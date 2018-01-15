Jamaica qualifies first Olympic women’s bobsled team

Jamaica qualified an Olympic women’s bobsled team for the first time, earning the last quota spot in the PyeongChang field by a slim margin over Romania.
This season, Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian (a 2014 U.S. Olympian) drove the first Jamaican women’s sled in World Cup competition since 2001.
She and brakewoman Carrie Russell debuted in seventh place in December, which put them into Olympic qualifying position. Russell won a 2013 World title in track and field as part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay.
Fenlator-Victorian and Russell competed in a sled named “Mr. Cool Bolt” after “Cool Runnings” and Usain Bolt, according to International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announcers.
Eleven Jamaicans have competed at the Winter Olympics — all men. All bobsledders, too, save ski cross racer Errol Kerr in 2010, according to Olympic historians.
Fenlator-Victorian, 32, announced her plan to switch representation to Jamaica (where her father is from) in 2015.
The year before, she finished 11th in her Olympic debut in Sochi with two-time Olympic track and field athlete Lolo Jones.
Jamaica just missed qualifying a two-man bobsled outright for PyeongChang. It is the first alternate if one of the qualified nations returns a quota spot.
The Olympic women’s bobsled medal contenders are American, Canadian and German sleds.
Simone Biles said ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her, according to her social media.
“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” was posted on Biles’ Twitter account. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper.”
Biles’ Olympic and world championships teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols previously came forward saying they were sexually abused by Nassar. As did 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher among more than 100 women total.
“I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” was posted on Biles’ Twitter. “It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the ‘special’ treatment. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”
Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment.
He was sentenced in December to serve 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.
Nassar is due to be sentenced this week, starting Tuesday, on seven sexual assault charges to which he pled guilty in November.
