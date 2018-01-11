TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Mikael Kingsbury breaks wins record; U.S. mogulist qualifies for Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2018, 8:51 AM EST
Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury won his record-breaking 47th World Cup event, while Jaelin Kauf became the first U.S. mogulist to qualify for PyeongChang in Park City, Utah, on Wednesday night.

Kingsbury, the Sochi silver medalist, won for the 12th straight time on the World Cup, extending an unbeaten run since last January.

Arguably the most dominant athlete in winter sports today also passed U.S. Olympic champions Donna Weinbrecht and Hannah Kearney for the most career World Cup wins in moguls and dual moguls combined.

It took Weinbrecht 112 starts to reach 46 wins. It took Kearney 117 starts.

Kingsbury, 25, surpassed them in his 85th start, winning 55 percent of his career races and making the podium 80 percent of the time.

“They’re big legends, and to pass them is a big honor,” he said after Wednesday’s victory.

American Bradley Wilson took third in the men’s event and looks likely to make his second Olympics after finishing 20th in Sochi.

In the women’s event, Americans Kauf and Morgan Schild took second and third behind Frenchwoman Perrine Laffont.

Kauf, the 21-year-old daughter of two moguls skiers, clinched the first U.S. Olympic moguls berth. She has a win and two runners-up in five races this season and leads the World Cup standings.

Schild will clinch an Olympic spot with a podium in Thursday’s moguls event in Park City or next week in Canada. Even without a podium, she will still likely be named to her first Olympic team by a selection committee.

Wednesday also marked the first World Cup that none of the three Canadian Dufour-Lapointe sisters finished in the top eight in nearly seven years.

The top sister was Chloe in 20th place. Justine and Chloe went one-two in Sochi.

Canada Olympic men’s hockey roster

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
The Canada Olympic men’s hockey roster seeking the nation’s third straight gold medal of course looks very different than in 2010 and 2014.

In fact, the 25-man team named Thursday includes zero players with Olympic experience.

Canada is ranked No. 1 in the world but is one of the teams hardest hit by the NHL’s decision not to participate in the Olympics for the first time since 1994.

That was very apparent in a pre-Olympic tournament last month, when lowly South Korea led 2-1 after the first period against a Canadian team that included many skaters named to the Olympic team.

Canada will try to become the first nation to win three straight Olympic men’s hockey titles since the Soviet Union/Unified Team in 1984, 1988 and 1992.

Former Vancouver Canucks coach Willie Desjardins is the head coach.

The Olympic favorite is Russia, since it is expected to lean heavily on KHL stars such as four-time Olympians Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Canada Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster
Goalies (NHL Games)
Justin Peters (83) — German League
Kevin Poulin (50) — Austrian League
Ben Scrivens (144) — Russian League

Defensemen (NHL Games)
Stefan Elliott (84) — Swedish League
Chay Genoway (1) — Russian League
Cody Goloubef (129) — AHL
Marc-Andre Gragnani (78) — Russian League
Chris Lee (0) — Russian League
Maxim Noreau (6) — Swiss League
Mat Robinson (0) — Russian League
Karl Stollery (32) — Russian League

Forwards (NHL Games)
Rene Bourque (725) — Swedish League
Gilbert Brule (299) — Russian League
Andrew Ebbett (224) — Swiss League
Quentin Howden (97) — Russian League
Chris Kelly (833) — Unsigned
Rob Klinkhammer (193) — Russian League
Brandon Kozun (20) — Russian League
Maxim Lapierre (614) — Swiss League
Eric O’Dell (41) — Russian League
Mason Raymond (546) — Swiss League
Derek Roy (738) — Swedish League
Christian Thomas (27) — AHL
Linden Vey (138) — Russian League
Wojtek Wolski (451) — Russian League

The players have a combined 5,553 games of NHL experience, or an average of 222 games per player.

Patrick Chan prioritizes Olympic team event in last shot at gold

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Patrick Chan was the world’s best figure skater for three straight years.

Now 27 (that’s aging in skating), he’s leaning on help from other Canadians in a last bid for the Olympic gold medal that has eluded him.

