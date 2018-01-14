TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Sochi doping lab now a restaurant serving ‘B Sample,’ ‘Meldonium’

Associated PressJan 14, 2018, 6:15 AM EST
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Would you drink a sample from the Sochi doping lab?

The building at the center of a Russia doping scandal which rocked the 2014 Winter Olympics now hosts a restaurant celebrating its notoriety amid a tourism boom.

Former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov has testified to doping Russian stars and covering up for them, but four years on, the cocktails offered in the same space contain only alcohol, not steroids.

There’s the B Sample, named after the second test that often confirms whether a doping athlete is guilty. It’s a punchy shot of tequila, sambuca and hot sauce.

Meldonium, the substance for which tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive in 2016, now lends its name to a mixture of absinthe and Red Bull.

Performance-enhancing? Probably not.

The unusual menu is “so as not to forget the story of this building … it’s (about) history,” manager Elena Dyatlova told The Associated Press, though she considers the doping scandals “really unpleasant for Russia.”

Rodchenkov says he served a different kind of cocktail back in 2014.

He’s testified he dispensed steroids dissolved in vermouth or whiskey to top Russian athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi in a state-backed doping program, then covered up their drug use by swapping tainted samples for clean ones through a hole in the wall of the lab’s supposedly secure storeroom.

Any evidence of that hole seems long gone after remodeling to create the restaurant and space for other businesses.

The International Olympic Committee upheld Rodchenkov’s testimony despite objections from the Russian government.

The IOC banned 43 Russian athletes from the Olympics for life and forced Russia to compete under a neutral flag in PyeongChang.

Away from the lab, Sochi is a city defined by its Olympic legacy.

Tourists flock for selfies in front of plaques in the Olympic Park bearing the names of 2014 medalists, including those sanctioned by the IOC.

Time and the weather have nearly erased some names, just as the IOC erased 13 Russian medals from its 2014 records.

For many visitors, the banned athletes are still champions.

“I react very badly to this. I think our athletes shouldn’t be left like this and shouldn’t be competing under a neutral flag,” said Karina Tolmachyova, a lawyer from the industrial city of Saratov on her first skiing holiday in Sochi.

The Russian government spent an estimated $51 billion on the Olympics and related infrastructure for Sochi, and the city is seeing the benefits.

Deputy mayor Sergei Yurchenko said the population has boomed by 50 percent to 600,000 people since the Olympics as Russians are tempted to move south for better weather.

The rapid growth is forcing local authorities to build more schools.

Sochi offers skiing in winter and beaches in summer, and Yurchenko said 6.5 million tourists visited last year, around 85 percent of them Russians.

“The Olympics was a big boost to the whole development of the city,” he told the AP. “We consider the city’s become practically like new, as if it were built all over again.” That’s certainly true of its tourism attractions, though many older houses still remain.

Political turbulence has affected other once-favored destinations, indirectly helping to boost Sochi’s profile.

Russian visitors spurned Turkey for much of 2016 when the two countries’ governments clashed over the Turkish shootdown of a Russian fighter plane in November 2015.

Flights to Egypt were suspended in 2015 and will only start again next month after an airliner carrying Russian tourists was destroyed in a suspected bombing.

In the Caucasus mountains above Sochi, business is strong, too.

During the Olympics, the mountain village of Rosa Khutor was the base for many snow sports.

However, numerous new shops were unfinished, prompting visitors to wonder if they’d ever open once the Olympics were finished.

Now there’s an array of businesses chiefly aimed at the wealthier Russians who can afford ski lessons, while a casino draws visitors from Turkey — where gambling is severely restricted — and a concert hall advertises shows by star Russian musicians.

The next step for Sochi is the soccer World Cup in June and July.

The seafront stadium that held the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies is now reconfigured as a soccer stadium to welcome teams including Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal and world champion Germany.

Local authorities are hoping a successful World Cup will bring more foreign tourists. However, its sporting legacy is far from clear.

The Fisht Olympic Stadium has hosted just seven soccer games to date, four of them at last summer’s Confederations Cup. Sochi no longer has a professional club.

FC Sochi played one game last year in front of 6,000 fans in the 47,000-seat arena, then soon after said it was “going on a one-year break” to rethink its strategy.

There have been no updates on the club’s status since June. Management did not respond to a request for comment.

Since 2003, there have been five failed attempts to run a club in the city, not counting the most recent incarnation of FC Sochi.

All collapsed due to financial problems.

“The issue is that clubs in Russia are usually financed by (government) budgets, but in this case the Sochi city budget isn’t able to support clubs,” Yurchenko said. “We’re all hoping that an investor will come in after the World Cup and we’ll enter the 2019 season with a Sochi football club.”

NBC Olympics PyeongChang preview series on Netflix

By Nick Zaccardi Jan 15, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
NBC Olympics’ two-part preview of the PyeongChang Winter Games is streaming on Netflix through the end of the Olympics.

The episodes — “Go for the Gold” and “Meet Team USA” — include profiles of Mikaela ShiffrinLindsey Vonn and Shaun White.

NBC Sports’ Carolyn Manno hosts.

NBC’s Olympic primetime coverage begins Feb. 8.

From NBC Sports PR:

“Go for the Gold pulls back the curtain on some of the top athletes competing in PyeongChang, including Nathan Chen, whose mastery of the quadruple jump helped him claim the 2017-18 Grand Prix Final championship; Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin; and several top U.S. athletes in every sport featured in the Winter Games. The series introduces viewers to the personalities of several U.S. athletes while highlighting the grit and determination required to be an Olympian.

Meet Team USA chronicles the journey of snowboarding legend Shaun White as he prepares to pursue his third Olympic gold medal, and various other members of the U.S. figure skating and aerials teams on their Olympic journeys.”

U.S. Olympic skeleton team finalized

By Nick Zaccardi Jan 15, 2018, 9:14 AM EST
Katie Uhlaender is going to a record fourth Olympics for a U.S. skeleton slider and looking for either her first or second Olympic medal.

The 33-year-old was one of four athletes named to the U.S. Olympic skeleton team on Monday, joining Sochi bronze medalist Matt Antoine, 2010 and 2014 Olympian John Daly and first-time Olympian Kendall Wesenberg.

Uhlaender placed fourth in Sochi, .04 behind Russian bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Nikitina’s bronze medal was stripped last year due to doping, and she was barred from the Olympics for life, though she is appealing. Uhlaender waits to see if she will be upgraded from fourth place to bronze.

Antoine, too, could be upgraded since Aleksandr Tretiyakov was stripped of his gold.

Daly was in fourth place after three of four runs in Sochi but finished 15th after slipping at the start of his final run.

He came out of a two-year retirement in 2016, hoping for another chance to author a different ending to his Olympic career.

Wesenberg, 27, is the only American slider to earn a World Cup medal since the start of 2017.

She first learned of the sport while watching bobsled during the 2010 Olympics. Wesenberg finished her degree at Colorado, where she played club soccer, and moved to Utah in 2012 to pursue skeleton.

The best World Cup finish for any American this season is seventh.

The Olympic men’s gold-medal favorites are South Korean Yun Sung-bin and Latvian Martins Dukurs. The top women are Germans Jacqueline Loelling and Tina Hermann and Canadians Elisabeth Vathje and Mirela Rahneva.

