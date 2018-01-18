TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Larry Nassar calls hearing ‘media circus’ as Olympic gymnasts testify

Associated PressJan 18, 2018, 11:34 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor.

A prosecutor read a statement from McKayla Maroney, who won gold and silver medals at the 2012 Olympics. She said Larry Nassar “left scars on (her) psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar could be sentenced Friday.

He admitted molesting gymnasts with his hands while working at Michigan State University and at a Lansing-area club. He also was team doctor at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been hearing from victims since Tuesday. Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympian, spoke Thursday.

The judge said Nassar wrote a letter complaining about the hearing, calling it “a media circus.”

She dismissed it as “mumbo jumbo.”

Russia Olympic outfitter ZA Sport has presented designs for potential apparel for Russian athletes at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Russia’s Olympic Committee is barred from the Winter Games as part of its doping sanctions, but individual Russian athletes are expected to be invited by an International Olympic Committee panel later this month.

The team will be called “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

The uniforms must meet the following guidelines:

  • Athlete uniforms can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR
  • Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size
  • Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)
  • Officials’ uniforms cannot include “Russia” at all, only OAR
  • Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)

“The color palette of the collection consists of grey, red and white,” ZA Sport said, according to Russian news agency TASS. “The OAR logo — Olympic Athlete of Russia — has been imprinted on parkas, jackets, warm-up suits, sweatshirts and tee shirts.

“In line with the IOC regulations, the Olympic uniform has no symbols of the Russian Federation — the national flag and the national emblem. Athletes going to the Olympics in South Korea will be supplied with the Olympic apparel between January 22 and February 7.”

Yevgenia Medvedeva came back from a broken foot to an unfamiliar place — trailing at a figure skating competition.

The Russian, undefeated for more than two years, had a minor error — stumbling out of a double Axel landing — and is second to training partner Alina Zagitova by 1.7 points after the European Championships short program in Moscow.

Medvedeva is competing for the first time since November.

She withdrew from two December events — the Grand Prix Final and the Russian Championships — with the injury but is still expected to compete in the PyeongChang Olympics.

She was beaten in a program Thursday for the first time since Gracie Gold topped the 2016 World Championships short program.

“There were many moments where I need to do better,” Medvedeva said, according to the International Skating Union, adding that she was in a cast for three weeks. “I did not feel the injury Everything has healed.”

Zagitova, the 15-year-old world junior champion, tallied 80.27 points, the third-best under a 14-year-old judging system. Medvedeva has the two highest scores, both set in 2017.

Italian Carolina Kostner, the Sochi Olympic bronze medalist, is third going into Saturday’s free skate (12:30 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers).

Kostner, at her 14th European Championships, scored a personal-best 78.30 points.

