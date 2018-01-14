TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Canada announces Olympic figure skating team

By Rachel LutzJan 14, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
Canada’s figure skating team is widely expected to challenge for the team event gold medal, and will depend on Olympic veterans to do just that.

Canada announced their 2018 Olympic Figure Skating Team via a Facebook live video at the conclusion of their national championships on Sunday afternoon. 2010 Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir as well as two-time Sochi silver medalist Patrick Chan lead the way.

Here’s the full squad, with their major achievements:

Ladies

  • Gabrielle Daleman: 2017 Worlds bronze medalist, 2018 Canadian national champion
  • Kaetlyn Osmond: 2017 Worlds silver medalist
  • Larkyn Austman: 2018 Canadian national bronze medalist, 2013 Canadian junior national champion

Men

  • Patrick Chan: three-time world champion, Sochi men’s silver medalist, 2014 team event silver medalist
  • Keegan Messing: 2018 Canadian national silver medalist

Dance:

  • Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, 2018 co-captains: 2010 Olympic gold medalists, Sochi dance silver medalists, 2014 team event silver medalist, and 2017 world champions
  • Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje: two-time world championships medalists
  • Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier: six-time Canadian national medalists

“Tessa and I are honored to be representing Canada at our third Olympic Games,” Moir said through a Skate Canada press release. “It is especially a privilege to be named to the team with this group of skaters. We have grown up together and its going to be a special moment to take the ice with them and go for gold. We are looking forward to embracing the Olympic spirit and proudly cheering on our teammates in PyeongChang.”

Pairs:

  • Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford: two-time world champions (2015, 2016)
  • Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau: two-time Canadian national silver medalists
  • Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro: two-time Canadian national bronze medalists; Moore-Towers won a silver medal in the team event at the Sochi Olympics with a former partner.

Italians sweep downhill on tough day for Lindsey Vonn, U.S.

By Nick ZaccardiJan 14, 2018, 7:10 AM EST
Sofia Goggia led an Italian podium sweep of a World Cup downhill, while Lindsey Vonn and the Americans all finished outside the top 10 on Sunday.

Goggia, 25, notched her first victory this season and since winning both races at the PyeongChang Olympic venue last March among 13 podiums total in the campaign.

She prevailed by 1.10 seconds over countrywoman Federica Brignone.

Nadia Fanchini was third on a tricky, shortened course in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria.

Laurenne Ross was the top American in 13th, with Vonn skiing conservatively for 27th place, 3.03 seconds slower than Goggia. Vonn waved off after finishing her run.

Full results are here.

“I knew it was going to be a struggle,” Vonn said. “Really poor visibility and pretty icy and bumpy conditions. … I really had no grip on the ice. Felt like I was skiing on marbles.

“This course takes a lot of aggression and really willing to risk everything. I’m just not willing to risk everything right now. I’ve been waiting eight years for the Olympics. I’m not necessarily disappointed in my result because it honestly doesn’t matter right now. What matters is that I’m healthy, and I didn’t end my season this weekend.”

Tough snow conditions dogged the venue all week, with one training run canceled and another shortened before racing started with a super-G on Saturday.

Another downhill training run was squeezed in hours before Sunday morning’s event.

Vonn didn’t commit to racing either day until seeing the course conditions. She was ninth in Saturday’s super-G, which marked her second-best result in eight races this season (one victory).

Ross’ 13th-place finish Sunday can be considered a bright spot.

The Sochi Olympian raced downhill, scared, for the first time since blowing out her right knee in a March 27 crash.

“These are the most difficult conditions I’ve skied in since I’ve been injured,” Ross said. “I definitely had a lot of doubt and fear an anxiety. … It didn’t feel good, but I suppose nobody’s run felt that great.”

The World Cup moves to Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, next weekend, with Vonn and World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin headlining.

They are the final races before the full U.S. Olympic Alpine team will be named.

Vonn, Shiffrin, Resi Stiegler and Megan McJames have already qualified for the team.

The big-name question mark is Julia Mancuso, who has raced twice since March 2015 due to hip problems, finishing 42nd and 45th in December super-Gs.

Mancuso, 33, is the most decorated U.S. female Olympic skier with four medals.

Sochi doping lab now a restaurant serving ‘B Sample,’ ‘Meldonium’

Associated PressJan 14, 2018, 6:15 AM EST
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Would you drink a sample from the Sochi doping lab?

