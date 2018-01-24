TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Michigan State president resigns in wake of Larry Nassar scandal

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 9:15 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has announced that she is resigning.

Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.

In her resignation letter, Simon said as tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. She acknowledged she was a natural focus of the anger as president.

Simon, who earned her doctorate at Michigan State in 1974, was promoted to school president in 2005.

Simon’s full resignation letter:

Members of the Board of Trustees:

The last year and a half has been very difficult for the victims of Larry Nassar, for the university community, and for me personally.  To the survivors, I can never say enough that I am so sorry that a trusted, renowned physician was really such an evil, evil person who inflicted such harm under the guise of medical treatment.  I know that we all share the same resolve to do whatever it takes to avert such tragedies here and elsewhere.

As you and many in the Spartan family know, I planned to retire in December 2016, and we had begun a conversation about a smooth transition.  Then the Indianapolis Star article appeared about USAG and one of the victims contacted MSU police to file a complaint.  The MSU Police investigation commenced.  Nassar’s employment was terminated shortly thereafter.  Work began within the HealthTeam and other areas of the university to improve safety.  Given the challenges, my transition was postponed.  I appreciate the support you provided. 

The survivors’ accounts are horrific.  They are tragic, heartbreaking, and personally gut-wrenching.  I take solace that many victims have indicated that the opportunity to confront Nassar is a step toward healing.  I am proud of the exceptional work of the Special Victims Unit led by Lieutenant Andrea Munford with the steadfast leadership of Chief Dunlap.  I am proud of my support of their work even though the results have been very painful to all who watched.

As Nassar’s legal journey to prison was drawing to a close, more and more negative attention was focused on Michigan State University, and on me.  I am pleased that statements have been made by Mr. Fitzgerald and Board members about my integrity and the fact that there is no cover-up.  I support wholeheartedly the Board’s decision to ask the Attorney General’s Office to review the events surrounding the Nassar matter.  This is an important step toward providing more assurance to the university community and to the public.  In the past, I have provided assurances to the Attorney General of my full cooperation, and I will continue to do so.

As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable.  As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger.  I understand, and that is why I have limited my personal statements.   Throughout my career, I have worked very hard to put Team MSU first.  Throughout my career, I have consistently and persistently spoken and worked on behalf of Team MSU.  I have tried to make it not about me.  I urge those who have supported my work to understand that I cannot make it about me now.  Therefore, I am tendering my resignation as president according to the terms of my employment agreement.

Anyone who knows me knows I am a principled person.  I have spent my entire professional career, more than 40 years, at MSU.  I love this place.  I have watched it grow and prosper, and it has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve as its president since 2005, and over the last few years, to have the opportunity to work with all of you toward our shared goals for MSU. I will continue to do whatever I can to help MSU prosper in the future as a Spartan in whatever role I may play.

Respectfully,

Lou Anna K. Simon, President
John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor 

Injured Torah Bright, halfpipe champ, misses Australia Olympic team

By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
An injured Torah Bright, arguably Australia’s greatest Winter Olympian, was left off the nation’s Olympic snowboarding team.

Bright, the 2010 Olympic halfpipe champ who took silver in 2014, returned to competition in December for the first time since January 2016.

She finished 15th and eighth in two World Cups, withdrawing from the final of the latter with what was believed a wrist injury that would have prevented her from competing in PyeongChang, according to the Australian.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed Bright wasn’t nominated to the team due to injury.

Regardless, the two women who made it (Emily Arthur and Holly Crawford) outperformed Bright in World Cups this season.

Bright competed in three snowboarding events in Sochi — halfpipe, slopestyle (seventh) and snowboard cross (18th).

The Australian team for PyeongChang includes an Olympic men’s halfpipe medal favorite — 2017 X Games champion Scotty James.

U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team complete with 7 added

By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
Now-four-time Olympians Steven Nyman and Stacey Cook headlined the seven added to complete the U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team Wednesday.

Nyman, a 35-year-old coming back from blowing out his left knee nearly one year ago, and Cook, 33, joined a team that includes the previously qualified Lindsey VonnMikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

The full U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team:

Stacey Cook — 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames — 2010, 2014 Olympian
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross — 2014
Mikaela Shiffrin — 2014
Resi Stiegler — 2006, 2014
Lindsey Vonn — 2002, 2006, 2010
Jackie Wiles — 2014
Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesemeyer
David Chodounsky — 2014
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford — 2010
Jared Goldberg — 2014
Tim Jitloff — 2010, 2014
Nolan Kasper — 2010, 2014
Ted Ligety — 2006, 2010, 2014
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman — 2006, 2010, 2014
Andrew Weibrecht — 2010, 2014

Shiffrin and Vonn could sweep the five individual women’s events in PyeongChang. Shiffrin, the World Cup overall leader, is the clear slalom favorite and looking strong in the giant slalom and super combined.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion who missed Sochi due to knee injuries, has downhill and super-G wins this season.

The U.S. men have zero podiums this World Cup season and were dealt a blow when top speed racer Travis Ganong suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Ligety appears to be the best medal hope. The 2014 Olympic giant slalom champion, who dealt with injuries of his own this Olympic cycle, has a best finish of fifth this season.

These will be the first Olympics without Bode Miller racing since 1994 and the first without Julia Mancuso since 1998. The two most decorated U.S. Olympic skiers retired and will be part of the NBC Olympics team in South Korea.

