Olympic champions among Laureus World Sports Awards nominees

Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Mikaela Shiffrin, Allyson Felix, Caster Semenya and Mo Farah are among the nominees for this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards.
Ledecky, Shiffrin, Felix and Semenya, all gold medalists at their most recent Olympics, are among the nominees for World Sportswoman of the Year.
Farah, who retired from track racing after another gold and silver at last year’s world championships, is on the World Sportsman of the Year nominees list.
Laureus World Sports Academy members vote on the winners, who will be revealed Feb. 27 in Monaco.
Full nominees lists for every award:
Sportsman
Mo Farah (Track and Field)
Roger Federer (Tennis)
Chris Froome (Cycling)
Lewis Hamilton (Auto Racing)
Rafael Nadal (Tennis)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer)
Sportswoman
Allyson Felix (Track and Field)
Katie Ledecky (Swimming)
Garbine Muguruza (Tennis)
Caster Semenya (Track and Field)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing)
Serena Williams (Tennis)
Team
France Davis Cup (Tennis)
Golden State Warriors (Basketball)
Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Auto Racing)
New England Patriots (Football)
New Zealand America’s Cup (Sailing)
Real Madrid (Soccer)
Breakthrough
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball)
Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)
Sergio Garcia (Golf)
Anthony Joshua (Boxing)
Kylian Mbappé (Soccer)
Jelena Ostapenko (Tennis)
Comeback
FC Barcelona (Soccer)
Chapecoense (Soccer)
Roger Federer (Tennis)
Justin Gatlin (Track and Field)
Sally Pearson (Track and Field)
Valentino Rossi (MotoGP)
Sportsperson with a Disability
Marcel Hug (Track and Field)
Yui Kamiji (Tennis)
Oksana Masters (Cross-Country Skiing)
Bibian Mentel-Spee (Snowboarding)
Jetze Plat (Triathlon)
Markus Rehm (Track and Field)
Action Sportsperson
John John Florence (Surfing)
Anna Gasser (Snowboarding)
Nyjah Huston (Skateboarding)
Armel Le Cleac’h (Sailing)
Mark McMorris (Snowboarding)
Tyler Wright (Surfing)
There is also an award for best sports moment of the year, with nominees detailed here.
