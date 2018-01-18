North Korea hopes to compete in 4 sports in PyeongChang

Many stars already qualified for PyeongChang — Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson among them — but three Olympic gold medalists go into the last U.S. snowboard/freeski qualifier this week with work to do.

Two of them are in the same event.

Kelly Clark and Hannah Teter, the 2002 and 2006 Olympic snowboard halfpipe champions, are in different places.

Clark, 34, is trying to break her own record as the oldest U.S. halfpipe rider in Olympic history.

She can also join cross-country skier Kikkan Randall (and potentially Julia Mancuso) in PyeongChang as the only American women to compete in five Winter Olympics.

That should happen.

Clark has a pair of podium finishes from the first three Olympic qualifiers.

She’ll make the PyeongChang team this weekend (or be named the lone available discretionary pick shortly thereafter) barring some crazy finishes at her home halfpipe in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., this week (NBC Sports broadcast schedule at bottom of this post).

Teter, 30, cannot feel as safe.

She finished fifth, ninth and ninth in the three qualifiers so far (and never among the top four Americans).

Four years ago, Teter did not qualify automatically for the Olympic team but was chosen with the lone discretionary spot. She followed her 2006 gold and 2010 silver with a fourth-place finish in Sochi.

Though Sochi gold medalist Kaitlyn Farrington retired, the rise of teens Maddie Mastro and Kim put Teter in an even more precarious spot in this Olympic qualifying season.

Simply put, Teter cannot like her Olympic chances unless she wins this week. And she hasn’t won a top-level contest in nearly nine years.

Another Olympic champion is on the ropes in Mammoth. That’s Joss Christensen, the surprise Sochi ski slopestyle gold medalist.

Christensen returned from a May 10 torn ACL and meniscus last week to finish 43rd and 14th in two qualifiers.

He gets two final qualifiers this week to prove he deserves to defend his Olympic title in PyeongChang.

The teammates who joined Christensen on the Sochi podium — Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper — are in much safer shape.

The Olympic qualifying standings and Mammoth broadcast schedule:

Snowboard Halfpipe

Qualifying Standings (through three of four events)

Three riders auto qualify per gender; one possible discretionary spot

1. Shaun White — 1,800* (QUALIFIED)

1. Ben Ferguson — 1,800* (QUALIFIED)

1. Jake Pates — 1,800* (QUALIFIED)

4. Danny Davis — 1,200 (3rd and 3rd)

5. Chase Josey — 1,000 (4th and 4th)

6. Gabe Ferguson — 950 (4th and 5th)

1. Chloe Kim — 2,000* (QUALIFIED)

2. Maddie Mastro — 1,600* (2nd and 2nd)

3. Kelly Clark — 1,400* (2nd and 3rd)

4. Arielle Gold — 1,100* (3rd and 4th)

5. Hannah Teter — 900 (5th and 5th)

6. Elena Hight — 850 (5th and 6th)

*Has automatic qualifying minimum of one top-three result against whole field.

Men: Nobody can clinch an automatic spot after White, Pates and Ferguson took them all last week. However, Davis (Sochi Olympian), Josey (fourth at 2017 X Games) and Gabe Ferguson (Ben’s younger brother) know that their results this week will go a long way in the eyes of a selection committee deciding on a possible fourth Olympic team member.

Women: There has been a clear tier system in U.S. women’s halfpipe this season. Kim has been in a class of her own. Then Mastro, Clark and Gold. Then Teter and Hight. Teter and Hight, who made Olympic debuts in 2006 (where Teter won gold), need to not only break into the Mastro-Clark-Gold tier this week, but also likely must beat them all to justify a spot on the Olympic team.

Snowboard Big Air/Slopestyle (through four of five events)

Three riders auto qualify per gender; one possible discretionary spot

1. Chris Corning — 2,000* QUALIFIED

1. Red Gerard — 2,000* QUALIFIED

3. Chandler Hunt — 1,400* (2nd and 3rd)

4. Kyle Mack — 1,000* (2nd and 13th)

5. Ryan Stassel — 1,400 (2nd and 3rd)

6. Judd Henkes — 1,100 (3rd and 4th)

1. Jamie Anderson — 2,000* QUALIFIED

2. Julia Marino — 1,600* (1st and 3rd)

3. Hailey Langland — 1,600* (2nd and 2nd)

4. Jessika Jenson — 1,600 (1st and 3rd)

5. Ty Walker — 1,300 (2nd and 4th)

*Has automatic qualifying minimum of one top-three result against entire field.

