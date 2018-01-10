TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Mike Pence to lead White House delegation at Olympics

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2018, 9:23 AM EST
Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics.

A White House official said Wednesday that Pence will attend the Winter Games. NBC coverage begins Feb. 8, with the Opening Ceremony Feb. 9

One U.S. president has attended an Olympics held outside the U.S. — George W. Bush at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

In 2014, the White House delegation was led by openly gay retired athletes Billie Jean KingBrian Boitano and Caitlin Cahow as well as U.S. Olympic champion speed skaters Eric Heiden and Bonnie Blair.

That White House Olympic delegation was the first not not to include the sitting U.S. President, Vice President, First Lady or a former president since Sydney 2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Medal projection: Germany tops PyeongChang Olympic standings

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) — It’s still unclear how many Russian athletes will compete in the PyeongChang Olympics, but a few things seem certain.

Athletes from winter powers like Germany and Norway could pick up unexpected medals with some top Russians absent because of a massive doping scheme four years ago at the Sochi Games.

One medal forecast for Pyeongchang, compiled by Gracenote Sports, which refers to itself as a “sports and entertainment provider,” shows the impact if Russian athletes are missing.

Gracenote released its medal-table projection Wednesday, this time removing all Russians from the calculation.

The U.S.-based company said it would release a final prediction just before the Olympics open Feb. 9, this time including Russians who are known to be eligible and who will compete under the name “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” or OAR.

Their participation, of course, would cut into the medal haul of other strong nations.

The Russian Olympic Committee said in December that “more than 200” athletes will meet the qualifying criteria.

However, the final decision, barring appeals to the based-Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport, will be in the hands of an IOC commission — the Fourneyron Commission.

Germany and Norway are the big winners without Russia.

Gracenote forecasts Germany would win five extra medals, followed by Norway with four.

Canada, France and Japan would pick up two extra medals. Finland, Britain, Italy and the Netherlands would get one each.

Germany’s extra haul would push its medal-leading total to 40 — 14 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze. Norway is next with 37 overall, but it would take 14 gold to tie Germany in that department.

Canada is predicted to take third place with 33 overall, followed by the United States (29) and France (24).

— If Germany wins 40 medals, it would be the country’s most successful total since 2002 in Salt Lake City. Biathlon will net Germany’s largest haul with 10 medals.

— These could be record-setting games for Norway, which has never won more than 29 overall. Norway is forecast to win a whopping 19 medals in cross-country skiing alone.

— Canada and the United States are forecast to win medals in 10 of the 15 sports at the Winter Games: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short-track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding, speedskating.

— France also is on a record-setting pace, predicted to win 24 medals — nine over its record total in Sochi.

To calculate its predictions, Gracenote weighs results in recent world championships and other world-class events, giving more weight to the most recent.

At the Rio Olympics, Gracenote compiled a top-five list in every discipline.

It said 80 percent of the eventual medalists came from these lists. It is expecting similar results for PyeongChang.

Ashley Wagner: U.S. Figure Skating made the right call (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Ashley Wagner said a U.S. Figure Skating selection committee “absolutely made the right call” leaving her off the Olympic team, but she stands by her critical comments of judging from Friday night.

Wagner spoke on TODAY on Wednesday morning, four days after the three-time U.S. champion was left off the PyeongChang Olympic team.

Wagner, the 2016 World silver medalist, finished fourth at nationals, the last event to decide the three-woman Olympic team.

Four years ago, Wagner also finished fourth and was put on the Olympic team over third-place Mirai Nagasu.

This year’s Olympic team is U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, silver medalist Nagasu and bronze medalist Karen Chen.

Wagner also said Wednesday that she’s training for an upcoming competition, presumably the Four Continents Championships in Taiwan in two weeks.

Here are some of Wagner’s comments from Friday, followed by video of her TODAY interview Wednesday:

“I’m furious. I am absolutely furious. I know when I go and I lay it down, and I absolutely left one jump on the table. But for me to put out two programs that I did at this competition, as solid as I skated, and to get those scores, I am furious, and I think deservedly so. I am a performer, and that second mark is just not there.

“I am absolutely OK with [judges] being strict on my [jump] rotations. That’s what I think that U.S. Figure Skating should demand of their judges, but you know it needs to be across the board. I don’t necessarily feel like it’s been that way at this event, so we’ll see how things pan out.

“Even though I’m mad about my score, that [free] program was such an experience for me. I skated with heart. I took a program that’s a month old, and I delivered something that was solid and something I’m proud of. It definitely can use a little bit more legwork, but that’s because it’s a month old. It was the right call, and I have no doubt in my mind that ‘La La Land’ was the program that was going to get me where I wanted to be.

“At this point it’s up to the selection committee to see what I have done this season. I don’t like this position that I’m in. You can always say that I put myself in this spot, but I think I had some help getting there.”

