Minnesota Vikings’ curling TD celebration in NFC title game (video)

Curling was the highlight of the NFC Championship Game for the Minnesota Vikings.
Kyle Rudolph caught a 25-yard touchdown on their opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles, then launched into a four-man celebration warming up for the Winter Olympics.
Rudolph rolled the football in the end zone like a curling stone, while Latavius Murray and Stefon Diggs mimicked sweepers (just without the brooms). Adam Thielen rounded out the four-man rink.
The Vikings had no other scores to celebrate. They lost 38-7, upsetting the seven out of 10 curlers on the Olympic team who hail from Minnesota.
Earlier in the last two seasons, football players celebrated touchdowns with the hurdles, the long jump, bobsled, a relay and a race walk.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Winter Olympics
The U.S. Olympic team uniforms for the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony contain heating components that will last up to 11 hours.
Ice dancers Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani and bobsledder Aja Evans wore the uniforms on TODAY on Monday.
The heat technology will come in handy.
The PyeongChang Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9 (live streaming on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app) will be in an outdoor stadium, likely in below-freezing temperatures.
From USA Today:
“The athletes can set the temperature (there are three settings) via their cellphones. The heat can last up to five hours on the high setting and 11 hours on the low setting, fully charged.”
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: PyeongChang Olympic schedule daily highlights
Images via NBC Universal:
The only Jamaican bobsled team in PyeongChang will be its women’s bobsled team.
Jamaica missed qualifying a two-man bobsled team for the Olympics by one spot in rankings finalized last week.
Jamaica still had a chance to sneak into the 30-sled Olympic field if one of the qualified nations declined a spot, but that didn’t happen.
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation made it official Monday, publishing the Olympic fields for each event.
At least one Jamaican men’s sled competed in every Olympics from 1988 through 2002, then again in 2014.
Sochi driver Winston Watts retired, but a new team was formed in this Olympic cycle that included former Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals running back Michael Blair.
New driver Seldwyn Morgan competed on the lower-level North American Cup the last three seasons with a top finish of seventh.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Would Usain Bolt make a good bobsledder?