PyeongChang can prove the transformative power of Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
The location of next month’s Winter Olympics couldn’t be more apt, NBC Olympics president of production and programming Jim Bell writes in USA Today.

“The most heavily fortified border in the world, abutting one of its most isolated regimes, and with two countries still technically at war, should bear witness to the most peaceful, unifying event the planet has to offer,” Bell wrote.

“The Olympics have never been merely about sporting events; they’ve also been a powerful reminder of what the world can be: citizens of the planet, coming together, to experience different cultures devoid of judgment or hatred.”

North Korea and South Korea had their first formal dialogue in more than two years on Tuesday. It was about the Olympics.

It resulted in the North planning to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Games, which start Feb. 8 on NBC.

The details should be hammered out at a Jan. 20 meeting among officials from both Koreas and the International Olympic Committee.

It’s a marketed change from 30 years ago, when South Korea hosted its first Olympics, the Summer Games in Seoul.

“Roughly a year before those Games, South Korea was reborn as an open society and democratic state, with its first directly elected president, and a new range of social norms, from civil rights to a free press,” Bell wrote. “The Olympics introduced this new South Korea to the world and now, 30 years later, the Olympics are returning.”

North Korea boycotted in 1988.

But athletes from the two Koreas since showed solidarity at major international sporting events.

The nations marched together under the blue-and-white Korea “unification” flag at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Sydney and Athens.

In Rio, North and South Korean gymnasts posed for a selfie together. And North Korea did compete in the two Asian Games hosted by South Korea in the last 30 years, in 2002 and 2014.

There will be many other highlights from these Games.

U.S. stars like Mikaela ShiffrinNathan ChenLindsey Vonn and Shaun White. International stories like the Nigerian women’s bobsled team. And others uncovered as competition plays out.

“Cynical detractors can often outshout thoughtful critics, and the Olympics make a convenient target,” Bell wrote. “Perhaps this winter, as the world returns to this critically important peninsula, there will be a de-escalation of tensions and a renewed emphasis on hope and cooperation. Warts and all, the Olympics may turn out to be the best vehicle for such an essential transformation.”

Red Gerard is fourth American born in 2000 to qualify for Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
Red Gerard, who learned to snowboard in his backyard, is going to the Olympics in slopestyle and big air.

The 17-year-old scored an 87.28 to win for the second time in four U.S. qualifying events and book his spot in PyeongChang on Friday.

Gerard landed a switch backside 1260 and backside triple cork 1440 in his second of three slopestyle runs in Snowmass, Colo.

The start of Friday’s final was delayed by an hour due to weather. The last jump was taken out.

Gerard will be one of at least four athletes to be the first Americans born in the 2000s to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Figure skater Vincent Zhou, short track speed skater Maame Biney and fellow snowboarder Chloe Kim are the other 2000 babies to qualify so far. A few more could join them.

Gerard joined Chris Corning in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic men’s slopestyle and big air team that will end up being either three or four riders.

The third and final automatic qualifier — decided after next week’s last qualifier — will likely be one of Sochi Olympian Ryan StasselChandler HuntKyle Mack and Judd Henkes (born in 2001).

Stassel and Hunt were the other two Americans in Friday’s final, finishing seventh and eighth.

In the women’s final Friday, Americans Jessika Jenson and Ty Walker finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Sochi slopestyle champion Jamie Anderson already qualified for PyeongChang.

Jenson and Walker, a pair of 2014 Olympians, and would-be first-time Olympians Julia Marino and Hailey Langland are in contention for the last two automatic Olympic spots next week.

Gerard is stronger in slopestyle than the new Olympic event of big air.

Competition continues the rest of this weekend with snowboard halfpipe and ski halfpipe and slopestyle. A full preview and broadcast schedule is here.

Gerard, born in 2000, is younger than any previous U.S. Olympic male snowboarder. He is about 5 and a half feet after a recent growth spurt of a few inches. Not even 150 pounds.

He towered above the competition at the first Olympic qualifier last February in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., notching the biggest win of his young career.

Gerard was fifth and seventh at the last two U.S. Opens and 14th at his X Games debut last season. No American finished in the top six at X Games for the first time in at least 15 years.

No U.S. man has made an X Games Aspen podium in slopestyle or big air since 2012, and Sochi Olympic champion Sage Kotsenburg has retired.

None of the Olympic favorites — Canadians Mark McMorrisMax Parrot and Tyler Nicholson and Norwegians Marcus Kleveland and Ståle Sandbech — were in Friday’s field.

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings
Snowboard Big Air/Slopestyle (through four of five events)
1. Chris Corning — 2,000* QUALIFIED
1. Red Gerard — 2,000* QUALIFIED
3. Chandler Hunt — 1,400* (2nd and 3rd)
4. Kyle Mack — 1,000* (2nd and 13th)
5. Ryan Stassel — 1,400 (2nd and 3rd)
6. Judd Henkes — 1,100 (3rd and 4th)

1. Jamie Anderson — 2,000* QUALIFIED
2. Julia Marino — 1,600* (1st and 3rd)
2. Hailey Langland — 1,600* (2nd and 2nd)
4. Jessika Jenson — 1,600 (1st and 3rd)
5. Ty Walker — 1,300 (2nd and 4th)
*Has automatic qualifying minimum of one top-three result against entire contest field.

*Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported the highest possible score in the final was an 87.5.

World No. 2 biathlete to miss Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
Gabriela Koukalova, the Czech Republic’s Sportsperson of the Year and second-ranked biathlete in the world last season, will miss the PyeongChang Olympics due to a calf injury, according to the Czech Biathlon Union.

Koukalova, 28, has not competed this season after placing second in last season’s World Cup standings behind German Laura Dahlmeier.

Koukalova won an individual medal of every color at last season’s worlds. She also took the 2015-16 World Cup season title.

She competed at two previous Olympics as Gabriela Soukalova — before her marriage — and won two silvers in Sochi.

This season’s World Cup leader is Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia.

The top American, world silver medalist Susan Dunklee, has a best finish this season of sixth.

Biathlon is the only Winter Olympic sport where the U.S. has never earned a medal.