Men: Hunt takes the last automatic Olympic spot available if he’s the top American finisher in Mammoth (aside from Corning and Gerard). Stassel is the lone 2014 Olympian in the running (Sochi gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg retired). Henkes, born in 2001, is trying to become the youngest member of the Olympic team across all sports.

Women: It looks like all three Olympic medal favorites are going to PyeongChang. Sochi gold medalist Jamie Anderson is in as the top American finisher in the first and third qualifiers. X Games slopestyle champ Marino was the top American in the second qualifier. X Games big air champ Langland was right behind Anderson in the first and third qualifiers. Neither Marino nor Langland made the final last week, which kept Jenson and Walker in the running for automatic spots. But neither Jenson nor Walker has a top-three finish against an entire field yet, keeping them behind Marino and Langland.

Ski Halfpipe (through four of five events)

Three skiers can auto qualify per gender; up to four named to Olympic team

1. David Wise — 200** QUALIFIED

2. Alex Ferreira — 180** (1st and 2nd)

3. Aaron Blunck — 140** (2nd and 3rd)

4. Torin Yater-Wallace — 150* (1st and 4th)

5. Gus Kenworthy — 116* (2nd and 7th)



1. Maddie Bowman — 140** QUALIFIED

2. Devin Logan — 130* (2nd and 4th)

2. Brita Sigourney — 130* (2nd and 4th)

4. Annalisa Drew — 95 (4th and 5th)

5. Carly Margulies — 72 (6th and 7th)

**Has automatic qualifying minimum of two top-three results.

*Has one top-three result.

Men: Somebody with great credentials is going to be left off the team. As of now, that would either be Yater-Wallace, the three-time X Games medalist who came back from life support to win the first Olympic qualifier last February, or Kenworthy, the Sochi slopestyle silver medalist. In 2014, a committee gave the last spot on the Olympic team to Yater-Wallace over Kenworthy.

Women: The top four in the standings are all Sochi Olympians, but only Bowman has qualified so far and only Logan and Sigourney can clinch in Mammoth. Drew should be safe for the potential fourth spot if she finishers higher than Margulies this week, but she wasn’t able to do that in either of the last two qualifiers.

Ski Slopestyle (women through four of five events; men through three of five)

Three skiers can auto qualify per gender; up to four named to Olympic team

1. Maggie Voisin — 180** QUALIFIED

2. Devin Logan — 90 (4th and 6th)

3. Darian Stevens — 81 (5th and 7th)

4. Julia Krass — 72 (4th and 12th)

5. Taylor Lundquist — 65 (7th and 9th)

1. Nick Goepper — 160** (2nd and 2nd)

2. Gus Kenworthy — 140* (1st and 6th)

3. McRae Williams — 79 (4th and 9th)

3. Quinn Wolferman — 79 (4th and 9th)

5. Alex Hall — 57 (5th and 19th)

**Has automatic qualifying minimum of two top-three results.

*Has one top-three result.

Women: Nobody can clinch an Olympic spot because nobody other than Voisin made a podium in the first four qualifiers. Voisin, Logan and Krass all made the Sochi team (Logan took silver). Stevens just missed the team in 2014.

Men: Anything can happen with two of the five qualifiers to be held this weekend. None of the men who swept the Sochi podium are 100 percent safe, though Goepper has to like his chances. Kenworthy, too, after a much-needed win in Snowmass, Colo., last week. The man absent from the above standings is gold medalist Joss Christensen. He returned from a May 10 torn ACL and meniscus last week to finish 43rd and 14th in two qualifiers.

Mammoth Finals (all times Eastern)

Friday

Ski Halfpipe — 9:30-11 p.m. (NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app)

Saturday

Ski Slopestyle (#1) — 12:30-2 p.m. (NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app)

Snowboard Slopestyle — 5-6 p.m. (NBC, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app)

Snowboard Halfpipe — 9:30-11 p.m. (NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

Ski Slopestyle (#2) — 4:30-6 p.m. (NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app)

