AP

Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After listening to the riveting pleas of more than 150 victims, a judge sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison, saying she “signed your death warrant.”

“Your crime, all of your crimes, the depth of them, have cut into the core of this community and many communities and all of the families and many people we don’t even know,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Wednesday. “You have not yet owned what you did. You still think that somehow you are right, that you’re a doctor, you’re entitled, that you don’t have to listen and that you did treatment I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir. There’s no treatment here.

“Your decision to assault was precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable. I don’t have to add words because your survivors have said all of that.

“You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again.”

The former USA Gymnastics national team doctor parlayed his reputation and personal charm into years of sexual abuse by molesting Olympic gymnasts and other young female athletes instead of solving their sports injuries.

“Your words these past several days, your words, your words,” Nassar said as he circled to face his victims in the gallery before the sentencing, “have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction [to the victims]. … An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible.”

USA Gymnastics CEO and president Kerry Perry said in a statement that the organization “applauds” the sentence “for his horrific behavior.”

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun apologized, saying, “the Olympic family is among those that have failed you.”

“We have strongly considered decertifying USAG as a National Governing Body,” Blackmun wrote in a letter. “But USA Gymnastics includes clubs and athletes who had no hand in this and who need to be supported. We believe it would hurt more than help the athletes and their sport. But we will pursue decertification if USA Gymnastics does not fully embrace the necessary changes in their governance structure along with other mandated changes under review right now.”

Aquilina heard from a few more victims and then sent Nassar to prison Wednesday, the seventh day of a remarkable hearing that gave the girls, young women and their parents a chance to confront him in court.

He faced a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.

Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes in December. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Mich.

Among those who spoke Wednesday: Rachael Denhollander, a Kentucky woman who contacted Michigan State University police in 2016 after reading reports about how USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, mishandled complaints of sexual misconduct.

Nassar worked at Michigan State.

“The sentence rendered today will send a message across this country, a message to every victim and a message to very perpetrator,” Denhollander said, asking for the maximum sentence. “This sentence will send a message about how seriously abuse will be taken. So I ask, how much is a little girl worth?”

Nassar, 54, eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, including Denhollander, but the sentencing hearing was open to anyone who said they were a victim.

His accusers said he would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them, often without explanation, while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries.

“I was a good doctor because my treatments worked, and those patients that are now speaking out were the same ones that praised and came back over and over and referred family and friends to see me,” Nassar wrote in a letter to the judge last week, read by the judge Wednesday. “The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad. They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn. It is a complete nightmare. The stories that are being fabricated to sensationalize this.”

The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to care for them properly, were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up. He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room.

“I’d been told during my entire gymnastics career to not question authority,” a former elite gymnast, Isabell Hutchins, said Tuesday.

Aquilina praised the victims who appeared in her court since Jan. 16, calling them “sister survivors,” while also assuring them that their perpetrator will pay. T

The women included Olympic champions Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.

“Your words are vital. They are as strong as your martial arts,” Aquilina told Christina Barba, who has known Nassar for decades and practices karate. “They will take him down quicker and cleaner than any kick you’ve got.”

Hutchins and Mattie Larson, a 2010 World Championships silver medalist, talked about how Nassar won their allegiance with candy, Olympic trinkets and encouraging words while they were under constant scrutiny from their demanding coaches.

Brooke Hylek, a gymnast who plans to compete in college, heaped scorn on Nassar.

“I cannot believe I ever trusted you and I will never forgive you,” she said Tuesday. “I’m happy you will be spending the rest of your life in prison. Enjoy hell by the way.”

Emily Morales had a softer message.

“I want you to apologize to me right here,” the 18-year-old told Nassar. “I want to forgive you, but I also want to hear you tell me that you regret all the hurting you caused.”

He did. She replied with, “Thank you.”

Injured Torah Bright, halfpipe champ, misses Australia Olympic team

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
An injured Torah Bright, arguably Australia’s greatest Winter Olympian, was left off the nation’s Olympic snowboarding team.

Bright, the 2010 Olympic halfpipe champ who took silver in 2014, returned to competition in December for the first time since January 2016.

She finished 15th and eighth in two World Cups, withdrawing from the final of the latter with what was believed a wrist injury that would have prevented her from competing in PyeongChang, according to the Australian.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed Bright wasn’t nominated to the team due to injury.

Regardless, the two women who made it (Emily Arthur and Holly Crawford) outperformed Bright in World Cups this season.

Bright competed in three snowboarding events in Sochi — halfpipe, slopestyle (seventh) and snowboard cross (18th).

The Australian team for PyeongChang includes an Olympic men’s halfpipe medal favorite — 2017 X Games champion Scotty James.

U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team complete with 7 added

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
Now-four-time Olympians Steven Nyman and Stacey Cook headlined the seven added to complete the U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team Wednesday.

Nyman, a 35-year-old coming back from blowing out his left knee nearly one year ago, and Cook, 33, joined a team that includes the previously qualified Lindsey VonnMikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

The full U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team:

Stacey Cook — 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames — 2010, 2014 Olympian
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross — 2014
Mikaela Shiffrin — 2014
Resi Stiegler — 2006, 2014
Lindsey Vonn — 2002, 2006, 2010
Jackie Wiles — 2014
Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesemeyer
David Chodounsky — 2014
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford — 2010
Jared Goldberg — 2014
Tim Jitloff — 2010, 2014
Nolan Kasper — 2010, 2014
Ted Ligety — 2006, 2010, 2014
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman — 2006, 2010, 2014
Andrew Weibrecht — 2010, 2014

Shiffrin and Vonn could sweep the five individual women’s events in PyeongChang. Shiffrin, the World Cup overall leader, is the clear slalom favorite and looking strong in the giant slalom and super combined.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion who missed Sochi due to knee injuries, has downhill and super-G wins this season.

The U.S. men have zero podiums this World Cup season and were dealt a blow when top speed racer Travis Ganong suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Ligety appears to be the best medal hope. The 2014 Olympic giant slalom champion, who dealt with injuries of his own this Olympic cycle, has a best finish of fifth this season.

These will be the first Olympics without Bode Miller racing since 1994 and the first without Julia Mancuso since 1998. The two most decorated U.S. Olympic skiers retired and will be part of the NBC Olympics team in South Korea.

