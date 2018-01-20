French ice dancers break world record again

French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own world record scores in the last major competition before the Olympics.
Papadakis and Cizeron totaled 203.16 points with 121.87 in Saturday’s free dance at the European Championships, both new bests, in Moscow.
Full results are here. NBCSN will air coverage Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
The French go into the Olympics as favorites over Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who won all three of their head-to-heads last season.
But the French finally overcame the 2010 Olympic champions Virtue and Moir at December’s Grand Prix Final.
Virtue and Moir rank No. 2 under an eight-year-old ice dance system with a personal best of 199.86 points.
Papadakis and Cizeron became the youngest world champions in ice dance in 40 years in 2015, then repeated as world champs in 2016.
Virtue and Moir returned after two years off for the 2016-17 season and went undefeated, including dethroning the French at worlds.
Three U.S. couples are the top contenders for the Olympic bronze medal.
Meryl Davis and Charlie White have not competed since becoming the first U.S. Olympic ice dance champions in Sochi.
Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless, oiled-up Tongan flag bearer from the Rio Games, qualified for the PyeongChang Olympics in cross-country skiing on Saturday.
“This was my last race possible, and we did it,” Taufatofua said in an interview with Olympic Channel, which also reported that he qualified. “This is a miracle.”
Taufatofua qualified at the final weekend of the Olympic qualifying period in Iceland, which is more than 9,000 miles from his home archipelago.
The last two events before qualification ends were Saturday’s freestyle race and a classic race scheduled for Sunday.
Taufatofua completed a journey this season that included races in Colombia, Turkey, Poland and Armenia.
Taufatofua said he had seven chances to qualify for PyeongChang before Saturday and failed in all of them, finishing last each time (The official results show Taufatofua beating skiers from Malaysia and Mexico in some of these races.).
Taufatofua scrambled to make it to Iceland from Croatia this week. He said his group drove three days through a blizzard, an avalanche closing off the road at one point.
“People don’t see the hard work that goes behind,” he said. “They just see the shiny guy that walks with the flag.”
Taufatofua lost his opening Olympic taekwondo match by mercy rule in Rio, two weeks after his viral appearance in the Opening Ceremony.
He announced in December 2016 that he was switching to cross-country skiing in a bid for PyeongChang.
Cross-country, while a physically taxing pursuit, is one of the easier Winter Olympic sports to gain qualification for athletes from nations without much Winter Games history.
“I decided to find the hardest sport possible because I needed a new challenge,” Taufatofua said. “The goal was to do it one year, and we did it.”
Taufatofua debuted at the 2017 World Championships and was 153rd of 156 finishers in the 1.6km sprint freestyle.
It took Taufatofua 5 minutes, 44.72 seconds to complete the course in Lahti, Finland, which was about 10,000 miles from Tonga. The top qualifier clocked 3:11.72.
How will he dress at the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony, where outdoor temperatures are likely to be below freezing?
“One step at a time,” Taufatofua said. “Right now, I just want to go and party. I destroyed myself just to get here.”
In 2014, Bruno Banani became the first Tongan to compete at a Winter Olympics, placing 32nd in men’s luge. He was later the subject of a documentary.
Banani gained fame starting in early 2012, when the story of his name was widely publicized. Banani’s real name is Fuahea Semi, but he changed it to the name of his German clothing sponsor as a marketing ploy.
American luger Summer Britcher beat the last two Olympic champions from powerhouse Germany to win a World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway, on Saturday.
It’s the most impressive victory for a U.S. luger since Erin Hamlin‘s world title in 2009.
Britcher, a 23-year-old qualified for PyeongChang, became the first U.S. woman to win a non-sprint World Cup outside North America since Kate Hansen in 2014.
But Hansen, whose victory was the first by a U.S. woman at any World Cup since 1997, didn’t have to go through the top Germans.
Britcher edged 2014 Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger by .033 on Saturday. Fellow Germans Julia Taubitz and 2010 Olympic champion Tatjana Huefner were third and fourth.
Full results are here.
Britcher’s previous three World Cup wins, all in the 2015-16 season, were all on North American tracks.
All three women on the U.S. Olympic luge team — Britcher, Sochi bronze medalist Hamlin and Emily Sweeney — have won at least one World Cup since the start of the 2016-17 season.
That breeds hope that the U.S. can claim its second Olympic singles luge medal in PyeongChang to follow up Hamlin’s breakthrough in 2014.
Germans won 12 straight full World Cup races on European tracks coming into Saturday.
