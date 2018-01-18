Lolo Jones after missing Olympic team: ‘You feel like you don’t have what it takes’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In an Instagram video captioned “Dear diary,” Lolo Jones reflected days after being left off the Olympic bobsled team.

The video was posted late Wednesday night, filmed at what Jones said was her first track and field practice since ending her bobsled season (and maybe her bobsled career).

“It was really hard for me to come back because I just felt embarrassed to be here, you know?” Jones said. “Training for the Winter Olympics, I gave up track and field for a year. To not make the team was very frustrating. You don’t make it. You just feel like you don’t have what it takes.”

Jones, 35, faces an incredibly difficult path to making the 2020 Olympic team in the 100m hurdles.

The U.S. swept the Rio podium in that event.

The U.S. also has world-record holder Keni Harrison. And Dawn Harper-Nelson, the 2008 Olympic champion, who took silver at last season’s world championships.

Jones last competed in the 100m hurdles in September 2015, after which she underwent hip surgery that ultimately ruled her out of the 2016 Olympic Trials.

She will turn 38 during the 2020 Olympics, when she will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic runner in an event shorter than 800m.

