U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team named; no Lolo Jones

By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
Sochi Olympic medalist drivers Elana Meyers Taylor and Jamie Greubel Poser and medalist push athlete Aja Evans headline the U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team for PyeongChang.

Lolo Jones did not make the team.

Meyers Taylor, Greubel Poser and Evans are joined by Olympic rookie push athlete Lauren Gibbs to round out the team.

“Unfortunately, I did not make the Olympic Team but I’m pumped for @lagibbs84 to make her first Oly team and join returning vets @eamslider24 @JamieGreubel and @AjaLEvans,” was tweeted from Jones’ account minutes after the announcement. “They will rep USA very well.”

Jones, 35, was bidding to become the first American to compete in multiple Summer Olympics and multiple Winter Olympics.

She helped push Meyers Taylor to her first World Cup win this season earlier Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Jones hasn’t won an Olympic medal, and this was likely her last chance.

Jones led the 2008 Olympic 100m hurdles final before hitting the penultimate hurdle and finishing seventh. She was fourth in the 2012 Olympic 100m hurdles, then 11th in the her Winter Olympic debut in 2014.

She overcame shoulder surgery (November 2014), hip surgery (October 2015, which ended up causing her to miss the July 2016 Olympic Track and Field Trials) and concussion symptoms from an October bobsled crash.

Gibbs, 33, competed in six of the seven World Cups this season.

Jones competed in just one of the first six, then re-entered a World Cup sled Saturday for the first time since Nov. 18.

Jones and other push athletes who missed out saw their chances diminish Saturday morning, when Canada joined Germany as the two nations to earn the maximum three sleds for PyeongChang.

The U.S., which had three sleds in 2010 and 2014, was narrowly edged by Canada in the final quota standings.

“Six push athletes have been battling it out week after week and winning medals on the World Cup circuit this year, but we only have two spots for the Games,” USA Bobsled CEO Darrin Steele said in a press release. “We don’t take this decision light-heartedly. The selection committee chose the athletes they think have the best chance of bringing home hardware from Korea for Team USA. I wish we could take the entire team with us because they’ve all proven how hard-working and determined they are in addition to being incredibly talented.”

Meyers Taylor, the first female bobsledder to make three U.S. Olympic teams, will pair with Gibbs in PyeongChang. They will try to dethrone Canadian Kaillie Humphries, who seeks her third straight Olympic title.

Meyers Taylor led Humphries after three of four runs in Sochi but dropped to second place with Lauryn Williams in the last run. Williams retired in 2015.

Greubel Poser and Evans will share a sled again, just as they did for bronze in Sochi and at last season’s world championships.

The alternate push athlete is Briauna Jones.

Shaun White scores perfect 100, qualifies for Olympics (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Shaun White scored a perfect 100 to clinch his fourth Olympic berth on Saturday.

White won a U.S. Grand Prix at Snowmass, Colo., with a perfect score on the last run of the contest. Jake Pates and Ben Ferguson also qualified for their first Olympics on Saturday.

White scored a perfect 100 for what’s believed to be the second time in his career along with the 2012 Winter X Games. Perfect 100s are only given out on the last run of a contest, according to NBCOlympics.com’s Shawn Smith.

He threw a frontside double cork 1440, cab double cork 1080, frontside 540, double McTwist 1260 and frontside double cork 1260.

“Fell on the first run, fell on the second run, and I was like, let’s play it safe … until I’m standing in the start gate, and these guys are like, send the 14 first hit,” White said. “That’s even more risky than the last run we were trying to do. But I went for it, came through, stuck it.

“I was doing horribly [after two runs], and the suspense was killing me inside.”

White, the 2006 and 2010 Olympic halfpipe champion, is trying to bounce back from a fourth-place finish at the 2014 Olympics.

He won for the first time in three contests this season, returning after hard crashes in September and October, the latter resulting in 62 face stitches (video here).

“Now I feel like I’m on the right course for the Olympics,” White said. “These were Olympic judges. It’s great. If that’s the criteria they like, and they like what I’m doing, I’m going to keep this run and build from there.”

White edged Australian rival Scotty James, who scored 96.25 on his last run. James is the reigning X Games and world champion.

Pates and Ferguson were fourth and fifth but have done enough through the first three of four qualifiers to go to PyeongChang.

