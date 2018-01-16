TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Olympic champions among Laureus World Sports Awards nominees

By Nick ZaccardiJan 16, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Mikaela ShiffrinAllyson FelixCaster Semenya and Mo Farah are among the nominees for this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards.

Ledecky, Shiffrin, Felix and Semenya, all gold medalists at their most recent Olympics, are among the nominees for World Sportswoman of the Year.

Farah, who retired from track racing after another gold and silver at last year’s world championships, is on the World Sportsman of the Year nominees list.

Laureus World Sports Academy members vote on the winners, who will be revealed Feb. 27 in Monaco.

Full nominees lists for every award:

Sportsman
Mo Farah (Track and Field)
Roger Federer (Tennis)
Chris Froome (Cycling)
Lewis Hamilton (Auto Racing)
Rafael Nadal (Tennis)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer)

Sportswoman
Allyson Felix (Track and Field)
Katie Ledecky (Swimming)
Garbine Muguruza (Tennis)
Caster Semenya (Track and Field)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing)
Serena Williams (Tennis)

Team
France Davis Cup (Tennis)
Golden State Warriors (Basketball)
Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Auto Racing)
New England Patriots (Football)
New Zealand America’s Cup (Sailing)
Real Madrid (Soccer)

Breakthrough
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball)
Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)
Sergio Garcia (Golf)
Anthony Joshua (Boxing)
Kylian Mbappé (Soccer)
Jelena Ostapenko (Tennis)

Comeback
FC Barcelona (Soccer)
Chapecoense (Soccer)
Roger Federer (Tennis)
Justin Gatlin (Track and Field)
Sally Pearson (Track and Field)
Valentino Rossi (MotoGP)

Sportsperson with a Disability
Marcel Hug (Track and Field)
Yui Kamiji (Tennis)
Oksana Masters (Cross-Country Skiing)
Bibian Mentel-Spee (Snowboarding)
Jetze Plat (Triathlon)
Markus Rehm (Track and Field)

Action Sportsperson
John John Florence (Surfing)
Anna Gasser (Snowboarding)
Nyjah Huston (Skateboarding)
Armel Le Cleac’h (Sailing)
Mark McMorris (Snowboarding)
Tyler Wright (Surfing)

There is also an award for best sports moment of the year, with nominees detailed here.

Henrik Lundqvist’s brother headlines Sweden Olympic hockey team

By Nick ZaccardiJan 16, 2018, 7:51 AM EST
Even without NHL players, there is one very familiar name on Sweden’s Olympic men’s hockey roster.

Lundqvist.

Joel Lundqvist, the identical twin brother of longtime New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, is among the headliners of 23 men named Tuesday. The finalized team will be 25 players.

Joel, a former NHL forward, captained Sweden to the 2017 World title but didn’t make the Olympics in 2006, 2010 or 2014, like Henrik did (winning gold in 2006).

Sweden took silver in Sochi with star NHL skaters like Erik Karlsson, Nicklas Backstrom, Daniel Sedin and Henrik Zetterberg.

None of them are on this year’s team of course.

But two of the three goalies should be recognizable to ardent NHL fans — Jhonas Enroth (former Buffalo Sabre) and Viktor Fasth (former Edmonton Oiler and Anaheim Duck).

Enroth, 29, was an unused backup on the 2014 Olympic team.

Fasth, 35, was Sweden’s No. 1 at the 2017 World Championship until Henrik joined the team mid-tournament and backstopped it to gold.

Former NHL skaters on the PyeongChang team include Viktor Stalberg (parts of eight NHL seasons) and Joakim Lindstrom.

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is the first male hockey player born in 2000 to be named to an Olympic team. Dahlin could be the No. 1 pick in the June NHL Draft.

Simone Biles says Larry Nassar sexually abused her

Associated PressJan 15, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
Simone Biles watched as friends and Olympic teammates came forward to detail abuse at the hands of a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Drawing in part from their strength, the four-time gold medalist acknowledged Monday she is among the athletes who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar.

Biles, who won five medals overall at the Rio Olympics, released a statement via social media outlining that abuse.

Nassar, who spent more than two decades as a physician at USA Gymnastics while also working at Michigan State University, has admitted sexually assaulting gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment.

He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and is facing another 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven girls.

Biles, now 20, called Nassar’s behavior “completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially from someone whom I was told to trust.”

She joined a list of high-profile gymnasts who came out against Nassar, including six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, 2012 all-around champion Gabby Douglas and two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney.

Like her Olympic teammates, Biles detailed abuse by Nassar that he disguised as treatment.

“It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the ‘special’ treatment,” Biles wrote.

Biles is in the beginning stages of a return to competition, a journey that includes visits to the national team’s training center at the Karolyi Ranch north of Houston, where she said the abuse occurred.

“It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused,” Biles wrote.

USA Gymnastics initially agreed to buy the Karolyi Ranch in the summer of August 2016, following the retirement of longtime national team coordinator Martha Karolyi but then backed out of the deal, though the national team continues to use the facility while options for a replacement are explored.

Biles says she initially wondered if she was to blame.

“For too long I’ve asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it may fault?’” Biles wrote. “I now know the answer to those questions. No. No. It was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

USA Gymnastics did not initially respond to a request for comment.

The organization has taken several steps in recent months. President and CEO Steve Penny resigned under pressure last March and was replaced by Kerry Perry, who took over on Dec. 1.

The organization hired Toby Stark, a child welfare advocate, as its director of SafeSport last summer.

Part of Stark’s mandate is educating members on rules, educational programs and reporting.

The federation also adopted over 70 recommendations by Deborah Daniels, a former federal prosecutor who oversaw an extensive independent review.

That’s not far enough for some.

Raisman has urged the organization to remove chairman of the board Paul Parilla among others. Biles, like Raisman, wants USA Gymnastics to take a deeper look at the conditions that allowed Nassar’s behavior to run unchecked for so long.

“We need to know why this was able to take place for so long and to so many of us,” Biles said. “We need to make sure something like this never happens again.”