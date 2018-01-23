White, Kim lead Olympic snowboard team; gold medalist left off

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The 26-member U.S. Olympic snowboard team was named Tuesday, headlined by Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Chloe Kim.

White, Clark and Kim — as well as Olympic medalists Jamie Anderson and Lindsey Jacobellis — automatically qualified for the team earlier this season.

The biggest news Tuesday was in the omissions. The following snowboarders failed to make the PyeongChang roster:

Hannah Teter — 2006 Olympic halfpipe champion

Seth Wescott — 2006, 2010 Olympic snowboard cross champion

Nate Holland — Seven-time X Games snowboard cross champion

Alex Deibold — 2014 Olympic snowboard cross bronze medalist

Teter, Wescott, Holland and Deibold all competed in Olympic qualifiers, but none ranked among the top four Americans in their events this season.

MORE: U.S. Olympic roster now more than 200 athletes

The full U.S. Olympic snowboard team:

Halfpipe

Kelly Clark — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian

Arielle Gold — 2014 Olympian

Chloe Kim

Maddie Mastro

Ben Ferguson

Chase Josey

Jake Pates

Shaun White — 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian

Kim is the gold-medal favorite. White is among the favorites along with Scotty James of Australia and Ayumu Hirano of Japan. The U.S. women could sweep the podium.

Big Air/Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson — 2014

Jessika Jenson — 2014

Hailey Langland

Julia Marino

Chris Corning

Red Gerard

Kyle Mack

Ryan Stassel — 2014

The U.S. women could sweep either the big air or slopestyle podium, too. The U.S. swept the first Olympic slopestyle titles in Sochi with Anderson and the now-retired Sage Kotsenburg. Big air makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Snowboard Cross

Faye Gulini — 2010, 2014

Lindsey Jacobellis — 2006, 2010, 2014

Rosie Mancari

Meghan Tierney

Nick Baumgartner — 2010, 2014

Jonathan Cheever

Mick Dierdorff

Hagen Kearney

Jacobellis is a five-time world champion and 10-time X Games champion but owns just one Olympic medal, and it’s a silver. She finished second and then won the next two World Cups to start this season to clinch her fourth Olympic berth.

Parallel Giant Slalom

A.J. Muss

Mike Trapp

The U.S. last earned an Alpine snowboarding medal in 2006 and isn’t favored to make the podium in PyeongChang.

