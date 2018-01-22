Minnesota Vikings’ curling TD celebration in NFC title game (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Curling was the highlight of the NFC Championship Game for the Minnesota Vikings.

Kyle Rudolph caught a 25-yard touchdown on their opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles, then launched into a four-man celebration warming up for the Winter Olympics.

Rudolph rolled the football in the end zone like a curling stone, while Latavius Murray and Stefon Diggs mimicked sweepers (just without the brooms). Adam Thielen rounded out the four-man rink.

The Vikings had no other scores to celebrate. They lost 38-7, upsetting the seven out of 10 curlers on the Olympic team who hail from Minnesota.

Earlier in the last two seasons, football players celebrated touchdowns with the hurdles, the long jump, bobsled, a relay and a race walk.

Take a look at this!🥌🇺🇸curling celebration! Skol @Vikings Sorry to the packer fans on our team @heccabamilton @Spatzyc https://t.co/Id8GKgBxI9 — Team Roth (@TeamRothUSA18) January 22, 2018