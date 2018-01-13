TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn misses podium as Italian wins super-G (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
1 Comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn returns to World Cup, but winning is not priority Marcel Hirscher: World Cup title over Olympic gold Mikaela Shiffrin’s dominance rarely seen in sports, let alone skiing

Lindsey Vonn stayed on her feet but didn’t have the speed to match Italian Federica Brignone in her first race of 2018.

Vonn finished ninth, 1.43 seconds behind Brignone in a World Cup super-G in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, on Saturday.

Vonn did mathematically clinch a spot on her fourth Olympic team, though that was never in doubt.

Full results are here.

“On the bottom I wasn’t as aggressive I should have been. I was a little bit too conservative,” Vonn said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s kind of funny because I skied the harder sections better and then the easier sections worse.”

Vonn raced for the first time in nearly a month. The World Cup tour’s previous nine events were slaloms and giant slaloms that Vonn does not favor.

Vonn came into Saturday’s race prioritizing staying healthy ahead of the Olympics over potentially taking risks to increase her chances of winning World Cups.

She was not certain to even start the super-G given poor course conditions this week, including canceled and shortened downhill training runs.

Vonn has one victory in seven starts this season but also crashed twice in December and withdrew before two other races due to back and knee injuries.

She remains eight wins shy of the World Cup record of 86 held by retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn said on Austrian TV this week that she does not plan to retire without breaking the record, according to the AP.

The World Cup continues with a downhill Sunday at 5 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting out this weekend’s races but does plan to compete at speed races in Italy next weekend.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin’s dominance rarely seen in sports, let alone skiing

Elana Meyers Taylor, Lolo Jones win last race before Olympic bobsled team named

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 6:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn misses podium as Italian wins super-G (video) David Wise, Maddie Bowman make Olympics; Gus Kenworthy on bubble Red Gerard is fourth American born in 2000 to qualify for Olympics

The U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team is scheduled to be announced Saturday.

Elana Meyers Taylor will be on it.

Lolo Jones improved her chances, helping Meyers Taylor to her first World Cup win of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday morning.

Meyers Taylor, a two-time Olympic medalist, and Jones broke the start record and track record en route to winning by .21 over two runs.

German sleds finished second and third.

U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs were 11th, marking Greubel Poser’s worst result in nearly three years.

The third U.S. sled, driven by Brittany Reinbolt, finished 15th but more importantly finished behind the third Canadian sled. That means Canada gets three sleds at the Olympics, while the U.S. gets two.

Which means Jones, Gibbs and the rest of the U.S. push athletes hoping to be named to the Olympic team by a committee are now vying for two spots rather than the three they had in 2010 and 2014.

Jones, one of 10 Americans to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, is 35 years old. This may be her last chance at either Games and to earn her first Olympic medal.

If Jones makes the PyeongChang team, she will be a medal favorite given Meyers Taylor and Greubel Poser have been two of the world’s top three drivers for the last several years.

Jones pushed the third U.S. sled in Sochi that was not a medal contender and finished 11th.

That sled was driven by Jazmine Fenlator, who since Sochi switched to Jamaica and was in position Saturday to clinch the first Jamaican Olympic women’s bobsled berth.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for PyeongChang Olympics

Ryan Lochte gets married

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has wed the mother of his 7-month-old son.

Lochte and former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid were married by a judge Tuesday in Gainesville, where Lochte attended college at the University of Florida.

Their son, Caiden, was born last June.

According to the marriage license obtained by TMZ Sports, Lochte’s father, Steven, was a witness.

Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, and Reid appear to be holding off on a honeymoon.

He is scheduled to be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to sign autographs at a swim meet, while Reid tweeted Thursday that she was on her way back to their California home with Caiden.

The couple got engaged in October 2016, not long after Lochte created an international scandal when he falsely claimed that he and three other U.S. swimmers had been robbed at gunpoint at the Rio Olympics.

He was suspended for 10 months by USA Swimming and has returned to competition.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Missy Franklin changes coach in cross-country move

Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU. ❤️

A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on