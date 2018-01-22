TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
USA Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics executives resign

By OlympicTalkJan 22, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
USA Gymnastics Board of Directors executives chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley resigned amid the organization’s sexual abuse scandal.

The board plans to name an interim chairperson.

“USA Gymnastics thanks Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelley for their many years of service to this organization,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement Monday. “We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.

“As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.”

Larry Nassar is being sentenced this week after admitting he molested athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Nassar, who spent more than two decades as a physician at USA Gymnastics while also working at Michigan State University, has admitted sexually assaulting gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment.

He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and is facing another 40 to 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven girls.

Olympic champions Simone BilesGabby DouglasAly RaismanJordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney are among the more than 150 women who said Nassar sexually abused them.

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Steve Penny resigned under pressure last March and was replaced by Perry, who took over on Dec. 1.

The organization announced Thursday it terminated its agreement to have the Karolyi Ranch outside of Huntsville, Texas, serve as the national training center for the women’s elite program.

The decision came three days after Biles expressed dismay at having to attend camps there, where Biles and other gymnasts said they were sexually abused by Nassar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Team USA Opening Ceremony uniforms have heaters

By OlympicTalkJan 22, 2018, 8:34 AM EST
The U.S. Olympic team uniforms for the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony contain heating components that will last up to 11 hours.

Ice dancers Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani and bobsledder Aja Evans wore the uniforms on TODAY on Monday.

The heat technology will come in handy.

The PyeongChang Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9 (live streaming on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app) will be in an outdoor stadium, likely in below-freezing temperatures.

From USA Today:

“The athletes can set the temperature (there are three settings) via their cellphones. The heat can last up to five hours on the high setting and 11 hours on the low setting, fully charged.”

Jamaica misses Olympic men’s bobsled by one spot

By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
The only Jamaican bobsled team in PyeongChang will be its women’s bobsled team.

Jamaica missed qualifying a two-man bobsled team for the Olympics by one spot in rankings finalized last week.

Jamaica still had a chance to sneak into the 30-sled Olympic field if one of the qualified nations declined a spot, but that didn’t happen.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation made it official Monday, publishing the Olympic fields for each event.

At least one Jamaican men’s sled competed in every Olympics from 1988 through 2002, then again in 2014.

Sochi driver Winston Watts retired, but a new team was formed in this Olympic cycle that included former Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals running back Michael Blair.

New driver Seldwyn Morgan competed on the lower-level North American Cup the last three seasons with a top finish of seventh.