Chan, who goes for his 10th national title this week, extols the Olympic team event that debuted in Sochi and returns for PyeongChang.

Canada took silver four years ago and appears closer to champion Russian this time around.

“It’s the event that I’m looking forward to the most, actually,” Chan said last week. “Our [Canada’s] approach to the team event is very different from Sochi. I think we’re taking the team event this time around a lot more seriously. It’s less of an experimental situation. It’s much more of a planned and thought-through opportunity for all of us to get a medal, to get a gold medal. It’s the best chance we ever have.”

In 2010, Chan went into the Olympics as the reigning world silver medalist looking to become the first teenage male singles champion since 1948.

He finished fifth in Vancouver, where he now trains and will compete to earn one of two Canadian Olympic men’s berths this weekend.

Chan then won three straight world titles from 2011 through 2013 but took silver at the Sochi Olympics behind Japanese teen Yuzuru Hanyu.

“My last two Olympics, I got off the ice disappointed,” Chan said, according to NBC Olympic Research, “because my expectations were based on things I can’t control. Like, ‘I’ve got to win the gold medal in Canada, or I’m the reigning [world] champion going into Sochi, so I must win.’”

Chan took a one-year break, then returned, but has not kept up with the quadruple-jump revolution of the last two to three years.

He was fifth at each of the last two world championships and ranks 21st in the world this season.

His chances of individual Olympic gold are remote, but Canada in this Olympic cycle has developed into arguably the world’s best all-around skating nation.

Chan was a leader, along with ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, in the 2014 Olympic team event.

Now he may be its biggest question mark.

Pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won the 2015 and 2016 World titles. Kaetlyn Osmond is the world silver medalist. And Virtue and Moir came back from a two-year break to claim last season’s world title.

Would a team gold mean just as much to Chan as the individual one that he missed?

“Absolutely, because a medal is a medal,” he said. “At this point in my career, anything at this point is a bonus. For me, going to the Olympics for a third time, that in itself is an achievement.”

Nobody is on the Olympic team yet, but it would be shocking if Chan doesn’t make it. His best score last season was more than 40 points higher than the next-best Canadian.

For Canada to win gold in the team event, Chan’s mini competition with Russia in the men’s portion may be pivotal. Finishing ahead of or behind Russia in either the short program of free skate means a multiple-point swing between the two favored nations.

Chan beat both Russians at last season’s worlds, but Russian men improved as a whole this season with three ranking ahead of Chan.

However, Chan only competed at one Grand Prix event this fall (and struggled), while most skaters had two or three events to post a top score for world ranking purposes.

Chan was fourth at Skate Canada in October, falling and making errors on most of his jumping passes in a seventh-place free skate.

In announcing his withdrawal before his November Grand Prix, Chan said he “never had a skate like that in a big event.”

He also changed training bases, moving back to Canada for the first time in seven years. Chan said last week that his environment in Michigan was “taking a toll” on his mental well-being before withdrawing from that second Grand Prix.

“Being back in Canada and not feeling like such a stranger as I go about my life every day,” he said.

Chan plans one quadruple jump in Friday’s short program and two in Saturday’s free skate, all quad toes. He has dropped the quad Salchow he had in addition to the toe last season.

“I took a bit of a more strategic approach, looking at what I’m capable of doing and where my strengths are,” he said. “I shouldn’t feel diminished at all. I think I can offer a lot in so many other ways than just quads.”

In 2010, Evan Lysacek won the Olympics without any quads. Next month, the Olympic champion will likely have two quads in his short program and at least four in his free skate.

“I’ve kind of lived the bridge between these two generations of skaters,” Chan said. “I hope I can just be one of those skaters who’s a bit of a Switzerland, right in the middle, and can show the benefits of a very technically sound skater and also a very artistically sound skater. I think that’s where my strengths lie. I know that nobody can do that. I’m the only skater that can offer that. I may be the last.”

Chan said in August 2016 that he would retire after the 2018 Olympic season. Chan said last week he hasn’t thought beyond PyeongChang, if he may compete one more time at the world championships in March.

“The result at the Olympics isn’t going to change people’s memory of me,” Chan said, according to NBC Olympic Research, “or the mark I’ve left on the sport.”

