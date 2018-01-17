TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC Olympics

Olympic Ice, live figure skating show, to air nightly during Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 17, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
“Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota,” a live, hourlong figure skating show, will air nightly at 7 ET on NBCSN from Feb. 10-24 during the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The NBCSN show will precede live Olympic figure skating competition in primetime.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also present a digital-exclusive version of “Olympic Ice” immediately following primetime coverage beginning Feb. 8, the first day of figure skating competition in PyeongChang.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

Liam McHugh and 2006 Olympic ice dance silver medalist Tanith White will host “Olympic Ice” from the NBC Olympics set in South Korea.

Scott Hamilton, the 1984 Olympic champion, will serve as a special contributor. Tara LipinskiJohnny Weir and Andrea Joyce will also make special appearances.

Krista Voda will host the digital-exclusive version of “Olympic Ice” from NBC Sports’ International Broadcaster Center in Stamford, Ct.

She will be joined by 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi, 2014 Olympic ice dance champion Charlie White and 2006 Olympic ice dance silver medalist Ben Agosto.

Canada names Olympic figure skating team

Katie Couric, Mike Tirico to host Olympic Opening Ceremony

AP/Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 17, 2018, 12:35 PM EST
Katie Couric returns to NBC to co-host the PyeongChang Olympic Opening Ceremony with Mike Tirico on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Opening Ceremony will also stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app for the first time, beginning Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET with the event’s world feed and natural sound (no commentators).

More here from NBC Sports PR.

Couric co-hosted Olympic Opening Ceremony coverage at Sydney 2000, Salt Lake City 2002 and Athens 2004. She also covered six Olympics on TODAY during her run as co-anchor from 1991-2006.

“During my years at NBC, I loved covering the Olympics and showcasing the hard work, dedication and perseverance of athletes from around the world,” Couric said in a press release. “The Opening Ceremony will be a chance for South Korea to share its culture and customs and for the international community to celebrate this unparalleled display of athletic achievement and sportsmanship. There’s nothing quite like it.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Mike, who brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to everything he does.”

Couric will contribute to NBC Olympics coverage in the days following the Opening Ceremony with commentary and Olympian interviews.

Tirico was previously announced as NBC Olympics’ primetime host, succeeding Bob Costas.

Joshua Cooper Ramo rejoins NBC’s Opening Ceremony coverage, too, after discussing culture and geo-political issues at the unforgettable Beijing 2008 Opening Ceremony.

'Olympic Ice' figure skating show details

South, North Korea agree to form joint Olympic team, march together

By Associated PressJan 17, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
North Korea and South Korea agreed Wednesday to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes march in the Opening Ceremony together for the first time in 12 years in PyeongChang on Feb. 9.

The agreements require approval from the International Olympic Committee.

But they are the most prominent steps toward rapprochement achieved by the Koreas since they recently began exploring cooperation during the Olympics.

During their third day of talks at the border in about a week, senior officials reached a package of agreements including fielding a joint women’s hockey team and marching together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the Opening Ceremony, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said.

A joint statement distributed by the ministry said the North Korean Olympic delegation will travel to South Korea across their heavily fortified land border.

It said the delegation will include a 230-member cheering group, a 30-member taekwondo demonstration team, and journalists, athletes and officials.

Ahead of the PyeongChang Olympics, the Koreas will hold a joint cultural event at the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain and have non-Olympic skiers train together at the North’s Masik ski resort, according to the statement.

It said the North also plans to send a 150-strong delegation to the Paralympics in March.

The agreements are highly symbolic and emotional. But it’s still not clear how many North Korean athletes will come to PyeongChang because none are currently qualified.

South Korean media have predicted only up to 10 North Korean athletes will end up being covered by an additional quota from the IOC.

A pair of North Korean figure skaters qualified in September, but North Korea missed a deadline to confirm their participation.

The IOC said recently it has “kept the door open” for North Korea to take part in the Games.

IOC officials are to meet with sports and government officials from the two Koreas and officials from the PyeongChang organizing committee in Switzerland on Saturday.

The IOC said in statement Wednesday that it has “taken note of a number of interesting proposals from different sources.”

“There are many considerations with regard to the impact of these proposals on the other participating NOCs [national Olympic committees] and athletes,” the IOC said. “After having taken all this into consideration, the IOC will take its final decisions on Saturday in Lausanne.”

The two Koreas previously sent joint teams to major international sports events twice, both in 1991. One event was the world table tennis championships in Chiba, Japan, and the other was soccer’s World Youth Championship in Portugal.

During an era of detente in the 2000s, their athletes marched together during Opening and Closing Ceremonies of nine international sporting events, including the Olympics and Asian Games, but they failed to produce a joint team.

The current reconciliation mood began after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s speech that he was willing to send a delegation to the Games.

South Korea women’s hockey coach Sarah Murray said a joint team would be a distraction and present challenges, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“I think there is damage to our players,” the Canadian said Tuesday, according to Yonhap. “It’s hard because the players have earned their spots, and they think they deserve to go to the Olympics. Then you have people being added later. It definitely affects our players.

“This is another distraction, and we have to worry about things we can control. We can’t control this situation.

“Adding somebody so close to the Olympics is a little bit dangerous just for team chemistry because the girls have been together for so long. Teaching systems and different things … I’d have about a month to teach these (new) players the way our team plays. That makes me a little nervous.

“I hope that I am not being pressured to play (North Koreans). I am hoping we can just play the way we play and not have the influence of, ‘I need to play this player.’ I just want the best players to play. If you play your best, then you earn your ice time. Whether you’re South Korean or North Korean, they have to earn their place.”

The two Koreas marched together behind a unification flag at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies in 2000, 2004 and 2006.

North Korea boycotted the previous Olympics held in South Korea, the Summer Olympics in Seoul in 1988.

