the weekend.

No tweet received more interactions than this one from a half-hour after the women’s free skate ended Friday night.

“I would love nothing more than to come back to skating,” the tweet read, receiving more than 700 retweets and 5,000 likes. “This women’s event has inspired me more than ever.”

Then on Sunday night, Gold tweeted, “I wish I was out there competing, but I had to put myself first.”

Gold, the top U.S. woman at the Sochi Olympics in fourth place, hasn’t competed since a disastrous sixth-place finish at the January 2017 U.S. Championships.

She announced Sept. 1 that she was seeking professional help “after recent struggles on and off the ice,” then in October said she was in treatment for an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.

Gold, 22, has not been quoted in media about if or when she will return to skating.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic figure skating team analysis