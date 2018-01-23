TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
‘I, Tonya,’ receives three Oscar nominations

By Nick ZaccardiJan 23, 2018, 8:51 AM EST
“I, Tonya,” the dark comedy about disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, received three Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Margot Robbie and Allison Janney for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Robbie was nominated for her portrayal of the two-time Olympian Harding, who was banned from figure skating for life after withholding knowledge of the 1994 Nancy Kerrigan attack.

Janney was nominated for her portrayal of Harding’s mom.

The film was also nominated for Best Editing.

Also, “Icarus,” a film that helped uncover the Russian sports doping scandal, was nominated for Best Documentary (Feature).

Full nominees lists are here. The Academy Awards are on March 4.

“I, Tonya,” was previously nominated for three Golden Globes, with Janney winning for Best Supporting Actress.

On Jan. 6, 1994, Harding’s Olympic teammate Kerrigan was clubbed on the right leg by a hitman hired by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, in Detroit, where she was preparing for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Kerrigan’s bruised right knee kept her from competing at nationals, but she recovered in time for the Lillehammer 1994 Olympics. Harding won the U.S. title in her absence, so both went to the Olympics.

Tonya and Nancy became a media soap opera in Lillehammer with Super Bowl-like TV ratings. Kerrigan won silver, just behind Ukrainian Oksana Baiul. Harding broke a skate lace in her free skate, reskated and finished eighth.

Four months later, Harding was banned for life by U.S. Figure Skating, which concluded that she had prior knowledge of the attack.

The Australian actress Robbie, who co-produced “I, Tonya,” said she thought the saga was fiction before signing up to play Harding in the movie.

Harding received an ovation at the premiere last month (video here).

Mikaela Shiffrin has rare fall in World Cup race

AP
Associated PressJan 23, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had an uncharacteristic fall in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday.

German Viktoria Rebensburg went on to win by .03 over Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, combining times from two runs. Italian Federica Brignone was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin lost control of her inside ski coming around a turn as she entered the steepest section of a slope named Erta, which translates as steep. With a gradient of 61 percent in that section, Shiffrin slid a long way down the course but immediately got up and was not injured.

“I got on my inside ski going over that breakover and it was the one turn that I knew like, ‘Have some direction, it gets really steep after this. It’s a short breakover. And you just want to make sure you’re on point on this turn,'” Shiffrin told The Associated Press. “And I was going into it really aggressive but fine.

“It happens,” Shiffrin said. “One of the things I’ve been working on the most is putting the pressure on my outside ski so I don’t boot out like I did.”

After missing a gate on Sunday in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, it marked the first time in more than six years that Shiffrin failed to finish two consecutive races.

The last time came in back-to-back slaloms in Courchevel, France, and Flachau, Austria, in December 2011 — before the American registered her first World Cup podium.

“That’s how it goes when you’re pushing the limits,” Shiffrin said. “I’ve been exploring that mentality of pushing my limit. I like to step in the race course to know that my skiing is good enough that I could ski at 90 percent but it’s more fun when I’m really hammering.

“And with GS there’s a lot of really awesome competition,” Shiffrin added. “When I watch these girls I know they’re not holding back.”

Shiffrin had been undefeated this year in the technical disciplines of GS, slalom and parallel slalom with five straight wins.

She has two more technical races in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, next weekend before she travels to South Korea for the PyeongChang Olympics.

Russian Olympic, world champion skaters, skiers barred from PyeongChang

Associated PressJan 23, 2018, 6:22 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Several of Russia’s top medal hopes for the PyeongChang Olympics, including six-time short track speed skating gold medalist Viktor Ahn, have been barred from the Games amid the country’s ongoing doping scandal.

The Russian Olympic Committee said Tuesday that Ahn, cross-country skier Sergei Ustyugov and biathlete Anton Shipulin have been left out of an International Olympic Committee pool of eligible athletes.

Other officials said that two-time figure skating medalist Ksenia Stolbova and several other speed skaters were excluded. The Russian Figure Skating Federation said the IOC was trying to provoke Russia into a boycott.

ROC senior vice president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement that he discovered the absences during negotiations with IOC officials on Monday and has asked the Olympic body to explain why they were not included.

Pozdnyakov said Ahn, Ustyugov and Shipulin “have never been involved in any doping cases and all of the many samples they have given during their careers testify that they are clean athletes. Regardless, their names are currently missing from the list of potential participants in the games.”

The IOC said it would not comment on individual cases.

Ahn, a short-track speedskater, won three gold medals for South Korea at the 2006 Olympics as Ahn Hyun-soo before switching allegiance to Russia in the run-up to the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where he won three more as the most decorated male athlete of those Games.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation said in a statement that Stolbova, who won team gold and pairs silver in 2014, was excluded, as well as ice dancer Ivan Bukin, the son of 1988 Olympic gold medalist Andrei Bukin.

The federation said it was “deeply disappointed in this baseless IOC decision which is reminiscent of a provocation with the aim of forcing Russian athletes by any means possible to decline to participate in the games.”

The head of the Russian Skating Union, Alexei Kravtsov, told the RIA Novosti state news agency that numerous other speedskaters had been barred.

They include world champions Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, both of whom have previously served bans for failed doping tests, as well as Ruslan Zakharov, who won Olympic short track relay gold in 2014.

As punishment for what it termed a sophisticated Russian doping program at the 2014 Olympics, the IOC has forced all Russians competing in Pyeongchang to do so as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” under the Olympic flag, rather than as an official Russian team.

Russian athletes must be vetted by an IOC commission, which will examine their history of drug testing and links to past doping, before they are invited to the games.

On Friday, the IOC said it had cut an initial list of 500 Russian athletes down to a pool of 389, but didn’t give any names. Russian officials have expressed hope they could field a team of 200 athletes. That’s below the number that competed for Russia in 2014, but above its total from the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is waiting for the IOC to clarify the situation.

“We have seen those deplorable reports in the media,” Peskov said. “We deeply regret if such decisions have indeed been taken. But we hope the situation will clear up because we do have contacts with the IOC. We hope those contacts will help clarify the situation around the aforementioned prominent athletes.”

Eight Olympic medals
Six Olympic gold medals
Most decorated male athlete at Sochi Olympics (three golds, one bronze)

Anton Shipulin
Fourth in 2017-18 World Cup standings

Sergey Ustiugov
Five medals at 2017 World Championships
Second in 2016-17 World Cup overall standings
2017 Tour de Ski champion

Ksenia Stolbova
2014 Olympic, World silver medalist

Pavel Kulizhnikov
2016 World champion, 500m and 1000m

Denis Yuskov
2017-18 World Cup leader, 1500m
2016 World champion, 1500m