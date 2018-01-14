TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy, Nick Goepper take top two spots at ski slopestyle Olympic qualifier

By Shawn SmithJan 14, 2018, 6:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Gus Kenworthy took a major step toward making his second Olympic team on Sunday.

The 26-year-old won a U.S. Olympic selection event for ski slopestyle, the third of five qualifiers for the men’s team.

Up to four men can earn spots on the slopestyle team for PyeongChang. Kenworthy is in great shape for one of those spots after today’s win at the U.S. Grand Prix at Snowmass. The same is true for Nick Goepper, who finished second behind Kenworthy at this event and second at a qualifying event last month in Breckenridge.

One skier in danger of missing the team is Joss Christensen, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in this event. Christensen tore his ACL last year and just returned to competition this week.

Snowmass hosted two sets of slopestyle qualifiers over the course of the week — Christensen did not make the final in either. He currently sits 15th in the U.S. rankings.

Kenworthy is the only U.S. skier attempting to qualify for the Olympic team in both men’s slopestyle and halfpipe. While he now looks like a good bet to make the slopestyle team, his prospects in halfpipe are shakier.

In order to automatically qualify for the Olympic team, skiers need to have at least two podium finishes during the selection events. Three of Kenworthy’s halfpipe teammates — David Wise, Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck — have already met that criteria. Kenworthy has just one podium finish in halfpipe so far.

Next week, Mammoth Mountain will host the final two selection events for men’s slopestyle and one final selection event for men’s halfpipe.

In halfpipe, Kenworthy may be able to move into one of the three automatic qualifying spots if he finishes on the podium. But if he doesn’t, then he will have to hope he’s added to the team as a discretionary selection.

In slopestyle, Kenworthy and Goepper can become the first men to qualify for the team. Both skiers, along with Christensen, were part of a historic U.S. podium sweep in slopestyle at the last Winter Olympics.

U.S. Grand Prix at Snowmass Results

Men’s freeski slopestyle (Contest #2)
1. Gus Kenworthy (USA), 95.40
2. Nick Goepper (USA), 93.60
3. Evan McEachran (CAN), 92.20
4. Quinn Wolferman (USA), 91.60
5. James Woods (GBR), 90.80

Women’s freeski slopestyle (Contest #2)
1. Sarah Hoefflin (SUI), 89.60
2. Maggie Voisin (USA), 87.20
3. Isabel Atkin (GBR), 84.80
4. Julia Krass (USA), 84.00
5. Giulia Tanno (SUI), 79.20

U.S. Qualifying Standings

Men’s freeski slopestyle
1. Nick Goepper, 160**
2. Gus Kenworthy, 140*
3-T. McRae Williams, 79
3-T. Quinn Wolferman, 79
5. Alex Hall, 57
6. Willie Borm, 50

Women’s freeski slopestyle
1. Maggie Voisin, 180** (QUALIFIED)
2. Devin Logan, 90
3. Darian Stevens, 81
4. Julia Krass, 72
5. Taylor Lundquist, 65
6. Caroline Claire, 52

*Has one top-three finish
**Has met minimum criteria of two top-three finishes

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Canada announces Olympic figure skating team

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzJan 14, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Canada’s figure skating team is widely expected to challenge for the team event gold medal, and will depend on Olympic veterans to do just that.

Canada announced their 2018 Olympic Figure Skating Team via a Facebook live video at the conclusion of their national championships on Sunday afternoon. 2010 Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir as well as two-time Sochi silver medalist Patrick Chan lead the way.

Here’s the full squad, with their major achievements:

Ladies

  • Gabrielle Daleman: 2017 Worlds bronze medalist, 2018 Canadian national champion
  • Kaetlyn Osmond: 2017 Worlds silver medalist
  • Larkyn Austman: 2018 Canadian national bronze medalist, 2013 Canadian junior national champion

Men

  • Patrick Chan: three-time world champion, Sochi men’s silver medalist, 2014 team event silver medalist
  • Keegan Messing: 2018 Canadian national silver medalist

Dance:

  • Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, 2018 co-captains: 2010 Olympic gold medalists, Sochi dance silver medalists, 2014 team event silver medalist, and 2017 world champions
  • Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje: two-time world championships medalists
  • Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier: six-time Canadian national medalists

“Tessa and I are honored to be representing Canada at our third Olympic Games,” Moir said through a Skate Canada press release. “It is especially a privilege to be named to the team with this group of skaters. We have grown up together and its going to be a special moment to take the ice with them and go for gold. We are looking forward to embracing the Olympic spirit and proudly cheering on our teammates in PyeongChang.”

Pairs:

  • Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford: two-time world champions (2015, 2016)
  • Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau: two-time Canadian national silver medalists
  • Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro: two-time Canadian national bronze medalists; Moore-Towers won a silver medal in the team event at the Sochi Olympics with a former partner.

MORE: Patrick Chan prioritizes Olympic team event in last shot at gold

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for PyeongChang Olympics

Italians sweep downhill on tough day for Lindsey Vonn, U.S.

By Nick ZaccardiJan 14, 2018, 7:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Sochi doping lab now a restaurant serving ‘B Sample,’ ‘Meldonium’ U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team named; no Lolo Jones Shaun White scores perfect 100, qualifies for Olympics (video)

Sofia Goggia led an Italian podium sweep of a World Cup downhill, while Lindsey Vonn and the Americans all finished outside the top 10 on Sunday.

Goggia, 25, notched her first victory this season and since winning both races at the PyeongChang Olympic venue last March among 13 podiums total in the campaign.

She prevailed by 1.10 seconds over countrywoman Federica Brignone.

Nadia Fanchini was third on a tricky, shortened course in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria.

Laurenne Ross was the top American in 13th, with Vonn skiing conservatively for 27th place, 3.03 seconds slower than Goggia. Vonn waved off after finishing her run.

Full results are here.

“I knew it was going to be a struggle,” Vonn said. “Really poor visibility and pretty icy and bumpy conditions. … I really had no grip on the ice. Felt like I was skiing on marbles.

“This course takes a lot of aggression and really willing to risk everything. I’m just not willing to risk everything right now. I’ve been waiting eight years for the Olympics. I’m not necessarily disappointed in my result because it honestly doesn’t matter right now. What matters is that I’m healthy, and I didn’t end my season this weekend.”

Tough snow conditions dogged the venue all week, with one training run canceled and another shortened before racing started with a super-G on Saturday.

Another downhill training run was squeezed in hours before Sunday morning’s event.

Vonn didn’t commit to racing either day until seeing the course conditions. She was ninth in Saturday’s super-G, which marked her second-best result in eight races this season (one victory).

Ross’ 13th-place finish Sunday can be considered a bright spot.

The Sochi Olympian raced downhill, scared, for the first time since blowing out her right knee in a March 27 crash.

“These are the most difficult conditions I’ve skied in since I’ve been injured,” Ross said. “I definitely had a lot of doubt and fear an anxiety. … It didn’t feel good, but I suppose nobody’s run felt that great.”

The World Cup moves to Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, next weekend, with Vonn and World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin headlining.

They are the final races before the full U.S. Olympic Alpine team will be named.

Vonn, Shiffrin, Resi Stiegler and Megan McJames have already qualified for the team.

The big-name question mark is Julia Mancuso, who has raced twice since March 2015 due to hip problems, finishing 42nd and 45th in December super-Gs.

Mancuso, 33, is the most decorated U.S. female Olympic skier with four medals.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin’s dominance rarely seen in sports, let alone skiing