TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

U.S. Olympic skeleton team finalized

By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2018, 9:14 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

NBC PyeongChang 2018 NBC Olympics PyeongChang preview series on Netflix Sam McGuffie Olympic bobsled team includes Green Beret, ex-Michigan running back Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, most decorated Winter Olympian, left off Norway team

Katie Uhlaender is going to a record fourth Olympics for a U.S. skeleton slider and looking for either her first or second Olympic medal.

The 33-year-old was one of four athletes named to the U.S. Olympic skeleton team on Monday, joining Sochi bronze medalist Matt Antoine, 2010 and 2014 Olympian John Daly and first-time Olympian Kendall Wesenberg.

Uhlaender placed fourth in Sochi, .04 behind Russian bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Nikitina’s bronze medal was stripped last year due to doping, and she was barred from the Olympics for life, though she is appealing. Uhlaender waits to see if she will be upgraded from fourth place to bronze.

Antoine, too, could be upgraded since Aleksandr Tretiyakov was stripped of his gold.

Daly was in fourth place after three of four runs in Sochi but finished 15th after slipping at the start of his final run.

He came out of a two-year retirement in 2016, hoping for another chance to author a different ending to his Olympic career.

Wesenberg, 27, is the only American slider to earn a World Cup medal since the start of 2017.

She first learned of the sport while watching bobsled during the 2010 Olympics. Wesenberg finished her degree at Colorado, where she played club soccer, and moved to Utah in 2012 to pursue skeleton.

The best World Cup finish for any American this season is seventh.

The Olympic men’s gold-medal favorites are South Korean Yun Sung-bin and Latvian Martins Dukurs. The top women are Germans Jacqueline Loelling and Tina Hermann and Canadians Elisabeth Vathje and Mirela Rahneva.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Host South Korea seeks Olympic sliding breakthrough in skeleton

NBC Olympics PyeongChang preview series on Netflix

NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC Olympics
By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBC Olympics’ two-part preview of the PyeongChang Winter Games is streaming on Netflix through the end of the Olympics.

The episodes — “Go for the Gold” and “Meet Team USA” — include profiles of Mikaela ShiffrinLindsey Vonn and Shaun White.

NBC Sports’ Carolyn Manno hosts.

NBC’s Olympic primetime coverage begins Feb. 8.

From NBC Sports PR:

“Go for the Gold pulls back the curtain on some of the top athletes competing in PyeongChang, including Nathan Chen, whose mastery of the quadruple jump helped him claim the 2017-18 Grand Prix Final championship; Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin; and several top U.S. athletes in every sport featured in the Winter Games. The series introduces viewers to the personalities of several U.S. athletes while highlighting the grit and determination required to be an Olympian.

Meet Team USA chronicles the journey of snowboarding legend Shaun White as he prepares to pursue his third Olympic gold medal, and various other members of the U.S. figure skating and aerials teams on their Olympic journeys.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: NBC to air record number of Winter Olympics broadcast hours

Olympic bobsled team includes Green Beret, ex-Michigan running back

Sam McGuffie
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

NBC PyeongChang 2018 NBC Olympics PyeongChang preview series on Netflix U.S. Olympic skeleton team finalized Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, most decorated Winter Olympian, left off Norway team

The U.S. Olympic men’s bobsled team includes a Green Beret.

Nate Weber, a 31-year-old Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army, made his first Olympic team.

As did Sam McGuffie, a former highly recruited running back who played at Michigan and Rice.

They join a team that includes Olympic champion Justin Olsen and Sochi medalists Steven Langton and Chris Fogt.

The drivers are Olsen, Nick Cunningham and Codie Bascue.

Weber, McGuffie, Langton and Fogt are push athletes, along with Evan Weinstock, Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Chris Kinney, Sam Michener and Carlo Valdes.

The full driver and push athlete combinations:

Bascue-Weinstock-Langton-McGuffie
Cunningham-Abdul-Saboor-Kinney-Michener
Olsen-Weber-Valdes-Fogt

It’s the first U.S. Olympic bobsled team without Steven Holcomb since 2002. Holcomb was found dead in his Olympic training center room on May 6. He was 37.

Holcomb drove U.S. medal-winning sleds in 2010 (four-man gold with Olsen among others) and 2014 (two- and four-man bronze with Langton (both), Fogt (four-man) and Curt Tomasevicz (four-man).

The Sochi medals are in line to be upgraded to silvers after Russian gold-medal sleds were stripped due to doping.

Bascue, Cunningham and Olsen combined to earn five World Cup medals this season, all on U.S. tracks. The world’s top-ranked sleds are from Germany and Canada.

Weber has been bobsledding since 2012 and made his World Cup debut this season.

He picked up the sport after reading about Olsen, who won a 2010 Olympic gold medal while serving in the Army. Weber was completing Special Forces training at the time, according to U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton.

“I thought to myself, ‘If he can do it, I can do it,'” Weber said, according to USABS, which added that Weber spent summers in this Olympic cycle deployed in Niger, Cameroon and Afghanistan.

McGuffie, 28, was most heralded as a University of Michigan running back in 2008. He transferred to Rice after one season in Ann Arbor, wasn’t drafted by the NFL but signed with the Raiders in 2013 and played in two preseason games.

McGuffie bounced around on NFL practice squads and in the CFL before turning to bobsled in 2015. He has been part of the U.S. national team for three seasons.

His story is similar to that of Johnny Quinn, the 2014 Olympic bobsledder most famous for getting locked in a bathroom in Sochi.

Quinn announced his bobsled retirement last year, his last competition being Sochi.

Quinn also played Division I college football and in NFL preseason games as a wide receiver.

Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is the only athlete with NFL regular-season experience to compete in the Winter Olympics. He finished seventh in two-man bobsled at Albertville 1992.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for PyeongChang Olympics