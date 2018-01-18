Yevgenia Medvedeva trails at European Championships

Yevgenia Medvedeva came back from a broken foot to an unfamiliar place — trailing at a figure skating competition.
The Russian, undefeated for more than two years, had a minor error — stumbling out of a double Axel landing — and is second to training partner Alina Zagitova by 1.7 points after the European Championships short program in Moscow.
Medvedeva is competing for the first time since November.
She withdrew from two December events — the Grand Prix Final and the Russian Championships — with the injury but is still expected to compete in the PyeongChang Olympics.
She was beaten in a program Thursday for the first time since Gracie Gold topped the 2016 World Championships short program.
“There were many moments where I need to do better,” Medvedeva said, according to the International Skating Union, adding that she was in a cast for three weeks. “I did not feel the injury Everything has healed.”
Zagitova, the 15-year-old world junior champion, tallied 80.27 points, the third-best under a 14-year-old judging system. Medvedeva has the two highest scores, both set in 2017.
Italian Carolina Kostner, the Sochi Olympic bronze medalist, is third going into Saturday’s free skate (12:30 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers).
Kostner, at her 14th European Championships, scored a personal-best 78.30 points.
Russia Olympic outfitter ZA Sport has presented designs for potential apparel for Russian athletes at the PyeongChang Olympics.
Russia’s Olympic Committee is barred from the Winter Games as part of its doping sanctions, but individual Russian athletes are expected to be invited by an International Olympic Committee panel later this month.
The team will be called “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”
The uniforms must meet the following guidelines:
- Athlete uniforms can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR
- Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size
- Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)
- Officials’ uniforms cannot include “Russia” at all, only OAR
- Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)
“The color palette of the collection consists of grey, red and white,” ZA Sport said, according to Russian news agency TASS. “The OAR logo — Olympic Athlete of Russia — has been imprinted on parkas, jackets, warm-up suits, sweatshirts and tee shirts.
“In line with the IOC regulations, the Olympic uniform has no symbols of the Russian Federation — the national flag and the national emblem. Athletes going to the Olympics in South Korea will be supplied with the Olympic apparel between January 22 and February 7.”
In an Instagram video captioned “Dear diary,” Lolo Jones reflected days after being left off the Olympic bobsled team.
The video was posted late Wednesday night, filmed at what Jones said was her first track and field practice since ending her bobsled season (and maybe her bobsled career).
“It was really hard for me to come back because I just felt embarrassed to be here, you know?” Jones said. “Training for the Winter Olympics, I gave up track and field for a year. To not make the team was very frustrating. You don’t make it. You just feel like you don’t have what it takes.”
Jones, 35, faces an incredibly difficult path to making the 2020 Olympic team in the 100m hurdles.
The U.S. swept the Rio podium in that event.
The U.S. also has world-record holder Keni Harrison. And Dawn Harper-Nelson, the 2008 Olympic champion, who took silver at last season’s world championships.
Jones last competed in the 100m hurdles in September 2015, after which she underwent hip surgery that ultimately ruled her out of the 2016 Olympic Trials.
She will turn 38 during the 2020 Olympics, when she will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic runner in an event shorter than 800m.
