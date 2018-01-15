Simone Biles says Larry Nassar sexually abused her

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles said ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her, according to her social media.

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” was posted on Biles’ Twitter account. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper.”

Biles’ Olympic and world championships teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols previously came forward saying they were sexually abused by Nassar. As did 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher among more than 100 women total.

“I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” was posted on Biles’ Twitter. “It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the ‘special’ treatment. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

Nassar has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment.

He was sentenced in December to serve 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Nassar is due to be sentenced this week, starting Tuesday, on seven sexual assault charges to which he pled guilty in November.