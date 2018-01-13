Elana Meyers Taylor, Lolo Jones win last race before Olympic bobsled team named

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team is scheduled to be announced Saturday.

Elana Meyers Taylor will be on it.

Lolo Jones improved her chances, helping Meyers Taylor to her first World Cup win of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday morning.

Meyers Taylor, a two-time Olympic medalist, and Jones broke the start record and track record en route to winning by .21 over two runs.

German sleds finished second and third.

U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs were 11th, marking Greubel Poser’s worst result in nearly three years.

The third U.S. sled, driven by Brittany Reinbolt, finished 15th but more importantly finished behind the third Canadian sled. That means Canada gets three sleds at the Olympics, while the U.S. gets two.

Which means Jones, Gibbs and the rest of the U.S. push athletes hoping to be named to the Olympic team by a committee are now vying for two spots rather than the three they had in 2010 and 2014.

Jones, one of 10 Americans to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, is 35 years old. This may be her last chance at either Games and to earn her first Olympic medal.

If Jones makes the PyeongChang team, she will be a medal favorite given Meyers Taylor and Greubel Poser have been two of the world’s top three drivers for the last several years.

Jones pushed the third U.S. sled in Sochi that was not a medal contender and finished 11th.

That sled was driven by Jazmine Fenlator, who since Sochi switched to Jamaica and was in position Saturday to clinch the first Jamaican Olympic women’s bobsled berth.