Spain’s Queralt Castellet won the women’s event Saturday with 91.50 points, followed by Americans Chloe Kim (88.75) and Maddie Mastro (87.25).

Kelly Clark was fourth and Arielle Gold sixth. Kim qualified for PyeongChang last month.

Nobody else qualified Saturday, but Mastro, Clark and Gold are in great position for the last spots.

The fourth and last snowboard halfpipe selection event is next weekend in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

The U.S. Grand Prix at Snowmass concludes Sunday with a second set of ski slopestyle finals. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Pates, 19, came from nowhere to qualify for the Olympic halfpipe team.

He’s never competed at Winter X Games Aspen but did sweep halfpipe and slopestyle at the 2016 Youth Olympics. He turned heads by winning the second Olympic qualifier in Breckenridge, Colo., last month.

Ferguson, 22, is more known. He was second at the 2016 X Games and the top American at the first qualifier last month.

Looking at the women’s standings, 2006 Olympic champion Hannah Teter and two-time Olympian Elena Hight may need to win the last qualifier to make it to PyeongChang.

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings
Snowboard Halfpipe
through three of four events
three riders auto qualify per gender; one possible discretionary spot
1. Shaun White — 1,800* (QUALIFIED)
1. Ben Ferguson — 1,800* (QUALIFIED)
1. Jake Pates — 1,800* (QUALIFIED)
4. Danny Davis — 1,200 (3rd and 3rd)
5. Chase Josey — 1,000 (4th and 4th)
6. Gabe Ferguson — 950 (4th and 5th)

1. Chloe Kim — 2,000* (QUALIFIED)
2. Maddie Mastro — 1,600* (2nd and 2nd)
3. Kelly Clark — 1,400* (2nd and 3rd)
4. Arielle Gold — 1,100* (3rd and 4th)
5. Hannah Teter — 900 (5th and 5th)
6. Elena Hight — 850 (5th and 6th)
*Has automatic qualifying minimum of one top-three result.

Maggie Voisin, injured in Sochi, to make Olympic debut in PyeongChang

By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 1:08 PM EST
Maggie Voisin qualified for her second Olympics on Saturday. This time, she hopes to compete at the Winter Games.

The 19-year-old finished second overall at the third of five U.S. ski slopestyle qualifiers in Colorado.

Add that to a victory in the first qualifier, and Voisin became the first American to clinch a spot in PyeongChang in her event.

Norway’s Johanne Killi won Saturday, just as she did at the second U.S. Olympic qualifier last month.

Devin Logan, the Sochi silver medalist, finished sixth and ranks second behind Voisin in qualifying standings, likely to make the team named after the final qualifier next week.

The team will be three or four women total.

Olympic snowboarding and freeskiing qualifying continues in Colorado through Sunday. A full broadcast schedule is here.

In 2014, Voisin was due to become the youngest U.S. athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics since 1972, two months after turning 15.

But she fractured her right fibula in practice on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

She watched the first Olympic women’s ski slopestyle event from the bottom of the course, with crutches and her Sochi 2014 bib tied around her waist.

The women who finished directly behind her at the X Games three weeks earlier made up the medal podium. Voisin later framed her bib.

Her first contest back was in December 2014. Voisin tore her left ACL and meniscus. Another 13 months out of competition.

Voisin returned for the 2015-16 season. Fourth at X Games. Second at a World Cup at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

Last season, she won the first U.S. Olympic qualifier.

With X Games champ Kelly Sildaru of Estonia out of the Olympics with a left knee injury, the gold medal is up for grabs.

“I’m going into PyeongChang with that much more motivation,” Voisin said last fall. “I remember sitting in that hospital [in Russia], thinking, I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back to the Olympics.”

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings
Ski Slopestyle (women through three of five events; men through two of five)
1. Maggie Voisin — 180** QUALIFIED
2. Devin Logan — 90 (4th and 6th)
3. Darian Stevens — 81 (5th and 7th)
4. Taylor Lundquist — 52 (7th and 15th)
5. Julia Krass — 40 (12th and 14th)

1. Nick Goepper — 93* (1st and 18th)
2. McRae Williams — 72 (4th and 12th)
3. Alex Hall — 50 (5th and 26th)
4. Gus Kenworthy — 40 (6th and 47th)
5. Quinn Wolferman — 35 (9th and 25th)
**Has automatic qualifying minimum of two top-three results.
*Has one top-three result.

