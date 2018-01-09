TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC Olympics

NBC Olympics to have live virtual reality coverage of PyeongChang

By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
NBC Olympics will air more than 50 hours of live virtual reality coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Games next month.

Coverage powered by Intel will be available for authenticated users with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Samsung Gear VR, and both Google Cardboard and Google Daydream, with compatible iOS or Android devices via the NBC Sports VR app.

It’s the first Olympics with live virtual reality programming. VR debuted for Rio 2016 on delay.

Virtual reality coverage includes the Opening and Closing ceremonies plus the Olympics’ marquee events — figure skating free skates, hockey finals and Alpine skiing’s downhill races.

NBC Olympics will also offer virtual reality replays of all events previously live streamed, one daily 360-degree video of a sport not available in VR the previous day and packaged highlights from the day before.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

NBC Olympics VR Live Schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET)
Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.*
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill Training) 9 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free Skate) 8:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men) 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women) 6:20 a.m.
Figure Skating (Men’s Free Skate) 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track 5 a.m.
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m.
Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 18
Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s Team) 7:30 a.m.
Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Final) 11:10 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Final) 11:10 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

North Korea to send delegation to PyeongChang Olympics, South says

AP
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 8:50 AM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics, Seoul officials said, as the bitter rivals sat for rare talks at the border to discuss how to cooperate in the Olympics and improve their long-strained ties.

The Koreas’ first talks in two years were arranged after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un recently made an abrupt push for improved ties with South Korea after a year of elevated tensions with the outside world over his expanding nuclear and missile programs.

During the talks, the North Korean delegation said it would send an Olympic delegation, which includes officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and others, South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters, according to media footage from the border village of Panmunjom, the venue for the talks.

The South Korean delegation, for its part, proposed North Korea send a big delegation and conduct a joint march during the Opening and Closing Ceremonines (Feb. 9 and Feb. 25), Chun, one of the five South Korean negotiators, said.

North Korea responded by saying the two Koreas must try to promote peace and reconciliation through dialogue, he said.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement that it “warmly welcomes” the agreed-upon proposals.

“These proposals mark a great step forward in the Olympic spirit,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

The IOC will discuss possible North Korean Olympic participation, including competing athletes, once receiving official reports and proposals from Tuesday’s meeting between the North and South.

North Korea does not currently have any qualified athletes for the Winter Games. North Korea did qualify a pairs figure skating team in September but lost the spot by not registering by an Oct. 31 deadline.

The IOC can extend a special invitation to those figure skaters to be added to the Olympic field.

The two sides were to continue their negotiations later Tuesday at Panmunjom, the only place on the tense border where North and South Korean soldiers are just feet away from each other.

The meeting began with an amicable atmosphere Tuesday morning, with chief North Korean delegate Ri Son Gwon saying he hopes the talks would give “a New Year’s first gift — precious results (of the talks) to the Korean nation.”

 

 

Kayaker banned 8 years for spiking rival’s drink

AP
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese kayaker has been banned from competition for eight years for spiking the drink of a rival so that he would fail a doping test.

Yasuhiro Suzuki drugged his key rival at last year’s national championships in September.

Suzuki spiked the drink of rival Seiji Komatsu with an anabolic steroid causing him to fail a doping test, the Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday.

The Japan Canoe Federation began investigating after Komatsu tested positive but denied ever taking drugs.

After Komatsu tested positive, Suzuki admitted putting a muscle-building supplement containing the banned steroid methandienone in his drink.

The incident is Japan’s first case of an athlete failing a doping test due to deliberate contamination, according to the Japan Anti-Doping Agency, which handed down the eight-year ban.

