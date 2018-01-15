TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, most decorated Winter Olympian, left off Norway team

By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2018, 7:44 AM EST
Ole Einar Bjørndalen, the most decorated Winter Olympian with 13 medals, was left off Norway’s biathlon team for PyeongChang, ending his Olympic career at six Winter Games.

The 43-year-old was omitted because of his poor form this season — individual results of 18th, 31st, 18th, 28th, 46th, 52nd, 36th and 42nd this season, according to a press release Monday.

Bjørndalen became the oldest individual Winter Olympic champion in Sochi, where he also passed countryman Bjørn Daehlie for the career Winter Games medal record and tied Daehlie for the career gold-medal record (eight).

Bjøerndalen committed to one more Olympic run after capturing medals in three of four individual events at the 2016 World Championships in Oslo.

He also announced in spring 2016 that he and Belarusian biathlete Darya Domracheva, who won three golds at the Sochi Olympics, were having a baby.

Bjøerndalen’s medal records may not last through PyeongChang

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen is three medals shy and two gold medals shy of the career records.

The 37-year-old mom said last year that it’s a dream — but not a goal — and certainly motivation to try and pass Bjørndalen’s record in PyeongChang, according to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

She returned to competition from childbirth last season and dominated the world championships, winning three of the four individual events and anchoring Norway’s winning relay team.

Bjørgen has been less dominant this season, winning two of eight World Cup starts.

NBC Olympics PyeongChang preview series on Netflix

NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC Olympics
By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
NBC Olympics’ two-part preview of the PyeongChang Winter Games is streaming on Netflix through the end of the Olympics.

The episodes — “Go for the Gold” and “Meet Team USA” — include profiles of Mikaela ShiffrinLindsey Vonn and Shaun White.

NBC Sports’ Carolyn Manno hosts.

NBC’s Olympic primetime coverage begins Feb. 8.

From NBC Sports PR:

“Go for the Gold pulls back the curtain on some of the top athletes competing in PyeongChang, including Nathan Chen, whose mastery of the quadruple jump helped him claim the 2017-18 Grand Prix Final championship; Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin; and several top U.S. athletes in every sport featured in the Winter Games. The series introduces viewers to the personalities of several U.S. athletes while highlighting the grit and determination required to be an Olympian.

Meet Team USA chronicles the journey of snowboarding legend Shaun White as he prepares to pursue his third Olympic gold medal, and various other members of the U.S. figure skating and aerials teams on their Olympic journeys.”

U.S. Olympic skeleton team finalized

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2018, 9:14 AM EST
Katie Uhlaender is going to a record fourth Olympics for a U.S. skeleton slider and looking for either her first or second Olympic medal.

The 33-year-old was one of four athletes named to the U.S. Olympic skeleton team on Monday, joining Sochi bronze medalist Matt Antoine, 2010 and 2014 Olympian John Daly and first-time Olympian Kendall Wesenberg.

Uhlaender placed fourth in Sochi, .04 behind Russian bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Nikitina’s bronze medal was stripped last year due to doping, and she was barred from the Olympics for life, though she is appealing. Uhlaender waits to see if she will be upgraded from fourth place to bronze.

Antoine, too, could be upgraded since Aleksandr Tretiyakov was stripped of his gold.

Daly was in fourth place after three of four runs in Sochi but finished 15th after slipping at the start of his final run.

He came out of a two-year retirement in 2016, hoping for another chance to author a different ending to his Olympic career.

Wesenberg, 27, is the only American slider to earn a World Cup medal since the start of 2017.

She first learned of the sport while watching bobsled during the 2010 Olympics. Wesenberg finished her degree at Colorado, where she played club soccer, and moved to Utah in 2012 to pursue skeleton.

The best World Cup finish for any American this season is seventh.

The Olympic men’s gold-medal favorites are South Korean Yun Sung-bin and Latvian Martins Dukurs. The top women are Germans Jacqueline Loelling and Tina Hermann and Canadians Elisabeth Vathje and Mirela Rahneva.

