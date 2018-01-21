TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
2018 U.S. Men’s Olympic Team General Manager Jim Johannson dies at 53

Associated PressJan 21, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.

Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey. Executive director Pat Kelleher says the organization is “beyond shocked and profoundly saddened” by the loss of the Rochester, Minnesota native.

Johannson began working for USA Hockey in 2000 after spending five years as the general manager of the Twin Cities Vulcans in the United States Hockey League. He was promoted to assistant executive director of hockey operations in 2007, overseeing the organization’s efforts in fielding teams for international competition.

He played college hockey at Wisconsin and helped the Badgers win the NCAA championship as a freshman. He also was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 1988 and 1992.

By Nick ZaccardiJan 21, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Neither Lindsey Vonn nor Mikaela Shiffrin made the podium, but Swiss Lara Gut notched her first victory Sunday since a major knee injury.

Gut, the 2016 World Cup overall champion who tore an ACL in February, topped a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, by .14 over Italian Johanna Schnarf.

Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer was third. Full results are here.

Vonn dropped to sixth, .37 behind, dropped a couple of expletives in the finish corral and posted on social media afterward that she caught her strongest wind gust in more than 400 career starts.

“I’m not mad; I’m just a little bit frustrated,” Vonn said. “Sometimes this happens in ski racing where the races aren’t really fair. The wind comes. The light comes. The clouds come. But I tried my best. I’m happy with my skiing. Unfortunately, I just wasn’t very lucky today. Hopefully I can get some of this luck and take it with me to February [and the Olympics] and get some better conditions.”

Vonn placed second and first in downhills in Cortina on Friday and Saturday, confirming she’s a favorite to become the oldest female Olympic Alpine medalist next month.

Shiffrin was off her line early in Sunday’s run and eventually missed a gate, screaming out of frustration.

She is still cutting her teeth in the speed events of downhill and super-G and was third and seventh in the previous two races.

“The problem was with my [pre-race course] inspection, and I’m not exactly sure what we can do for me to be better prepared for super-Gs,” Shiffrin said, according to The Associated Press. “One of my biggest issues right now is still switching from the timing of downhill turns to super-G turns.”

Laurenne Ross became the sixth U.S. female Alpine skier to qualify for the Olympic team thanks to a previous top-10. Ross, the second-best U.S. speed racer behind Vonn last season, came back from blowing out her right knee in a March 27 crash.

The World Cup moves to Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday for a giant slalom, where Shiffrin will be favored (full Alpine season broadcast schedule here).

By Nick ZaccardiJan 20, 2018, 11:46 PM EST
Needing to impress an Olympic selection committee, Danny Davis suffered one of the most brutal-looking crashes in a halfpipe snowboarding contest.

The Sochi Olympian and two-time X Games champion crumpled on the lip of the pipe in his second of three runs in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., on Saturday night.

He walked out of the pipe but did not take a third run.

It came in the fourth and final Olympic selection event, three weeks before the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Shaun WhiteBen Ferguson and Jake Pates had already clinched the first three Olympic spots last week.

Davis, Chase Josey and Gabe Ferguson were competing Saturday to boost their resumes for the one available discretionary Olympic selection to be made early next week.

Davis came to Mammoth as the clubhouse leader.

But Josey likely nailed down the spot by winning Saturday’s contest.

