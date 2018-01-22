USA Gymnastics executives resign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

USA Gymnastics Board of Directors executives chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley resigned amid the organization’s sexual abuse scandal.

The board plans to name an interim chairperson.

“USA Gymnastics thanks Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelley for their many years of service to this organization,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement Monday. “We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.

“As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.”

Larry Nassar is being sentenced this week after admitting he molested athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Nassar, who spent more than two decades as a physician at USA Gymnastics while also working at Michigan State University, has admitted sexually assaulting gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment.

He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and is facing another 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven girls.

Olympic champions Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney are among the more than 150 women who said Nassar sexually abused them.

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Steve Penny resigned under pressure last March and was replaced by Perry, who took over on Dec. 1.

The organization announced Thursday it terminated its agreement to have the Karolyi Ranch outside of Huntsville, Texas, serve as the national training center for the women’s elite program.

The decision came three days after Biles expressed dismay at having to attend camps there, where Biles and other gymnasts said they were sexually abused by Nassar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