The building at the center of a Russia doping scandal which rocked the 2014 Winter Olympics now hosts a restaurant celebrating its notoriety amid a tourism boom.

Former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov has testified to doping Russian stars and covering up for them, but four years on, the cocktails offered in the same space contain only alcohol, not steroids.

There’s the B Sample, named after the second test that often confirms whether a doping athlete is guilty. It’s a punchy shot of tequila, sambuca and hot sauce.

Meldonium, the substance for which tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive in 2016, now lends its name to a mixture of absinthe and Red Bull.

Performance-enhancing? Probably not.

The unusual menu is “so as not to forget the story of this building … it’s (about) history,” manager Elena Dyatlova told The Associated Press, though she considers the doping scandals “really unpleasant for Russia.”

Rodchenkov says he served a different kind of cocktail back in 2014.

He’s testified he dispensed steroids dissolved in vermouth or whiskey to top Russian athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi in a state-backed doping program, then covered up their drug use by swapping tainted samples for clean ones through a hole in the wall of the lab’s supposedly secure storeroom.

Any evidence of that hole seems long gone after remodeling to create the restaurant and space for other businesses.

The International Olympic Committee upheld Rodchenkov’s testimony despite objections from the Russian government.

The IOC banned 43 Russian athletes from the Olympics for life and forced Russia to compete under a neutral flag in PyeongChang.

Away from the lab, Sochi is a city defined by its Olympic legacy.

Tourists flock for selfies in front of plaques in the Olympic Park bearing the names of 2014 medalists, including those sanctioned by the IOC.

Time and the weather have nearly erased some names, just as the IOC erased 13 Russian medals from its 2014 records.

For many visitors, the banned athletes are still champions.

“I react very badly to this. I think our athletes shouldn’t be left like this and shouldn’t be competing under a neutral flag,” said Karina Tolmachyova, a lawyer from the industrial city of Saratov on her first skiing holiday in Sochi.

The Russian government spent an estimated $51 billion on the Olympics and related infrastructure for Sochi, and the city is seeing the benefits.

Deputy mayor Sergei Yurchenko said the population has boomed by 50 percent to 600,000 people since the Olympics as Russians are tempted to move south for better weather.

The rapid growth is forcing local authorities to build more schools.

Sochi offers skiing in winter and beaches in summer, and Yurchenko said 6.5 million tourists visited last year, around 85 percent of them Russians.

“The Olympics was a big boost to the whole development of the city,” he told the AP. “We consider the city’s become practically like new, as if it were built all over again.” That’s certainly true of its tourism attractions, though many older houses still remain.

Political turbulence has affected other once-favored destinations, indirectly helping to boost Sochi’s profile.

Russian visitors spurned Turkey for much of 2016 when the two countries’ governments clashed over the Turkish shootdown of a Russian fighter plane in November 2015.

Flights to Egypt were suspended in 2015 and will only start again next month after an airliner carrying Russian tourists was destroyed in a suspected bombing.

In the Caucasus mountains above Sochi, business is strong, too.

During the Olympics, the mountain village of Rosa Khutor was the base for many snow sports.

However, numerous new shops were unfinished, prompting visitors to wonder if they’d ever open once the Olympics were finished.

Now there’s an array of businesses chiefly aimed at the wealthier Russians who can afford ski lessons, while a casino draws visitors from Turkey — where gambling is severely restricted — and a concert hall advertises shows by star Russian musicians.

The next step for Sochi is the soccer World Cup in June and July.

The seafront stadium that held the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies is now reconfigured as a soccer stadium to welcome teams including Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal and world champion Germany.

Local authorities are hoping a successful World Cup will bring more foreign tourists. However, its sporting legacy is far from clear.

The Fisht Olympic Stadium has hosted just seven soccer games to date, four of them at last summer’s Confederations Cup. Sochi no longer has a professional club.

FC Sochi played one game last year in front of 6,000 fans in the 47,000-seat arena, then soon after said it was “going on a one-year break” to rethink its strategy.

There have been no updates on the club’s status since June. Management did not respond to a request for comment.

Since 2003, there have been five failed attempts to run a club in the city, not counting the most recent incarnation of FC Sochi.

All collapsed due to financial problems.

“The issue is that clubs in Russia are usually financed by (government) budgets, but in this case the Sochi city budget isn’t able to support clubs,” Yurchenko said. “We’re all hoping that an investor will come in after the World Cup and we’ll enter the 2019 season with a Sochi football club.”

