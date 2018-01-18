Larry Nassar calls hearing ‘media circus’ as Olympic gymnasts testify

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor.

A prosecutor read a statement from McKayla Maroney, who won gold and silver medals at the 2012 Olympics. She said Larry Nassar “left scars on (her) psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar could be sentenced Friday.

He admitted molesting gymnasts with his hands while working at Michigan State University and at a Lansing-area club. He also was team doctor at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been hearing from victims since Tuesday. Jamie Dantzscher, a 2000 Olympian, spoke Thursday.

The judge said Nassar wrote a letter complaining about the hearing, calling it “a media circus.”

She dismissed it as “mumbo jumbo.”