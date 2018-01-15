Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, most decorated Winter Olympian, left off Norway team

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ole Einar Bjørndalen, the most decorated Winter Olympian with 13 medals, was left off Norway’s biathlon team for PyeongChang, ending his Olympic career at six Winter Games.

The 43-year-old was omitted because of his poor form this season — individual results of 18th, 31st, 18th, 28th, 46th, 52nd, 36th and 42nd this season, according to a press release Monday.

Bjørndalen became the oldest individual Winter Olympic champion in Sochi, where he also passed countryman Bjørn Daehlie for the career Winter Games medal record and tied Daehlie for the career gold-medal record (eight).

Bjøerndalen committed to one more Olympic run after capturing medals in three of four individual events at the 2016 World Championships in Oslo.

He also announced in spring 2016 that he and Belarusian biathlete Darya Domracheva, who won three golds at the Sochi Olympics, were having a baby.

Bjøerndalen’s medal records may not last through PyeongChang

Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen is three medals shy and two gold medals shy of the career records.

The 37-year-old mom said last year that it’s a dream — but not a goal — and certainly motivation to try and pass Bjørndalen’s record in PyeongChang, according to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

She returned to competition from childbirth last season and dominated the world championships, winning three of the four individual events and anchoring Norway’s winning relay team.

Bjørgen has been less dominant this season, winning two of eight World Cup starts.

