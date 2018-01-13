TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

North, South Korea may share bobsled in PyeongChang

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Bobsled diplomacy could be part of the Winter Olympics.

Sliders from North Korea and South Korea may share a four-man sled in PyeongChang, with coaching provided by top international officials from Italy and the United States.

The sled wouldn’t be part of the actual Olympic competition, but one of the forerunning sleds sent down to test conditions before racing begins.

The plan hasn’t been finalized, and more talks are likely in the coming week at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Switzerland.

International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation President and IOC member Ivo Ferriani of Italy initially presented the idea.

The rival Koreas would each get two spots in the sled, and the team would be trained in the days leading up to the four-man competition by Ferriani and fellow IBSF official Darrin Steele — the CEO of USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

“This looks like it could happen,” said Steele, a two-time Olympian for the U.S. “I like the idea of supporting any kind of cooperation between North and South Korea. Sport is a great avenue for that.”

Steele’s involvement means the sled would have North Koreans working alongside at least one American at a time of political tension between the countries.

The IOC has said it views any cooperation between the rival Koreas in PyeongChang as “a great step forward in the Olympic spirit.”

During rare talks between the rival Koreas on Tuesday, North Korea agreed to take part in the Olympics by sending a delegation of officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists to PyeongChang.

There have been some talks about having North Korean hockey players skating with South Koreans.

These Olympics wouldn’t be the first to bring the Koreas together.

Athletes from both nations have walked in past Olympic Opening Ceremonies together under a “unification flag.”

Having U.S. sport involvement with North Koreans is also a nod to what became known as “Ping-Pong diplomacy,” born from a week of table tennis matches between U.S. and Chinese players in 1971.

Those few days the teams spent together are credited with helping open China to the world and restoring diplomatic ties between the countries.

Maggie Voisin, injured in Sochi, to make Olympic debut in PyeongChang

By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 1:08 PM EST
Maggie Voisin qualified for her second Olympics on Saturday. This time, she hopes to compete at the Winter Games.

The 19-year-old finished second overall at the third of five U.S. ski slopestyle qualifiers in Colorado.

Add that to a victory in the first qualifier, and Voisin became the first American to clinch a spot in PyeongChang in her event.

Norway’s Johanne Killi won Saturday, just as she did at the second U.S. Olympic qualifier last month.

Devin Logan, the Sochi silver medalist, finished sixth and ranks second behind Voisin in qualifying standings, likely to make the team named after the final qualifier next week.

The team will be three or four women total.

Olympic snowboarding and freeskiing qualifying continues in Colorado through Sunday. A full broadcast schedule is here.

In 2014, Voisin was due to become the youngest U.S. athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics since 1972, two months after turning 15.

But she fractured her right fibula in practice on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

She watched the first Olympic women’s ski slopestyle event from the bottom of the course, with crutches and her Sochi 2014 bib tied around her waist.

The women who finished directly behind her at the X Games three weeks earlier made up the medal podium. Voisin later framed her bib.

Her first contest back was in December 2014. Voisin tore her left ACL and meniscus. Another 13 months out of competition.

Voisin returned for the 2015-16 season. Fourth at X Games. Second at a World Cup at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

Last season, she won the first U.S. Olympic qualifier.

With X Games champ Kelly Sildaru of Estonia out of the Olympics with a left knee injury, the gold medal is up for grabs.

“I’m going into PyeongChang with that much more motivation,” Voisin said last fall. “I remember sitting in that hospital [in Russia], thinking, I’m going to do whatever it takes to get back to the Olympics.”

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings
Ski Slopestyle (women through three of five events; men through two of five)
1. Maggie Voisin — 180** QUALIFIED
2. Devin Logan — 90 (4th and 6th)
3. Darian Stevens — 81 (5th and 7th)
4. Taylor Lundquist — 52 (7th and 15th)
5. Julia Krass — 40 (12th and 14th)

1. Nick Goepper — 93* (1st and 18th)
2. McRae Williams — 72 (4th and 12th)
3. Alex Hall — 50 (5th and 26th)
4. Gus Kenworthy — 40 (6th and 47th)
5. Quinn Wolferman — 35 (9th and 25th)
**Has automatic qualifying minimum of two top-three results.
*Has one top-three result.

Lindsey Vonn misses podium as Italian wins super-G (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
1 Comment

Lindsey Vonn stayed on her feet but didn’t have the speed to match Italian Federica Brignone in her first race of 2018.

Vonn finished ninth, 1.43 seconds behind Brignone in a World Cup super-G in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, on Saturday.

Vonn did mathematically clinch a spot on her fourth Olympic team, though that was never in doubt.

Full results are here.

“On the bottom I wasn’t as aggressive I should have been,” Vonn told media in Austria. “I was a little bit too conservative. It’s kind of funny because I skied the harder sections better and then the easier sections worse.”

Vonn raced for the first time in nearly a month. The World Cup tour’s previous nine events were slaloms and giant slaloms that Vonn does not favor.

Vonn came into Saturday’s race prioritizing staying healthy ahead of the Olympics over potentially taking risks to increase her chances of winning World Cups.

She was not certain to even start the super-G given poor course conditions this week, including canceled and shortened downhill training runs.

Vonn has one victory in seven starts this season but also crashed twice in December and withdrew before two other races due to back and knee injuries.

She remains eight wins shy of the World Cup record of 86 held by retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn said on Austrian TV this week that she does not plan to retire without breaking the record, according to The Associated Press.

The World Cup continues with a downhill Sunday at 5 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting out this weekend’s races but does plan to compete at speed races in Italy next weekend.

