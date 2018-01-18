Russia neutral Olympic uniform designs (photos)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Russia Olympic outfitter ZA Sport has presented designs for potential apparel for Russian athletes at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Russia’s Olympic Committee is barred from the Winter Games as part of its doping sanctions, but individual Russian athletes are expected to be invited by an International Olympic Committee panel later this month.

The team will be called “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

The uniforms must meet the following guidelines:

Athlete uniforms can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR

Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size

Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)

Officials’ uniforms cannot include “Russia” at all, only OAR

Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)

“The color palette of the collection consists of grey, red and white,” ZA Sport said, according to Russian news agency TASS. “The OAR logo — Olympic Athlete of Russia — has been imprinted on parkas, jackets, warm-up suits, sweatshirts and tee shirts.

“In line with the IOC regulations, the Olympic uniform has no symbols of the Russian Federation — the national flag and the national emblem. Athletes going to the Olympics in South Korea will be supplied with the Olympic apparel between January 22 and February 7.”

Images via AP: